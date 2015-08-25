< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Rays' Brosseau goes from undrafted to middle of MLB lineup undrafted to middle of MLB lineup"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-418945378.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-418945378");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-418945378-11852281"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/25/baseball-generic_122798_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/25/baseball-generic_122798_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/25/baseball-generic_122798_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/25/baseball-generic_122798_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/25/baseball-generic_122798_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-418945378-11852281" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/25/baseball-generic_122798_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" By JAKE SEINER, AP Sports Writer
Posted Jul 18 2019 03:54PM EDT </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-418945378" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>NEW YORK (AP)</strong> - Three years ago, Mike Brosseau was a college graduate surrounded by teenagers on minor league backfields in Florida. His batting gloves were tattered, his cleats falling apart and his bank account essentially empty.</p> <p>This week, he was batting third at Yankee Stadium, facing a Cy Young Award winner in the thick of a postseason race.</p> <p>"I don't think anybody would admit they were thinking that would happen," Brosseau said.</p> <p>The thrifty, innovative Tampa Bay Rays believe they have found a hidden gem in Brosseau, an undrafted infielder from Oakland University in Michigan who signed for $1,000 - "about $600 after taxes," he noted - and bolted to the big leagues. Three weeks after his major league debut, the 25-year-old infielder has become a middle-of-the-order option for manager Kevin Cash as Tampa Bay chases the star-studded Yankees in the AL East.</p> <p>"He forced our hand," Cash said.</p> <p>A slew of injuries led to Brosseau's initial call-up in late June, and in 14 games entering Thursday, he is batting .348 with four homers and a 1.071 OPS. Cash had no expectation that the 5-foot-10 Brosseau would slug his way into the heart of the order, but he has become important enough that the Rays sent big league veteran Guillermo Heredia to Triple-A this week instead of Brosseau when they needed to recall a pitcher.</p> <p>"The trust to be able to throw him in the 3-hole and play at any position, that's showing right there how much we believe in him," hitting coach Chad Mottola said.</p> <p>It's certainly not what Brosseau expected after going undrafted following his senior season in 2016. The Indiana native batted .355 his last year at Oakland, and scouts led him to believe he would be selected in the draft. His name was never called, though, and the Rays' James Bonnici was the only scout to reach out afterward. Tampa Bay offered Brosseau a $1,000 signing bonus, and he quickly accepted.</p> <p>The club put him on its rookie-level Gulf Coast League roster, an affiliate filled largely by players signed out of high school or internationally.</p> <p>"Being a 22-year-old, non-drafted guy in the Gulf Coast League surrounded by a bunch of 18-year-olds, it was definitely eye-opening," he said.</p> <p>Some of his teammates had gotten substantial signing bonuses, and Brosseau watched enviously as boxes of gear piled up next to their lockers. Pro players with the right connections go through three or four pairs of cleats per month, but a budget-conscious Brosseau - players in the GCL make about $1,000 per month only through the end of the season - made his college spikes last all summer. The heel split open on one of them when he lunged for a ground ball, and for the final few weeks of the season, the shoe would fall off his foot nearly every time he rounded first base.</p> <p>"I was slumming it hard, for sure," he said.</p> <p>Using team-provided stock bats and batting gloves shredded full of holes, Brosseau batted .319 that summer and .321 the next year across two Class A levels. After a strong stint in the Australian winter league following the 2017 season, he signed with an agent who helped upgrade his gear, then hit a career-best 13 homers in 2018 with Double-A Montgomery. He was invited this year to major league spring training, where he hit .316 and put himself on the radar for the big league coaching staff.</p> <p>"Every time he came in in the back end of a game, and then eventually in some starts, he just controlled the at-bat every time," Mottola said.</p> <p>Brosseau opened the season hitting .317 with 15 homers with Triple-A Durham, and he's been even more dominant in the majors.</p> <p>With low hands and a high leg kick, the undersized Brosseau has a swing reminiscent of another late-blooming slugger - the Dodgers' Justin Turner. Brosseau said the similarities are coincidental, and unlike Turner, there was no major overhaul in his swing that got him launching balls with more authority. He made one small adjustment in the minors - trying to hit the ball farther out in front of home plate - and everything has clicked from there.</p> <p>"Your natural swing comes up the farther you come out, and that helps me lift the ball a little bit more," he said. "Turn those singles into gap shots."</p> <p>He looked like a natural to Mottola in spring training. The hitting coach described Brosseau's hands as "unbelievable" in their quickness, especially when he gets caught off balance.</p> <p>Brosseau has shown that off since his call-up. He had a two-homer game against Baltimore last weekend, and this week in the Bronx, he singled and scored against CC Sabathia, crossing home plate in fresh spikes with a bright, white logo. There's no slumming in big league clubhouses.</p> <p>"It's been a great three years," Brosseau said. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>World Cup champions return to Orlando to play with Pride</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Holly Bristow, FOX 35 ORLANDO </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 17 2019 07:53PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Women's World Cup Champions Alex Morgan, Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris are now back in Orlando, training with their club team. </p><p>"It's been a little bit of a whirlwind for us. We are happy to be back to Orlando though. It's been two months," said Morgan. </p><p>The trio is still riding high after proving to be the best women's soccer team in the world. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/rays-yankees-game-postponed-due-to-severe-weather-forecast" title="Rays-Yankees game postponed due to severe weather forecast" data-articleId="418768627" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Rays-Yankees game postponed due to severe weather forecast</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">MIKE FITZPATRICK, AP Baseball Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 17 2019 07:40PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The scheduled game between the Tampa Bay Rays and New York Yankees has been postponed due to a forecast of thunderstorms and severe weather.</p><p>Though no rain was falling yet on a humid evening at Yankee Stadium, the game was called Wednesday about 35 minutes before it was supposed to start. It will be made up Thursday as part of a single-admission doubleheader beginning at 3 p.m. After that, Tampa Bay is not scheduled to return to New York this season.</p><p>Yonny Chirinos (8-4, 3.11 ERA) had been set to pitch for the Rays against right-hander Domingo Germán (11-2, 3.40).</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/nascar-burnout-blvd-driven-by-goodyear-returns-to-las-vegas" title="NASCAR Burnout Blvd Driven by Goodyear returns to Las Vegas" data-articleId="418748645" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/17/nscs_vegas_vl_johnson1_120116_1563401845186_7530210_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/17/nscs_vegas_vl_johnson1_120116_1563401845186_7530210_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/17/nscs_vegas_vl_johnson1_120116_1563401845186_7530210_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/17/nscs_vegas_vl_johnson1_120116_1563401845186_7530210_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/17/nscs_vegas_vl_johnson1_120116_1563401845186_7530210_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="NASCAR Sprint Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson drives down the Las Vegas Strip during the NASCAR Victory Lap on December 1, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Sean Gardner/NASCAR via Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>NASCAR Burnout Blvd Driven by Goodyear returns to Las Vegas</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 17 2019 06:21PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>All 16 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs competitors will drive their race cars down the magnificent Las Vegas Strip on Thursday.</p><p>The event is part of the festivities to celebrate the start of the sport’s 10-race postseason at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, taking place a few days later.</p><p>Driver introductions and pre-event pageantry will kick off the event on Las Vegas Boulevard in front of Planet Hollywood. The procession of race cars will then travel north to Spring Mountain Road, where drivers will take their turn emulating the victory burnouts they hope to replicate during the Playoffs. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get the App Now! <a href="/news/12170291-story">Click Here ›</a></h3> <a class="app-icon" href="/news/12170291-story"><img src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/fox-weather-app-icon_NEW.jpg" alt=""/></a> </div> </div> </section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5624_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5624"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/target-debuts-adaptive-halloween-costumes-for-children-who-use-wheelchairs"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/GCT_Hyeji__Target_Adaptive_Costumes_1-5d30b77714a4d60001c0471f_1_Jul_18_2019_18_19_32_poster_1563474508698_7532378_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Target wants to extend its reach to children with disabilities who may have a harder time finding costumes for Halloween. (Credit: Target)" title="targetpiratecostume-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Target debuts adaptive Halloween costumes for children who use wheelchairs</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/truly-outrageous-jon-stewart-slams-rand-paul-for-blocking-bill-to-extend-9_11-victim-compensation"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/JonStewartJohnFealCriticizeRandPaul_Getty_1563474059957_7532181_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Jon Stewart and 9/11 first responder John Feal look on during a House subcommittee hearing on extending the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund on June 12. The bill was just blocked in the Senate by Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY). (Photo: Zach Gibson/Getty Images)" title="JonStewartJohnFealCriticizeRandPaul_Getty_1563474059957-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>‘Truly outrageous': Jon Stewart slams Rand Paul for blocking bill to extend 9/11 compensation fund</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/apollo-11-s-problem-filled-lunar-landing"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/How_the__Eagle__landed_despite_challenge_2_7532243_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="How_the__Eagle__landed_despite_challenge_2_20190718172606-401385"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Apollo 11's problem-filled lunar landing</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/house-approves-15-minimum-wage-senate-prospects-are-dim"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/getty_nancypelosifile_071819_1563467890869_7531996_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is shown in a July 17, 2019, file photo. class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3194289_1.1"> <div> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Fox 35 News App</h3></header> <!-- Content Starts Here --> <table border="0" width="100%"> <tbody> <tr> <td> <img border="0" height="250" src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/mobile-apps_2017.jpg" /></td> </tr> <tr> <td align="center"> <strong><a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPhone</a></strong> | <strong><a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPad</a></strong> | <strong><a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxwofl" target="_blank">Android</a></strong></td> </tr> <tr> <td align="center"> <a href="http://www.toyotaoforlando.com/" target="_blank"><img alt="" border="0" height="30" src="http://198.1.72.241/web/mobile/images/toyota-logo-small.png" width="130" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/anonymous-donor-gives-25-million-gift-to-children-s-hospital-los-angeles" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/18/Children%27s-Hospital-Los-Angeles_1563459489537_7531801_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/18/Children%27s-Hospital-Los-Angeles_1563459489537_7531801_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/18/Children%27s-Hospital-Los-Angeles_1563459489537_7531801_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/18/Children%27s-Hospital-Los-Angeles_1563459489537_7531801_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/18/Children%27s-Hospital-Los-Angeles_1563459489537_7531801_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Credit&#x3a;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Children&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Hospital&#x20;Los&#x20;Angeles" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Anonymous donor gives $25 million gift to Children's Hospital Los Angeles</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/-come-on-white-crackers-bring-it-florida-man-yells-at-police-before-throwing-chair" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/18/Travius%20Roberts_1563476079859.png_7532398_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/18/Travius%20Roberts_1563476079859.png_7532398_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/18/Travius%20Roberts_1563476079859.png_7532398_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/18/Travius%20Roberts_1563476079859.png_7532398_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/18/Travius%20Roberts_1563476079859.png_7532398_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>'Come on white crackers, bring it,' Florida man yells at police before throwing chair</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/target-debuts-adaptive-halloween-costumes-for-children-who-use-wheelchairs" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/GCT_Hyeji__Target_Adaptive_Costumes_1-5d30b77714a4d60001c0471f_1_Jul_18_2019_18_19_32_poster_1563474508698_7532378_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/GCT_Hyeji__Target_Adaptive_Costumes_1-5d30b77714a4d60001c0471f_1_Jul_18_2019_18_19_32_poster_1563474508698_7532378_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/GCT_Hyeji__Target_Adaptive_Costumes_1-5d30b77714a4d60001c0471f_1_Jul_18_2019_18_19_32_poster_1563474508698_7532378_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/GCT_Hyeji__Target_Adaptive_Costumes_1-5d30b77714a4d60001c0471f_1_Jul_18_2019_18_19_32_poster_1563474508698_7532378_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/GCT_Hyeji__Target_Adaptive_Costumes_1-5d30b77714a4d60001c0471f_1_Jul_18_2019_18_19_32_poster_1563474508698_7532378_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Target&#x20;wants&#x20;to&#x20;extend&#x20;its&#x20;reach&#x20;to&#x20;children&#x20;with&#x20;disabilities&#x20;who&#x20;may&#x20;have&#x20;a&#x20;harder&#x20;time&#x20;finding&#x20;costumes&#x20;for&#x20;Halloween&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Credit&#x3a;&#x20;Target&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Target debuts adaptive Halloween costumes for children who use wheelchairs</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/rest-in-peace-cocoa-police-k9-cairo-passed-away-on-wednesday" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/18/COCOA%20PD_k9%20cairo_071819_1563474113803.png_7532373_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/18/COCOA%20PD_k9%20cairo_071819_1563474113803.png_7532373_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/18/COCOA%20PD_k9%20cairo_071819_1563474113803.png_7532373_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/18/COCOA%20PD_k9%20cairo_071819_1563474113803.png_7532373_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/18/COCOA%20PD_k9%20cairo_071819_1563474113803.png_7532373_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Rest in peace: Cocoa Police K9 Cairo passed away on Wednesday</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/truly-outrageous-jon-stewart-slams-rand-paul-for-blocking-bill-to-extend-9_11-victim-compensation" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/JonStewartJohnFealCriticizeRandPaul_Getty_1563474059957_7532181_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/JonStewartJohnFealCriticizeRandPaul_Getty_1563474059957_7532181_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/JonStewartJohnFealCriticizeRandPaul_Getty_1563474059957_7532181_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/JonStewartJohnFealCriticizeRandPaul_Getty_1563474059957_7532181_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/JonStewartJohnFealCriticizeRandPaul_Getty_1563474059957_7532181_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Jon&#x20;Stewart&#x20;and&#x20;9&#x2f;11&#x20;first&#x20;responder&#x20;John&#x20;Feal&#x20;look&#x20;on&#x20;during&#x20;a&#x20;House&#x20;subcommittee&#x20;hearing&#x20;on&#x20;extending&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;the&#x20;9&#x2f;11&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Victim&#x20;Compensation&#x20;Fund&#x20;on&#x20;June&#x20;12&#x2e;&#x20;The&#x20;bill&#x20;was&#x20;just&#x20;blocked&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;Senate&#x20;by&#x20;Sen&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Rand&#x20;Paul&#x20;&#x28;R-KY&#x29;&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x3a;&#x20;Zach&#x20;Gibson&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>‘Truly outrageous': Jon Stewart slams Rand Paul for blocking bill to extend 9/11 compensation fund</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div 