Rays erase 6-run deficit, beat Blue Jays on wild pitch in 10 By DICK SCANLON, Associated Press
Posted Aug 06 2019 11:30PM EDT deficit, beat Blue Jays on wild pitch in 10"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-422559681.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-422559681");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-422559681-408503724"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-422559681-408503724" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports/rays-erase-6-run-deficit-beat-blue-jays-on-wild-pitch-in-10">DICK SCANLON, Associated Press </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 06 2019 11:30PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-422559681" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP)</strong> - Kevin Kiermaier scored the winning run on a wild pitch with two outs in the bottom of the 10th inning Tuesday night and the Tampa Bay Rays came back from a six-run deficit to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 7-6.</p> <p>Kiermaier led off the 10th by stretching a hit into a double off Buddy Bosher (0-2), and scored the game-ending run after a walk and Willy Adames' bunt. First baseman Brandon Drury fielded the bunt and threw to third in an unsuccessful attempt to force Kiermaier. After two strikeouts, Bosher's pitch to Austin Meadows bounced through catcher Danny Jansen and Kiermaier scored.</p> <p>Diego Castillo (2-6) got the win after one inning of relief.</p> <p>Avisail Garcia, Willy Adames and Meadows hit two-run homers off Blue Jays starter Trent Thornton in the fourth inning, quickly erasing a six-run Toronto lead.</p> <p>Meadows' homer was his 19th of the season, and his third homer and sixth hit in seven career at-bats against Thornton.</p> <p>It was the third time in the last four Blue Jays-Rays meetings in which a team came back from a deficit of six or more runs to win.</p> <p>The Blue Jays came back from 9-2 down to beat the Rays 10-9 in 12 innings on July 27. The Rays came back to win 10-9 the following day after trailing 8-1.</p> <p>The Blue Jays led 6-0 on Tuesday after Drury's three-run homer off Rays opener Andrew Kittredge in the second, Cavan Biggio's solo homer off reliever Ryan Yarbrough in the third, and two additional runs aided by errors in the fourth. Drury's homer was his 13th and Biggio hit his 10th.</p> <p>Kittredge pitched two innings, getting all six of his outs on strikeouts, including the first five batters he faced.</p> <p>Thornton gave up six runs on eight hits in 3 2/3 innings.</p> <p>BICHETTE'S HITS KEEP COMING</p> <p>Bo Bichette set a franchise record with a third-inning single, becoming the first Blue Jay to get a hit in each of his first nine games. Jesse Barfield (1981) and Ryan Goins (2013) hit in their first eight games.</p> <p>Bichette, who has 17 hits in his first nine games, tied another Toronto record with a double in the seventh, marking the seventh straight game in which he has doubled.</p> <p>WHAT'S IN A NAME?</p> <p>Rays manager Kevin Cash's uniform nickname for Players' Weekend later this month is "Rocco's Seat Warmer," a reference to former Tampa Bay coach and current Minnesota manager Rocco Baldelli. Cash said he doesn't know where it came from and added with a smile that "I won't be wearing it, so I'm not overly concerned."</p> <p>TRAINER'S ROOM</p> <p>Blue Jays: RHP Ken Giles will not pitch in back-to-back games until further notice, manager Charlie Montoyo said. ... The Blue Jays are awaiting an evaluation by Dr. James Andrews before determining a plan for LHP Ryan Borucki, who is back on the injured list with left elbow inflammation. Borucki has appeared in only two games in 2019.</p> <p>Rays: All-Star 2B Brandon Lowe, out since July 3 with a bruised right shin bone, started agility drills and ramped up his defensive work. ... INF Joey Wendle (right wrist inflammation) added throwing after fielding grounders. ... 3B Yandy Diaz (bruised left foot) resumed taking grounders. ... LHP Jose Alvarado (right oblique strain) (added stats) for Triple-A Durham in his second rehab game and is scheduled to pitch again Wednesday.</p> <p>UP NEXT</p> <p>Rookie LHP Brendan McKay will make his sixth start for the Rays in the series finale against a Blue Jays starter to be named. Coach KZ: While injured leg heals, Milton still leads UCF

By RALPH D. RUSSO, AP College Football Writer
Posted Aug 06 2019 10:13PM EDT

Part of the pitch that lured McKenzie Milton from his home state of Hawaii to UCF was a pledge by then-Knights coach Scott Frost to put the quarterback on a path to a post-playing career in coaching.

A horrific leg injury last November turned Milton's long-term plans into his current reality. He is determined to play again, and confident he will - just not this season.

Milton and the upstart Knights have brashly roiled the college football establishment the past two seasons, going 25-1, proclaiming themselves national champions after an undefeated 2018 and being not at all satisfied with the playoff selection committee's consolation prizes. U.S. Open Cup: Orlando City 0, Atlanta United 2

Posted Aug 06 2019 10:05PM EDT
Updated Aug 06 2019 10:57PM EDT

Eric Remedi stabbed in Julian Gressell's cross eight minutes before halftime, then helped create a second goal late, and Atlanta United advanced to its first ever U.S. Open Cup Final with a 2-0 seminal victory over Orlando City at Exploria Stadium on Tuesday night.

"I didn't think we really played anywhere near to our capacity. I think the occasion seemed to get to us. Second half our intent was a lot better; we were camped in their half, we had some momentum but we needed more quality," said Lions Head Coach James O'Connor. "I think it was very evident to say second half we had the momentum but needed more quality to create some shots at goal."

Atlanta will welcome the winner of Wednesday night's semifinal between Minnesota United and the Portland Timbers at Allianz Field (8 pm ET | ESPN+). All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>U.S. Open Cup: Orlando City 0, Atlanta United 2</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 06 2019 10:05PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 06 2019 10:57PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Eric Remedi stabbed in Julian Gressell's cross eight minutes before halftime, then helped create a second goal late, and Atlanta United advanced to its first ever U.S. Open Cup Final with a 2-0 seminal victory over Orlando City at Exploria Stadium on Tuesday night. </p><p>"I didn't think we really played anywhere near to our capacity. I think the occasion seemed to get to us. Second half our intent was a lot better; we were camped in their half, we had some momentum but we needed more quality," said Lions Head Coach James O'Connor. Josef Martínez to miss U.S. Open Cup semifinal vs. Orlando City with injury

Posted Aug 06 2019 07:01PM EDT

Atlanta United striker Josef Martínez is out of the lineup for the team's U.S. Open Cup semifinal match against Orlando City on Tuesday night.

Multiple outlets reported that Martínez did not travel with the team after he reportedly suffered a groin injury while training in Atlanta on Monday. FOX 5 Sports reached out to the team to confirm the report and has not heard back.

Brandon Vazquez is also injured, so Hector Villalba would be the team's lone healthy striker, and he hasn't played since late May due to his own injury. FOX 5 Sports reached out to the team to confirm the report and has not heard back.</p><p>Brandon Vazquez is also injured, so Hector Villalba would be the team's lone healthy striker, and he hasn't played since late May due to his own injury.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless Featured Videos

WATCH: Crabs invade Florida neighborhood
Weather Forecast: August 7, 2019
Neighbors held down a suspected burglar
Orange County School Board approves safety measures class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>WATCH: Crabs invade Florida neighborhood</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/weather-forecast-august-7-2019"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/07/Weather_report__August_7__2019am_0_7577580_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Weather_report__August_7__2019am_0_20190807093639"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Weather Forecast: August 7, 2019</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/neighbors-held-down-a-suspected-burglar"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/06/neighbors-hold-burglar_1565149978454_7577818_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="neighbors-hold-burglar_1565149978454.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Neighbors held down a suspected burglar</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/orange-county-school-board-approves-safety-measures"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/30/orange-county-school-board_1564544255108_7561548_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="orange-county-school-board_1564544255108.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Orange County School Board approves safety measures</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0663_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0663"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3194289_1.1"> <div> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Fox 35 News App</h3></header> <!-- Content Starts Here --> <table border="0" width="100%"> <tbody> <tr> <td> <img border="0" height="250" src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/mobile-apps_2017.jpg" /></td> </tr> <tr> <td align="center"> <strong><a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPhone</a></strong> | <strong><a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPad</a></strong> | <strong><a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxwofl" target="_blank">Android</a></strong></td> </tr> <tr> <td align="center"> <a href="http://www.toyotaoforlando.com/" target="_blank"><img alt="" border="0" height="30" src="http://198.1.72.241/web/mobile/images/toyota-logo-small.png" width="130" /></a></td> </tr> </tbody> </table> <!-- Content Ends Here Most Recent

WATCH: Crabs invade Florida neighborhood
Biden says he's coming for assault weapons, as 2020 Dems urge new ban in wake of shootings
Police: Elderly woman injured in Orlando home invasion
UCF sorority suspended over alleged misconduct
Weather Forecast: August 7, 2019 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/07/crabs%20for%20web_1565173704176.png_7577680_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/07/crabs%20for%20web_1565173704176.png_7577680_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/07/crabs%20for%20web_1565173704176.png_7577680_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;and&#x20;video&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Abriel&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Arnel" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>WATCH: Crabs invade Florida neighborhood</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/biden-says-he-s-coming-for-assault-weapons-as-2020-dems-urge-new-ban-in-wake-of-shootings" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/12/06/dvids_joe_biden_040815_1865495_1512578944927_4603814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/12/06/dvids_joe_biden_040815_1865495_1512578944927_4603814_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/12/06/dvids_joe_biden_040815_1865495_1512578944927_4603814_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/12/06/dvids_joe_biden_040815_1865495_1512578944927_4603814_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/12/06/dvids_joe_biden_040815_1865495_1512578944927_4603814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Former&#x20;Vice&#x20;President&#x20;Joe&#x20;Biden&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;DoD&#x20;News&#x20;photo&#x20;by&#x20;EJ&#x20;Hersom&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Biden says he's coming for assault weapons, as 2020 Dems urge new ban in wake of shootings</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/police-elderly-woman-injured-in-orlando-home-invasion" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police: Elderly woman injured in Orlando home invasion</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/ucf-sorority-suspended-over-alleged-misconduct" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/07/ucf1_1565172081418_7577850_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/07/ucf1_1565172081418_7577850_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/07/ucf1_1565172081418_7577850_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/07/ucf1_1565172081418_7577850_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/07/ucf1_1565172081418_7577850_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>UCF sorority suspended over alleged misconduct</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/weather-forecast-august-7-2019" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/07/Weather_report__August_7__2019am_0_7577580_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/07/Weather_report__August_7__2019am_0_7577580_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/07/Weather_report__August_7__2019am_0_7577580_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/07/Weather_report__August_7__2019am_0_7577580_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/07/Weather_report__August_7__2019am_0_7577580_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Weather Forecast: August 7, 2019</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a 