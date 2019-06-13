< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Raptors defeat Warriors to capture first NBA title in thrilling 114-110 victory addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports/raptors-defeat-warriors-to-clinch-first-nba-title-in-thrilling-114-110-victory" addthis:title="Raptors defeat Warriors to capture first NBA title in thrilling 114-110 victory"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-412611352.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-412611352");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-412611352-412613115"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/13/GettyImages-1155811950_1560484569322_7396647_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/13/GettyImages-1155811950_1560484569322_7396647_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/13/GettyImages-1155811950_1560484569322_7396647_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/13/GettyImages-1155811950_1560484569322_7396647_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/13/GettyImages-1155811950_1560484569322_7396647_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Kawhi Leonard #2 and Serge Ibaka #9 of the Toronto Raptors celebrate late in the game against the Golden State Warriors during Game Six of the 2019 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 13, 2019 in Oakland, Ca. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Kawhi Leonard #2 and Serge Ibaka #9 of the Toronto Raptors celebrate late in the game against the Golden State Warriors during Game Six of the 2019 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 13, 2019 in Oakland, Ca. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-412611352-412613115" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/13/GettyImages-1155811950_1560484569322_7396647_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/13/GettyImages-1155811950_1560484569322_7396647_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/13/GettyImages-1155811950_1560484569322_7396647_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/13/GettyImages-1155811950_1560484569322_7396647_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/13/GettyImages-1155811950_1560484569322_7396647_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Kawhi Leonard #2 and Serge Ibaka #9 of the Toronto Raptors celebrate late in the game against the Golden State Warriors during Game Six of the 2019 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 13, 2019 in Oakland, Ca. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Kawhi Leonard #2 and Serge Ibaka #9 of the Toronto Raptors celebrate late in the game against the Golden State Warriors during Game Six of the 2019 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 13, 2019 in Oakland, Ca. By TIM REYNOLDS AP Basketball Writer
Posted Jun 13 2019 11:48PM EDT
Updated Jun 14 2019 12:09AM EDT The Golden State Warriors are champions no more.</p> <p>The reign ended Thursday night in the last game they'll ever play at Oracle Arena, one where they entered without Kevin Durant and left without Klay Thompson. The roster depletion was just too taxing, even for warriors like the Warriors to bear, and they lost Game 6 of the NBA Finals 114-110 to the Toronto Raptors.</p> <p>Toronto won the series 4-2, finishing it off a few minutes after Thompson used crutches to hobble out of Oracle and into perhaps an uncertain future. He got hurt in the third quarter, fouled on a dunk attempt and landing awkwardly on his left knee -- which buckled in a manner that's often a telltale sign of big trouble.</p> <p>He left the game, then limped out of the tunnel and returned to the court -- drawing raucous cheers -- so he could shoot his free throws, allowing him to possibly return after being evaluated. He made both shots, the Warriors then took a foul a few seconds later and Thompson retreated toward the locker room again. A few minutes later, the word came: Thompson was done for the night.</p> <p>The reign was done not long afterward.</p> <p>Golden State still had a chance, even in the final seconds. Stephen Curry missed a 3-pointer with about 6 seconds left that would have given the Warriors the lead. The actual ending came several minutes later after long delays following a technical on Golden State for calling a time-out it didn't have and then a long review of a foul on Toronto's inbounds pass with less than a second left.</p> <p>The Raptors didn't mind waiting. And for the Warriors, it just prolonged the inevitable.</p> <p>Thompson finished with 30 points, even missing the fourth quarter. Andre Iguodala scored 22 points, Curry had 21 and Draymond Green finished with 11 points, 19 rebounds and 13 assists. It wasn't enough.</p> <p>It was a sad farewell to Oracle for so many reasons. The 2,070th and final game in that building that the Warriors called home for 47 seasons. The first game since Durant had surgery to repair his ruptured Achilles. The last loss of the season. The end of the quest for three straight championships. And if all that emotion wasn't enough, now there's fear for Thompson's future.</p> <p>Thompson will be a free agent on June 30. The Warriors have said they want to keep him, and they likely still will. But if he has a major knee issue now that would be on top of the injury that will likely keep Durant -- another probable free-agent-in-waiting, maybe the biggest domino that will fall this summer to start an expected player-movement bonanza -- off the court for all of next season.</p> <p>The irony with Thompson's injury is he doesn't get hurt. Thompson one of the most durable players in the league. He strained a hamstring earlier in these finals and missed one game. He may have done a number on his knee on Thursday and was still lobbying to stay in the game.</p> <p>He was gone before the Raptors' celebration. When the Warriors start play next season at the new Chase Center in San Francisco, there will be no banner to raise, no rings to hand out. An era is over. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WOFL_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Sports" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"402455" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Sports Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/sports/rose-opens-with-65-to-tie-pebble-record-at-us-open" title="Rose opens with 65 to tie Pebble record at US Open" data-articleId="412614105" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/14/xt_NC_d2dccf2czbf98z4722z9b3az6bae835e0c7a_1560485028039_7396650_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/14/xt_NC_d2dccf2czbf98z4722z9b3az6bae835e0c7a_1560485028039_7396650_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/14/xt_NC_d2dccf2czbf98z4722z9b3az6bae835e0c7a_1560485028039_7396650_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/14/xt_NC_d2dccf2czbf98z4722z9b3az6bae835e0c7a_1560485028039_7396650_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/14/xt_NC_d2dccf2czbf98z4722z9b3az6bae835e0c7a_1560485028039_7396650_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Rose opens with 65 to tie Pebble record at US Open</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">DOUG FERGUSON, AP Golf Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 14 2019 12:04AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 14 2019 12:05AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Justin Rose closed out his opening round with three straight birdies to lead the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach, which was all he could want.</p><p>He got a little more.</p><p>Rose knew what was at stake when he stood over a 12-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole in twilight Thursday from watching the telecast some six hours earlier, and from seeing Tiger Woods standing on the edge of the green.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/angels-ohtani-first-japanese-player-to-hit-for-cycle-helping-the-angels-beat-the-rays" title="Angels' Ohtani first Japanese player to hit for cycle, helping the Angels beat the Rays" data-articleId="412603705" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Angels' Ohtani first Japanese player to hit for cycle, helping the Angels beat the Rays</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">DICK SCANLON, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 11:18PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Shohei Ohtani became the first Japanese-born player to hit for the cycle, helping the Los Angeles Angels beat the Tampa Bay Rays 5-3 Thursday night after a delay caused by a power outage.</p><p>Ohtani hit a three-run homer in the first inning and completed the feat with a single in the seventh. He is the eighth Angels player to hit for the cycle and the first since Mike Trout on May 21, 2013.</p><p>Albert Pujols also homered for the Angels, becoming the sixth player ever with 200 home runs in each league. He hit 445 in 11 seasons with St. Louis and has 200 in eight years with the Angels, including 12 this season.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/-90-for-90-campaign-celebrates-90-yrs-of-arnold-palmer" title="'90 for 90' campaign celebrates 90 yrs of Arnold Palmer" data-articleId="412375591" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/09/25/ARNOLD%20PALMER_1474852192237_2069994_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/09/25/ARNOLD%20PALMER_1474852192237_2069994_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/09/25/ARNOLD%20PALMER_1474852192237_2069994_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/09/25/ARNOLD%20PALMER_1474852192237_2069994_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/09/25/ARNOLD%20PALMER_1474852192237_2069994_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>'90 for 90' campaign celebrates 90 yrs of Arnold Palmer</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 09:42PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 08:50PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>In honor of what would have been Arnold Palmer’s 90th birthday this year, the Arnold Palmer organization is launching a “90 for 90” campaign to celebrate 90 moments from Palmer’s incredible life. </p><p>Arnie’s Army, fans and supporters can join the celebration at www.blog.arnoldpalmer.com as well as via Twitter (@arnoldpalmer), Instagram (@arnoldpalmerofficial) and Facebook (@arnoldpalmerofficial) and share their reactions and Palmer memories using #AP90for90.</p><p>The highlighted moments will cover the full spectrum of Palmer’s life, including family, his love of aviation, his business prowess, the Arnold & Winnie Palmer Foundation and, of course, his incredible golf career.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get the App Now! <a href="/news/12170291-story">Click Here ›</a></h3> <a class="app-icon" href="/news/12170291-story"><img src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/fox-weather-app-icon_NEW.jpg" alt=""/></a> </div> </div> </section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5624_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5624"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/suv-crashes-into-orlando-worship-center"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/14/SUV-in-church_1560485765782_7396906_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="SUV-in-church_1560485765782.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>SUV crashes into Orlando worship center</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/deputies-investigate-vandalism-at-country-club"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/14/debary-country-club-vandalism_1560485763146_7396905_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="debary-country-club-vandalism_1560485763146.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Deputies investigate vandalism at country club</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/you-never-got-out-of-my-heart-wwii-veteran-reunites-with-long-lost-love-in-france-75-years-later"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/13/LOVE%20STORY%205%20THUMB_1560476615840.jpg_7395925_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="In a long-awaited reunion, veteran K.T. Robbins, 97, embraced a French woman named Jeanine Ganaye, 92, for the first time in over seven decades. (Photo Courtesy: Video from Forever Young Senior Veterans)" title="LOVE STORY 5 THUMB_1560476615840.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>‘You never got out of my heart': WWII veteran reunites with long lost love in France 75 years later</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/25-years-ago-millions-watched-live-as-oj-simpson-fled-police-changing-the-way-we-view-pursuits"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/13/Mugshot%20w%20live%20feed%20Background_KTTV_1560471696234.jpg_7395612_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A mugshot of O.J. Simpson is aired over live footage of the June 17, 1994 police pursuit that captivated the nation. (KTTV Archives)" title="Mugshot w live feed Background_KTTV_1560471696234.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>25 years ago, millions watched live as OJ Simpson fled police, changing the way we view pursuits</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0663_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0663"></span> <div 