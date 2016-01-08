< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="422272574" data-article-version="1.0">Rays extend winning streak to 6, beat Marlins 7-2</h1>
</header> <div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports/rays-extend-winning-streak-to-6-beat-marlins-7-2">MARK DIDTLER, Associated Press </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 05 2019 01:35PM EDT</span></p>
</div> PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP)</strong> - After getting a strong performance from Yonny Chirinos, the Tampa Bay Rays hope the right-hander can avoid the injured list.</p> <p>Chirinos allowed one run in five innings before leaving with a hand injury, and the Rays beat the Miami Marlins 7-2 on Sunday to match their longest winning streak this season at six games.</p> <p>"A little bit of concern," Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash said. "We're going to get it checked out, for sure, and see how he bounces back tomorrow. Fingers, wrists, all those things are a little tricky."</p> <p>Chirinos (9-5) gave up two hits but was pulled after 63 pitches due to right middle finger inflammation. Cash said the problem first developed during the fourth inning.</p> <p>"Just felt a little uncomfortable on some pitches like the slider and the split," Chirinos said through a translator.</p> <p>Tampa Bay already is without AL Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell (loose bodies in the left elbow) and Tyler Glasnow (right forearm strain). Both are expected to be sidelined into September.</p> <p>Diego Castillo, Colin Poche and Andrew Kittredge finished a six-hitter.</p> <p>Mike Brosseau and Jesús Aguilar both homered and had two RBIs each for the Rays, who also won six in a row from May 25-30. Tampa Bay has scored six or more runs in a team record seven straight games.</p> <p>"When our offense is clicking like that and our pitching is what it has been all year. we're a tough team to beat," Brosseau said.</p> <p>Brian Anderson homered for the Marlins, who have lost four of five and dropped to an NL-worst 42-67.</p> <p>"Honestly, we didn't do a whole lot offensively," Marlins manager Don Mattingly said.</p> <p>Caleb Smith (7-5) gave up three runs - one earned - six hits and four walks in five innings. He had been 4-0 in five starts since a June 6 loss at Milwaukee.</p> <p>"My command wasn't really there," Smith said.</p> <p>Aguilar had a sacrifice fly and Brosseau an RBI single during a two-run first, and Brosseau homered for a 3-0 lead in the third. All four of his previous homers had come against Baltimore.</p> <p>Anderson hit a solo homer with two outs in the fourth for the Marlins' first hit.</p> <p>Tampa Bay opened a 6-1 lead in the seventh when Travis d'Arnaud hit an RBI single against the shift and Avisail Garcia hit a two-run double. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Orlando City face road test at Toronto on Saturday</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 08 2019 05:02PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Orlando City SC (8-11-5, 29 points) travel to face Toronto FC (9-10-5, 32 points) on Saturday, August 10, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET at BMO Field.</p><p>Saturday's match will be locally televised on My65 and available on YouTube TV, while being broadcasted on FM 96.9 The Game. </p><p>"It will be a tough game but one that we're excited to go and play at a nice stadium and play such a good team. They have a lot of attacking options, they've got [Jozy] Altidore, [Alejandro] Pozuelo, [Michael] Bradley. They've got a lot of quality, I mean they've obviously got some really good players, so I don't think it will be just one specific area," Head Coach James O'Connor said. "We are trying to make sure that there is an understanding of attacking principles and make sure that we have a good idea of what we want to do when we have the ball. I think like everywhere there is a balance to everything, we just need to make sure that we are focused on what we need to do to go and get a positive result there."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/former-cardinals-dt-nkemdiche-signs-with-dolphins-1" title="Former Cardinals DT Nkemdiche signs with Dolphins" data-articleId="422874926" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/25/Miami-Dolphins_1443225349712_273247_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/25/Miami-Dolphins_1443225349712_273247_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/25/Miami-Dolphins_1443225349712_273247_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/25/Miami-Dolphins_1443225349712_273247_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/25/Miami-Dolphins_1443225349712_273247_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Former Cardinals DT Nkemdiche signs with Dolphins</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 08 2019 01:37PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 08 2019 01:38PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche has signed with the Miami Dolphins two weeks after the Arizona Cardinals released their 2016 first-round draft pick.</p><p>Nkemdiche is still recovering from ACL surgery last December, and the Dolphins placed him on the active/physically unable to perform list Thursday.</p><p>He played in 27 games in three injury-plagued seasons with the Cardinals. Last year he started six games and had 4½ sacks.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/dolphins-receiver-owner-at-odds-on-support-of-trump-1" title="Dolphins' receiver, owner at odds on support of Trump" data-articleId="422874328" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/05/TrumpMassShootingDaytonToledo_Banner_Getty_1565024600404_7573870_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/05/TrumpMassShootingDaytonToledo_Banner_Getty_1565024600404_7573870_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/05/TrumpMassShootingDaytonToledo_Banner_Getty_1565024600404_7573870_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/05/TrumpMassShootingDaytonToledo_Banner_Getty_1565024600404_7573870_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/05/TrumpMassShootingDaytonToledo_Banner_Getty_1565024600404_7573870_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="President Donald Trump makes remarks&nbsp;on the mass shootings that occurred&nbsp;in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio,&nbsp;over the weekend. Trump came under fire for mistaking Toldeo, Ohio, with Dayton in his remarks.&nbsp;(Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Dolphins' receiver, owner at odds on support of Trump</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">STEVEN WINE, AP Sports Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 08 2019 01:35PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 08 2019 01:36PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross is defending his support of longtime friend Donald Trump after being criticized about it by one of his players.</p><p>Receiver Kenny Stills' comments Wednesday followed a report by the Washington Post that Ross plans to host a fundraiser for the president.</p><p>Stills tweeted a screen capture from Ross' anti-racism RISE initiative's website and wrote, "You can't have a non-profit with this mission statement then open your doors to Trump."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/plant-based-burgers-are-hot-but-are-they-healthier-"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/07/impossible%20beyond%20burger_1565211449635.png_7579067_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="impossible beyond burger_1565211449635.png-404959.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Plant-based burgers are hot, but are they healthier?</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/7-suspected-in-statewide-racketeering-scheme-arrested"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/08/7_charged_in_money_laundering_scheme_0_7581896_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="7_charged_in_money_laundering_scheme_0_20190808212446-401385"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>7 charged in statewide money laundering scheme</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/launch-of-ula-atlas-v-rocket-from-canaveral-afs-looks-favorable"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/08/ULA_ula%20launch_080819_1565266344268.png_7580697_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="PHOTO: ULA" title="ULA_ula launch_080819_1565266344268.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>ULA successfully launches Atlas V rocket from Canaveral AFS after short delay</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/weather-forecast-august-8-2019"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/08/Weather_Extra_PM__August_8__2019_0_7581875_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Weather_Extra_PM__August_8__2019_0_20190808210242"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Rain continues into early evening</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/attractions/florida-s-boys-girls-club-get-a-sneak-peak-at-star-wars-galaxy-s-edge-" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/08/WOFL_star%20wars%20galaxys%20edge_080819_1565287516425.png_7581651_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/08/WOFL_star%20wars%20galaxys%20edge_080819_1565287516425.png_7581651_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/08/WOFL_star%20wars%20galaxys%20edge_080819_1565287516425.png_7581651_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/08/WOFL_star%20wars%20galaxys%20edge_080819_1565287516425.png_7581651_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/08/WOFL_star%20wars%20galaxys%20edge_080819_1565287516425.png_7581651_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Florida's Boys & Girls Club get a sneak peak at 'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/former-cardinals-dt-nkemdiche-signs-with-dolphins-1"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('');"> <img src="" alt="" title="Miami-Dolphins-logo.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Former Cardinals DT Nkemdiche signs with Dolphins</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/dolphins-receiver-owner-at-odds-on-support-of-trump-1"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('');"> <img src="" alt="President Donald Trump makes remarks on the mass shootings that occurred in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, over the weekend. Trump came under fire for mistaking Toldeo, Ohio, with Dayton in his remarks. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)" title="TrumpMassShootingDaytonToledo_Banner_Getty_1565024600404-400801.png"/> </figure> <h3>Dolphins' receiver, owner at odds on support of Trump</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/attractions/universal-announces-graveyard-games-haunted-house-for-halloween-horror-nights-2019"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('');"> <img src="" alt="" title="UNIVERSAL ORLANDO RESORT_graveyard games_080819_1565285464362.png.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Universal announces 'Graveyard Games' haunted house for Halloween Horror Nights 2019</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/search-underway-for-missing-florida-teen-1"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('');"> <img src="" alt="" title="MARTIN CO SO_missing teen_080819_1565284566498.png.jpg"/> </figure> 