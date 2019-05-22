< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story428934785" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="428934785" data-article-version="1.0">Rays drop 1 1/2 games back of Oakland for top AL wild card</h1> </header> data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-428934785-408503724" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 15 2019 08:24PM EDT</span></p> </div> (AP)</strong> - Albert Pujols hit a three-run homer off Ryan Yarbrough in the fifth inning and drove in four runs, leading the Los Angeles Angels over Tampa Bay 6-4 Sunday to drop the Rays 1 1/2 games behind Oakland for the top AL wild card.<br> <br> Seeking their first playoff berth since 2013, the Rays are 1 1/2 games ahead of Cleveland for the AL's second wild card.<br> <br> Tampa Bay trailed 6-1 before Austin Meadows' 31st homer, a three-run drive off Ty Buttre with two outs in the eighth. Hansel Robles struck out pinch hitter Ji-Man Choi, then worked around a leadoff walk in the ninth for his career-high 21st save in 24 chances.<br> <br> After learning that two-time AL MVP Mike Trout will have foot surgery and miss the rest of the season, Los Angeles stopped a six-game losing streak. On Saturday, the Angels ensured their fourth straight losing record.<br> <br> Pujols tied the score with an RBI double in the first and blew open the game with his 23rd home run this season, the 656th of his big league career.<br> <br> Noe Ramirez (5-2) retired six straight batters to win in relief of rookie Patrick Sandoval, who allowed two hits in four innings but was removed after 61 pitches.<br> <br> Yarbrough (11-4) gave up six runs and 10 hits in five innings. He entered with five straight no-decisions since beating Seattle on Aug. 11.<br> <br> TWO-WAY STARS<br> <br> Brendan McKay, the Rays' two-way player, had his first career hit in the eighth inning. McKay, who pinch hit and singled, had been 0 for 5 at the plate. ... Jared Walsh, a two-way player for the Angels, doubled in the second inning.<br> <br> TRAINER'S ROOM<br> <br> Rays: RHP Yonny Chirinos (right middle finger inflammation) is scheduled to throw a simulated game on Monday in Los Angeles.<br> <br> UP NEXT<br> <br> Rays: LHP Blake Snell (6-7, 4.28 ERA) is expected to be activated from the IL to start Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Snell, who had loose bodies in his left elbow, has not pitched for the Rays since July 21.<br> <br> Angels: LHP Jose Suarez (2-6, 6.94 ERA) is slated to start Tuesday's series opener at the New York Yankees. More Sports Stories

Newcomer Brown scores as Patriots beat Dolphins 43-0
Posted Sep 15 2019 08:29PM EDT

Texans stop Jags' 2-point conversion to get 13-12 win
Posted Sep 15 2019 08:26PM EDT

D'Arnaud's 3-run double sends streaking Rays past Angels 3-1
By GREG BEACHAM, AP Sports Writer
Posted Sep 15 2019 02:23PM EDT
The Tampa Bay Rays couldn't get much going offensively in eight of their nine innings. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Texans stop Jags' 2-point conversion to get 13-12 win</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 15 2019 08:26PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper no-content"> <div class="body-content"> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/d-arnaud-s-3-run-double-sends-streaking-rays-past-angels-3-1" title="D'Arnaud's 3-run double sends streaking Rays past Angels 3-1" data-articleId="428902804" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/04/691397_G_1438708201632_80455_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/04/691397_G_1438708201632_80455_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/04/691397_G_1438708201632_80455_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/04/691397_G_1438708201632_80455_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/04/691397_G_1438708201632_80455_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>D'Arnaud's 3-run double sends streaking Rays past Angels 3-1</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">GREG BEACHAM, AP Sports Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 15 2019 02:23PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Tampa Bay Rays couldn't get much going offensively in eight of their nine innings. When they got their only serious scoring opportunity, Travis d'Arnaud seized it.</p><p>To manager Kevin Cash, that's what separates playoff teams from the pack - and the Rays sure look like they're a cut above the rest.</p><p>D'Arnaud broke open a scoreless game with a three-run double in the sixth inning, and the Rays improved their standing in the AL wild card race with their 13th win in 16 games, 3-1 over the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday night.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var Most Recent

Newcomer Brown scores as Patriots beat Dolphins 43-0

Texans stop Jags' 2-point conversion to get 13-12 win

Rays drop 1 1/2 games back of Oakland for top AL wild card

Democratic presidential candidates call for Kavanaugh's impeachment

Florida deputies find 'extremely emaciated' dog, charge owner with animal cruelty https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/25/Miami-Dolphins_1443225349712_273247_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/25/Miami-Dolphins_1443225349712_273247_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/25/Miami-Dolphins_1443225349712_273247_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Newcomer Brown scores as Patriots beat Dolphins 43-0</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/texans-stop-jags-2-point-conversion-to-get-13-12-win" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/Jacksonville-Jaguars_1441338336386_157773_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/Jacksonville-Jaguars_1441338336386_157773_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/Jacksonville-Jaguars_1441338336386_157773_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/Jacksonville-Jaguars_1441338336386_157773_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/Jacksonville-Jaguars_1441338336386_157773_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Texans stop Jags' 2-point conversion to get 13-12 win</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/rays-drop-1-12-games-back-of-oakland-for-top-al-wild-card" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Rays drop 1 1/2 games back of Oakland for top AL wild card</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/politics/democratic-presidential-candidates-call-for-kavanaughs-impeachment" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/09/15/GettyImages-1051526308_1568590700080_7658755_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/09/15/GettyImages-1051526308_1568590700080_7658755_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/09/15/GettyImages-1051526308_1568590700080_7658755_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/09/15/GettyImages-1051526308_1568590700080_7658755_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/09/15/GettyImages-1051526308_1568590700080_7658755_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Democratic presidential candidates call for Kavanaugh's impeachment</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/florida-deputies-find-extremely-emaciated-dog-charge-owner-with-animal-cruelty" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/15/vlcsnap-2019-09-15-18h59m00s809_1568589935211_7658753_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/15/vlcsnap-2019-09-15-18h59m00s809_1568589935211_7658753_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/15/vlcsnap-2019-09-15-18h59m00s809_1568589935211_7658753_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/15/vlcsnap-2019-09-15-18h59m00s809_1568589935211_7658753_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/15/vlcsnap-2019-09-15-18h59m00s809_1568589935211_7658753_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Okeechobee&#x20;County&#x20;Sheriff&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Office&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Florida deputies find 'extremely emaciated' dog, charge owner with animal cruelty</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer 