Rays beat Orioles 6-3; McKay goes 0 for 4 in hitting debut id="story-headline0" data-article-id="415801415" data-article-version="1.0">Rays beat Orioles 6-3; McKay goes 0 for 4 in hitting debut</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-415801415" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Rays beat Orioles 6-3; McKay goes 0 for 4 in hitting debut&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports/rays-beat-orioles-6-3-mckay-goes-0-for-4-in-hitting-debut" data-title="Rays beat Orioles 6-3; McKay goes 0 for 4 in hitting debut" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports/rays-beat-orioles-6-3-mckay-goes-0-for-4-in-hitting-debut" addthis:title="Rays beat Orioles 6-3; McKay goes 0 for 4 in hitting debut"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-415801415.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-415801415");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-415801415-408503724"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-415801415-408503724" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div By DICK SCANLON, Associated Press
Posted Jul 01 2019 11:47PM EDT PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP)</strong> - Kevin Kiermaier's three run home run lifted the Tampa Bay to a 6-3 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Monday night in a game in which two-way player Brandon McKay went 0 for 4 in his major league debut as a hitter for the Rays.</p> <p>Kiermaier's 10th homer came off Branden Kline in the sixth inning after a walk and a single by Avisail Garcia.</p> <p>McKay, who gave up one hit in six scoreless innings Saturday night in his major league pitching debut against the Texas Rangers, grounded out four times and was picked off second base on a throw from catcher Pedro Severino.</p> <p>Adam Kolarek (3-2) got the win and Jose Alvarado pitched the ninth for his first save since May 26. Alvarado is 7 for 9 in save opportunities.</p> <p>Tom Eshelman made his major league pitching debut for the Orioles, giving up two runs on six hits in five innings without recording a strikeout.</p> <p>The 25-year-old right-hander avoided a disastrous first inning by getting McKay to ground out with the bases loaded after RBI singles by Ji-Man Choi and Garcia.</p> <p>After giving up four hits and a walk in that inning, Eshelman sailed through the next four innings, retiring 12 of 14 batters. Eshleman left the game with a 3-2 lead, but it was erased quickly by Kiermaier's three-run homer off Kline (1-4).</p> <p>Renato Nunez had two hits for Baltimore, and Rio Ruiz put the Orioles ahead 3-2 with a pinch-hit single in the sixth.</p> <p>The crowd of 20,441 included about 10,000 fans who purchased $2 tickets, a policy that will be in effect for the entire three-game series.</p> <p>MEANS' ALL-STAR NOD SHUFFLES ORIOLES</p> <p>After LHP John Means was named to the All-Star team, the Orioles reshuffled their pitching rotation, scratching RHP Dylan Bundy from Tuesday night's start. Bundy will pitch Friday at Toronto, then pitch Baltimore's first game after the All-Star break on July 12. Means' first start after the break will be determined partly by the extent of his All-Star activity. "I know what that four days feels like," said manager Brandon Hyde, "and I don't want to pitch him the game after. It's just too much."</p> <p>TRAINER'S ROOM</p> <p>Orioles: RHP Nate Karnes (right forearm strain) pitched a scoreless inning and OF D.J. Stewart hit a home run while rehabbing in a Gulf Coast League game.</p> <p>Rays: RHP Diego Castillo (right shoulder inflammation) is likely to come off the injured list July 12, for the first game after the All-Star break.</p> <p>UP NEXT</p> <p>RHP Asher Wojciechowski, acquired from Cleveland in a trade on Tuesday, will probably start Tuesday night's game for the Orioles against RHP Charlie Morton (8-2, 2.43). class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WOFL_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Sports" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"402455" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Sports Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/fast-five/usa-vs-france-womens-world-cup-game-breaks-viewership-record" title="USA vs France Women's World Cup game breaks viewership record" data-articleId="415783581" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/01/USWNT_v__France_quarterfinal_breaks_view_0_7462562_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/01/USWNT_v__France_quarterfinal_breaks_view_0_7462562_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/01/USWNT_v__France_quarterfinal_breaks_view_0_7462562_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/01/USWNT_v__France_quarterfinal_breaks_view_0_7462562_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/01/USWNT_v__France_quarterfinal_breaks_view_0_7462562_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The U.S. Women's National Team game against France broke viewership records, according to the latest Nielsen ratings." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>USA vs France Women's World Cup game breaks viewership record</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Gabrielle Moreira</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 09:04PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 09:31PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The women’s U.S. soccer team’s match against France had 6.3 million viewers on FOX and FOX streaming services as well as 8.2 million viewers on television alone, according to Nielsen ratings.</p><p>On Friday, Team USA moved on to the semifinals after defeating France 2-1 thanks to two goals scored by Megan Rapinoe.</p><p>The latest numbers make the match the most-watched FIFA Women’s World Cup quarterfinal in the U.S. It’s also the most-watched soccer match on English-language TV since the 2018 men’s World Cup final.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/america-has-got-that-ruthless-streak-us-faces-off-against-england-in-womens-world-cup-semifinals" title="‘America has got that ruthless streak': US faces off against England in Women's World Cup semifinals" data-articleId="415783308" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/01/U_S__faces_England_in_Women___s_World_Cu_0_7462731_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/01/U_S__faces_England_in_Women___s_World_Cu_0_7462731_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/01/U_S__faces_England_in_Women___s_World_Cu_0_7462731_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/01/U_S__faces_England_in_Women___s_World_Cu_0_7462731_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/01/U_S__faces_England_in_Women___s_World_Cu_0_7462731_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The U.S. is the only nation to have made it to all eight semifinals of the Women’s World Cup and has three overall titles — more than any other country. England has never made it to the final at the World Cup." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>‘America has got that ruthless streak': US faces off against England in Women's World Cup semifinals</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kelly Taylor Hayes</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 08:33PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 09:29PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The United States Women’s National Team continues its march toward a fourth World Cup title when the team faces England in the 2019 Women’s World Cup semifinals.</p><p>Tuesday’s match in Lyon will put third-ranked England against the defending champions with a “ruthless streak,” according to England coach Phil Neville. The U.S. is the only nation to have made it to all eight semifinals of the Women’s World Cup and has three overall titles — more than any other country.</p><p>"America has got that ruthless streak of wanting to win," Neville said. "You saw the last five minutes of the (quarterfinal) game against France. The game management was fantastic. They took the ball into the corner, they knew what it took to win, and they celebrated like winners. That's what I admire, and that's what my team has now. It's about winning."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/orlando-city-soccer-club/preview-orlando-city-returns-home-to-face-philadelphia" title="Preview: Orlando City returns home to face Philadelphia" data-articleId="415741356" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/18/orlando%20city%20soccer%20club_1550513479041.png_6794735_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/18/orlando%20city%20soccer%20club_1550513479041.png_6794735_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/18/orlando%20city%20soccer%20club_1550513479041.png_6794735_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/18/orlando%20city%20soccer%20club_1550513479041.png_6794735_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/18/orlando%20city%20soccer%20club_1550513479041.png_6794735_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Preview: Orlando City returns home to face Philadelphia</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 05:05PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Orlando City SC (6-8-3, 21 points) returns home to face the Philadelphia Union (9-5-5, 32 points) on Wednesday. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at Exploria Stadium. </p><p>The match will be televised locally on My65 and available to stream on YouTube TV. It will also be broadcast on FM 96.9 The Game in English and La Nueva 990am in Spanish.</p><p>"[We're expecting] a very tough game. Jim [Curtin] has done an incredible job, huge respect for the job that Jim has done there. I think he's someone that just gets on with it, but he's dealt with a lot and great credit to him," Head Coach James O'Connor said. "They're playing really well, they're a very tough team. id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/rays-beat-orioles-6-3-mckay-goes-0-for-4-in-hitting-debut" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Rays beat Orioles 6-3; McKay goes 0 for 4 in hitting debut</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/orange-county-sheriff-s-deputy-charged-with-grand-theft" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/10/11/handcuffs_1444577974483_345240_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/10/11/handcuffs_1444577974483_345240_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/10/11/handcuffs_1444577974483_345240_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/10/11/handcuffs_1444577974483_345240_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/10/11/handcuffs_1444577974483_345240_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Orange County sheriff's deputy charged with grand theft</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/2-carjackings-believe-to-be-tied-to-same-suspect" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/09/04/police%20lights%202_1441388535982_161412_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/09/04/police%20lights%202_1441388535982_161412_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/09/04/police%20lights%202_1441388535982_161412_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/09/04/police%20lights%202_1441388535982_161412_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/09/04/police%20lights%202_1441388535982_161412_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>2 carjackings believe to be tied to same suspect</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/sheriff-felon-with-violent-past-attacks-woman" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/01/henry-germaine-brock_1562035458021_7462795_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/01/henry-germaine-brock_1562035458021_7462795_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/01/henry-germaine-brock_1562035458021_7462795_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/01/henry-germaine-brock_1562035458021_7462795_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/01/henry-germaine-brock_1562035458021_7462795_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Sheriff: Felon with violent past attacks woman</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/us-marshals-warn-about-spoofing-scheme" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/01/united%20states%20marshals%20service%201_1562035272068.jpg_7462978_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/01/united%20states%20marshals%20service%201_1562035272068.jpg_7462978_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/01/united%20states%20marshals%20service%201_1562035272068.jpg_7462978_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/01/united%20states%20marshals%20service%201_1562035272068.jpg_7462978_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/01/united%20states%20marshals%20service%201_1562035272068.jpg_7462978_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>U.S. Marshals warn about 'spoofing' scheme</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div 