<section class="row-wrapper bg-blue-bar"> <div class="portlet-layout row" data-equalizer data-equalizer-mq="large-up"> <div class="portlet-column column large-8" id="column-2" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_101_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_" > <span id="p_101"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="426472753" data-article-version="1.0">Rays beat Indians 4-0 in matchup of playoff contenders</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-426472753" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Rays beat Indians 4-0 in matchup of playoff contenders&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports/rays-beat-indians-4-0-in-matchup-of-playoff-contenders" data-title="Rays beat Indians 4-0 in matchup of playoff contenders" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports/rays-beat-indians-4-0-in-matchup-of-playoff-contenders" addthis:title="Rays beat Indians 4-0 in matchup of playoff contenders"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> contenders"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-426472753.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-426472753");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-426472753-408503724"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-426472753-408503724" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports/rays-beat-indians-4-0-in-matchup-of-playoff-contenders">MARK DIDTLER, Associated Press </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 31 2019 12:06AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 31 2019 12:06AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-426472753" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP)</strong> - Austin Pruitt helped a taxed Tampa Bay bullpen, and the Rays beat Cleveland's 12-game winner Shane Bieber in his first start in two years.</p><p>Pruitt and three relievers combined on a five-hitter, Jesus Aguilar had a three-run homer during a four-run seventh inning and the Rays beat the Indians 4-0 in a matchup of playoff contenders Friday night.</p><p>"I was very pleased," Pruitt said. "They're going after one of the spots that we're trying to get."</p><p>Pruitt allowed four hits and struck out six over 5 1/3 innings in his first start since Aug, 28, 2017. Oliver Drake (3-1) gave up one hit in 1 2/3 innings before Colin Poche and Andrew Kittredge each worked an inning.</p><p>"He was outstanding for us," Rays manager Kevin Cash said of Pruitt. "Austin had everything going."</p><p>Austin Meadows singled off Bieber (12-7) leading off the seventh and went to third on a base hit by Travis d'Arnaud. One out later, Avisail Garcia hit an RBI single that ended Bieber's night. Aguilar made it 4-0 with his three-run blast off Adam Cimber.</p><p>"It was a great feeling," Aguilar said. "I think this is the most important series of the year. We've got to show what we've got."</p><p>Tampa Bay stayed one game behind Oakland in the race for the second AL wild card. The Athletics beat the AL East-leading New York Yankees 8-2.</p><p>The Indians had their lead over the Athletics drop to a half-game for the first AL wild card, and trailed AL Central-leading Minnesota by 4 ½ games.</p><p>The Twins beat Detroit 13-5.</p><p>Bieber gave up three runs and six hits, and struck out nine over 6 1/3 innings.</p><p>"I thought he pitched his heart out and it's a shame he ended up getting the loss because he pitched great," Indians manager Terry Francona said.</p><p>Cleveland left fielder Tyler Naquin left with a sprained right knee after running full speed into the low wall in the corner after making an outstanding catch to take away a potential two-run, two-out homer by Joey Wendle in the fifth.</p><p>"It's a frustrating game all-around tonight for all of us, but I'm just thinking about him and getting him back as soon as possible," said Bieber, the All-Star Game MVP.</p><p>Naquin was scheduled to undergo an MRI late Friday night.</p><p>"Obviously it didn't look good and we're very concerned, but we'll wait until we get the results," Francona said.</p><p>Aguilar also made a stellar play at first base, diving to the right to grab Yu Chang's two-out grounder with runners on second and third in the third.</p><p>STORM WATCH</p><p>Hurricane Dorian is not expected to affect the three-game series, but Sunday's series finale may be moved up an hour to 12:10 p.m.</p><p>IN MEMORY</p><p>There was a moment of silence before game for original Rays owner Vince Naimoli and the family of Tampa Bay Double-A pitcher Blake Bivens. Naimoli died last Sunday. Bivens' wife, 1-year-old son and mother-in-law were slain Tuesday.</p><p>TRAINER'S ROOM</p><p>Indians: RHP Carlos Carrasco, who hasn't pitched in the majors since late May when he was diagnosed with leukemia, rejoined the team and will be reinstated from the 60-day injured list Sunday. ... RHP Dan Otero (right shoulder inflammation) will also return Sunday.</p><p>Rays: AL Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell (left elbow bone chip surgery) threw 15 fastballs in his first bullpen session and is "very confident" of returning before the season ends. ... CF Kevin Kiermaier (bruised left ribs) missed his fifth straight game. ... RHP Tyler Glasnow, 6-1 before being sidelined in mid-May by a right forearm strain, walked one in a hitless inning during his first rehab start with Triple-A Durham.</p><p>UP NEXT</p><p>Indians RHP Zach Plesac (7-4) will start Saturday. <p><strong class='dateline'>ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP)</strong> - Austin Pruitt helped a taxed Tampa Bay bullpen, and the Rays beat Cleveland's 12-game winner Shane Bieber in his first start in two years.</p><p>Pruitt and three relievers combined on a five-hitter, Jesus Aguilar had a three-run homer during a four-run seventh inning and the Rays beat the Indians 4-0 in a matchup of playoff contenders Friday night.</p><p>"I was very pleased," Pruitt said. "They're going after one of the spots that we're trying to get."</p><p>Pruitt allowed four hits and struck out six over 5 1/3 innings in his first start since Aug, 28, 2017. Oliver Drake (3-1) gave up one hit in 1 2/3 innings before Colin Poche and Andrew Kittredge each worked an inning.</p><p>"He was outstanding for us," Rays manager Kevin Cash said of Pruitt. "Austin had everything going."</p><p>Austin Meadows singled off Bieber (12-7) leading off the seventh and went to third on a base hit by Travis d'Arnaud. One out later, Avisail Garcia hit an RBI single that ended Bieber's night. Aguilar made it 4-0 with his three-run blast off Adam Cimber.</p><p>"It was a great feeling," Aguilar said. "I think this is the most important series of the year. We've got to show what we've got."</p><p>Tampa Bay stayed one game behind Oakland in the race for the second AL wild card. The Athletics beat the AL East-leading New York Yankees 8-2.</p><p>The Indians had their lead over the Athletics drop to a half-game for the first AL wild card, and trailed AL Central-leading Minnesota by 4 ½ games.</p><p>The Twins beat Detroit 13-5.</p><p>Bieber gave up three runs and six hits, and struck out nine over 6 1/3 innings.</p><p>"I thought he pitched his heart out and it's a shame he ended up getting the loss because he pitched great," Indians manager Terry Francona said.</p><p>Cleveland left fielder Tyler Naquin left with a sprained right knee after running full speed into the low wall in the corner after making an outstanding catch to take away a potential two-run, two-out homer by Joey Wendle in the fifth.</p><p>"It's a frustrating game all-around tonight for all of us, but I'm just thinking about him and getting him back as soon as possible," said Bieber, the All-Star Game MVP.</p><p>Naquin was scheduled to undergo an MRI late Friday night.</p><p>"Obviously it didn't look good and we're very concerned, but we'll wait until we get the results," Francona said.</p><p>Aguilar also made a stellar play at first base, diving to the right to grab Yu Chang's two-out grounder with runners on second and third in the third.</p><p>STORM WATCH</p><p>Hurricane Dorian is not expected to affect the three-game series, but Sunday's series finale may be moved up an hour to 12:10 p.m.</p><p>IN MEMORY</p><p>There was a moment of silence before game for original Rays owner Vince Naimoli and the family of Tampa Bay Double-A pitcher Blake Bivens. Naimoli died last Sunday. Bivens' wife, 1-year-old son and mother-in-law were slain Tuesday.</p><p>TRAINER'S ROOM</p><p>Indians: RHP Carlos Carrasco, who hasn't pitched in the majors since late May when he was diagnosed with leukemia, rejoined the team and will be reinstated from the 60-day injured list Sunday. ... RHP Dan Otero (right shoulder inflammation) will also return Sunday.</p><p>Rays: AL Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell (left elbow bone chip surgery) threw 15 fastballs in his first bullpen session and is "very confident" of returning before the season ends. ... CF Kevin Kiermaier (bruised left ribs) missed his fifth straight game. ... RHP Tyler Glasnow, 6-1 before being sidelined in mid-May by a right forearm strain, walked one in a hitless inning during his first rehab start with Triple-A Durham.</p><p>UP NEXT</p><p>Indians RHP Zach Plesac (7-4) will start Saturday. Rays LHP Jalen Beeks (5-3) is expected to start or follow an opener.</p><p>___</p><p>More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports</p> All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Jaguars cancel practice, meetings as Hurricane Dorian nears</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">MARK LONG, AP Sports Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 02 2019 03:33PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 02 2019 03:34PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Jacksonville Jaguars will have one less day to prepare for their season opener.</p><p>The Jags canceled practice and meetings scheduled for Wednesday because of the threat of Hurricane Dorian, leaving them to cram two days of work into one before hosting the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.</p><p>Coach Doug Marrone told players and coaches to stay away from the facility Wednesday as the powerful storm is scheduled to make its way up Florida's east coast. Players also are off Tuesday. They are expected to return midday Thursday.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/orioles-trumbo-back-from-knee-injury-in-lineup-vs-rays-1" title="Orioles' Trumbo back from knee injury in lineup vs. Rays" data-articleId="426909982" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/09/24/Baseball%20Generic_1443108435201_252994_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/09/24/Baseball%20Generic_1443108435201_252994_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/09/24/Baseball%20Generic_1443108435201_252994_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/09/24/Baseball%20Generic_1443108435201_252994_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/09/24/Baseball%20Generic_1443108435201_252994_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Orioles' Trumbo back from knee injury in lineup vs. Rays</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 02 2019 03:31PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Baltimore Orioles designated hitter Mark Trumbo has been reinstated from the 60-day injured list and was in the lineup for Monday's game against Tampa Bay after missing more than a year with a knee injury.</p><p>The 33-year-old Trumbo, who led the major leagues with 47 home runs in 2016, had surgery last September. He last played in the majors on Aug. 19, 2018.</p><p>"It's been a long time coming," Trumbo said. "You get paid to play. That always weighed on me pretty heavily. It's something I feel I owe it to the team to get out there and do what I can."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/long-snapper-denney-released-after-14-seasons-with-dolphins-1" title="Long snapper Denney released after 14 seasons with Dolphins" data-articleId="426909552" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/12/03/football_1512338995088_4590028_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/12/03/football_1512338995088_4590028_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/12/03/football_1512338995088_4590028_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/12/03/football_1512338995088_4590028_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/12/03/football_1512338995088_4590028_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Long snapper Denney released after 14 seasons with Dolphins</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">STEVEN WINE, AP Sports Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 02 2019 03:28PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Long snapper John Denney has been released after 14 seasons with the Miami Dolphins.</p><p>Denney, 40, had been with the team longer than any other current player, but on Monday he became part of the Dolphins' purge of veterans.</p><p>Denney joined Miami as an undrafted free agent in 2005 and played in 224 consecutive games, the longest active streak in the NFL. Following his release he posted a thank-you to the organization, fans and teammates.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get the App Now! <a href="/news/12170291-story">Click Here ›</a></h3> <a class="app-icon" href="/news/12170291-story"><img src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/fox-weather-app-icon_NEW.jpg" alt=""/></a> </div> </div> </section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5624_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5624"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/people-along-the-st-john-s-river-brace-for-potential-flooding-as-dorian-nears"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/02/WOFL_st%20johns%20river_090219_1567454539070.png_7632262_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="WOFL_st johns river_090219_1567454539070.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>People along the St. John's River brace for potential flooding as Dorian nears</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dorian/video-shows-devastating-winds-thrashing-bahamas-during-hurricane-dorian"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/02/Dorian%20images%20-%20side%20by%20side_1567449776517.jpg_7631956_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Screenshots of videos posted to social media show destruction and severe weather in the Bahamas as Hurricane Dorian pummeled the islands. (Photo credit: Twitter / GoGettaGoal)" title="Dorian images - side by side_1567449776517.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Video shows devastating winds thrashing Bahamas during Hurricane Dorian</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dorian-downgraded-to-cat-4-hurricane-and-storm-surge-warnings-in-effect-for-florida"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/02/dorian%2011%20am%20monday_1567436884516.png_7630861_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="dorian 11 am monday_1567436884516.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Dorian slowly begins turning, hurricane and storm surge warnings remain active for Florida</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/hurricane-dorian-moves-west-as-an-extremely-dangerous-category-4-storm"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/02/dorian%2011%20am%20monday_1567436884516.png_7630861_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="dorian 11 am monday_1567436884516.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Dorian slowly begins turning, hurricane and storm surge warnings remain active for Florida</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPhone</a></strong> | <strong><a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPad</a></strong> | <strong><a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxwofl" target="_blank">Android</a></strong></td> </tr> <tr> <td align="center"> <a href="http://www.toyotaoforlando.com/" target="_blank"><img alt="" border="0" height="30" src="http://198.1.72.241/web/mobile/images/toyota-logo-small.png" width="130" /></a></td> </tr> </tbody> </table> <!-- Content Ends Here --></section> </div><p></p> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4599_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4599"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/jaguars-cancel-practice-meetings-as-hurricane-dorian-nears-1" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/02/NOAA_dorian%20turn_090219_1567433570003.png_7630596_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/02/NOAA_dorian%20turn_090219_1567433570003.png_7630596_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/02/NOAA_dorian%20turn_090219_1567433570003.png_7630596_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/02/NOAA_dorian%20turn_090219_1567433570003.png_7630596_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/02/NOAA_dorian%20turn_090219_1567433570003.png_7630596_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Jaguars cancel practice, meetings as Hurricane Dorian nears</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/orioles-trumbo-back-from-knee-injury-in-lineup-vs-rays-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/09/24/Baseball%20Generic_1443108435201_252994_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/09/24/Baseball%20Generic_1443108435201_252994_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/09/24/Baseball%20Generic_1443108435201_252994_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/09/24/Baseball%20Generic_1443108435201_252994_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/09/24/Baseball%20Generic_1443108435201_252994_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Orioles' Trumbo back from knee injury in lineup vs. Rays</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/long-snapper-denney-released-after-14-seasons-with-dolphins-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/12/03/football_1512338995088_4590028_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/12/03/football_1512338995088_4590028_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/12/03/football_1512338995088_4590028_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/12/03/football_1512338995088_4590028_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/12/03/football_1512338995088_4590028_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Long snapper Denney released after 14 seasons with Dolphins</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/us-immigration-agents-may-use-use-fake-social-media-to-check-people-entering-country" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2017/03/27/Social%20Media-%20Dish%20Nation_1490646881059_2944525_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2017/03/27/Social%20Media-%20Dish%20Nation_1490646881059_2944525_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2017/03/27/Social%20Media-%20Dish%20Nation_1490646881059_2944525_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2017/03/27/Social%20Media-%20Dish%20Nation_1490646881059_2944525_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2017/03/27/Social%20Media-%20Dish%20Nation_1490646881059_2944525_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>US immigration agents may use use fake social media to check people entering country</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/good-samaritan-kissimmee-village-evacuated" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/01/good-samaritan-society_1567392116581_7630211_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/01/good-samaritan-society_1567392116581_7630211_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/01/good-samaritan-society_1567392116581_7630211_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/01/good-samaritan-society_1567392116581_7630211_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/01/good-samaritan-society_1567392116581_7630211_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Good Samaritan Kissimmee Village evacuated</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/trending">Trending Topics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports">Sports</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/good-day">Good Day Orlando</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather">Weather</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather/orlando-hurricane">Orlando Hurricane</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather/7-day-forecast">7 Day Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather-alerts">Alerts</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather">Radar</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/traffic">Traffic</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/traffic/pump-patrol">Pump Patrol</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about">About Us</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/personalities">Personalities</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/community">Community</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/jobs">Jobs at Fox 35</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video">Video</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/live">Live Newscasts & Replays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/good-day">Good Day Orlando</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather">Weather Forecasts</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news">Seen on TV Links</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/tv-listings">TV Listings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fox-recipe-box">Recipe Box</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow Us</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/FOX35Orlando"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/Fox35Orlando"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="email"><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/contact"><i class="fa fa-envelope icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox35orlando/"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/fox35"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 35 News App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxwofl" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 35 Weather App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox35weather/id508798735" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wofl.android.weather" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> </div> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/ad-choices">Ad Choices</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about">FCC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about">EEOC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/contact">Contact Us</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> </div> </footer> <!-- end: FOOTER --> <!-- end: 