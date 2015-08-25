< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="428186525" data-article-version="1.0">Rangers play Rays, look to build on 4-game win streak</h1> </header> EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-428186525" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ARLINGTON, Tex. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - The Tampa Bay Rays will face off against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas on Tuesday at 8 p.m.</p> <p><strong>PITCHING PROBABLES: </strong>Rays: Ryan Yarbrough (11-3, 3.49 ERA) Rangers: Lance Lynn (14-10, 3.82 ERA)</p> <p><strong>BOTTOM LINE: </strong>Texas enters the matchup as winners of their last four games.</p> <p>The Rangers are 40-29 on their home turf. Texas is averaging 4.7 RBIs per game this season. Rougned Odor leads the team with 74 total runs batted in.</p> <p>The Rays are 43-27 on the road. Tampa Bay is hitting a collective .254 this season, led by Eric Sogard with an average of .296.</p> <p><strong>TOP PERFORMERS:</strong> Odor leads the Rangers with 52 extra base hits and is slugging .421. Jose Trevino is 10-for-25 with three doubles, a home run and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Texas.</p> <p>Austin Meadows leads the Rays with 28 home runs and has 78 RBIs. Avisail Garcia is 11-for-34 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.</p> <p><strong>LAST 10 GAMES:</strong> Rangers: 7-3, .267 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs</p> <p>Rays: 9-1, .272 batting average, 2.57 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs</p> <p><strong>Rangers Injuries:</strong> Nate Jones: (forearm), Taylor Hearn: (elbow), Jesse Chavez: (elbow), Jesse Biddle: (shoulder), Hunter Pence: (back), Nomar Mazara: (oblique), Joey Gallo: (wrist).</p> <p><strong>Rays Injuries:</strong> Blake Snell: (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: (finger), Jose Alvarado: (elbow), Kevin Kiermaier: (neck), Eric Sogard: (foot), Brandon Lowe: (leg), Yandy Diaz: (foot).</p> <p><em>The Associated Press contributed to this report.</em></p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Sports Stories</h3> </header> data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/10/Tigers_minor_leaguer_Chace_Numata_saves__0_7649477_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/10/Tigers_minor_leaguer_Chace_Numata_saves__0_7649477_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/10/Tigers_minor_leaguer_Chace_Numata_saves__0_7649477_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/10/Tigers_minor_leaguer_Chace_Numata_saves__0_7649477_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/10/Tigers_minor_leaguer_Chace_Numata_saves__0_7649477_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Detroit Tigers minor leaguer Chase Numata has saved five lives with his donated organs after dying last week following an accident." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Tigers minor leaguer Chace Numata saves 5 lives with donated organs</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 10 2019 04:37PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 10 2019 05:34PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>It's not often you get a chance to help the world after you've left it.</p><p>Detroit Tigers minor leaguer Chase Numata has saved five lives with his donated organs after dying last week following a tragic accident. </p><p>Numata, catcher for the Double-A Lake Erie SeaWolves, was hospitalized after a skateboarding accident Friday morning . He died from his injuries Sept. 2. UPMC says he was able to give his heart, liver, pancreas and both kidneys to save five lives.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/orlando-pride-return-home-for-midweek-match-against-chicago" title="Orlando Pride return home for midweek match against Chicago" data-articleId="428213117" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/09/05/Orlando-Pride_1504645841184_4093920_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/09/05/Orlando-Pride_1504645841184_4093920_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/09/05/Orlando-Pride_1504645841184_4093920_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/09/05/Orlando-Pride_1504645841184_4093920_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/09/05/Orlando-Pride_1504645841184_4093920_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Orlando Pride return home for midweek match against Chicago</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 10 2019 04:12PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Orlando Pride (4-13-2, 14 points) return home to face the Chicago Red Stars (10-8-2, 32 points) on Wednesday, Sept. 11 at Exploria Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. ET with the match set to be nationally televised on ESPNews and available internationally across ESPN's platforms. </p><p>"Obviously we've played them recently so we kind of know what to expect. They've got one of the best forwards in the world and she's right in form again so we need to make sure that we neutralize her. That will be a tough ask but I trust the players to be able to do that," Pride Head Coach Marc Skinner said. "It'll be a tough game but I think there's something we learned from last time, if you can perform with style of play than you have a good chance of taking the result. I think that was probably our best performance and resilience of the season last time so I'm hoping for a similar kind of performance with maybe a bit more of an attacking threat."</p><p>The Pride will look to bounce back from a 3-1 loss at Reign FC this past Saturday. The Reign jumped out to a 3-0 lead early with finishes in the third, 12th and 17th minutes respectively before the match was delayed for two hours due to inclement weather. Camila scored the lone goal for the Pride in the match in the 79th minute, converting from the penalty spot.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/buccaneers-running-game-finally-showing-signs-of-life-1" title="Buccaneers running game finally showing signs of life" data-articleId="428186654" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/08/17/84068_Bucs_Red_Sports_Base_1439838567131_110174_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/08/17/84068_Bucs_Red_Sports_Base_1439838567131_110174_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/08/17/84068_Bucs_Red_Sports_Base_1439838567131_110174_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/08/17/84068_Bucs_Red_Sports_Base_1439838567131_110174_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/08/17/84068_Bucs_Red_Sports_Base_1439838567131_110174_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Buccaneers running game finally showing signs of life</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FRED GOODALL, AP Sports Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 10 2019 01:01PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Tampa Bay Buccaneers reject the notion that they're the same old Bucs.</p><p>Despite dropping their debut under coach Bruce Arians in a manner that's become all too familiar during the NFL's second-longest playoff drought, the mistake-prone team showed signs of progress in some key areas during a 14-point loss to the San Francisco 49ers, including development of a running game capable of making Jameis Winston's job easier.</p><p>The fifth-year pro became the franchise's career passing leader, but also undermined the team's chances of winning by throwing three interceptions - two of which were returned for touchdowns.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get the App Now! 