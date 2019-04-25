< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- REGULAR STORY --> e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="429333765" data-article-version="1.0">Ramsey wants out, doesn't want to be distraction for Jaguars</h1>

<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports/ramsey-wants-out-doesn-t-want-to-be-distraction-for-jaguars">MARK LONG, AP Sports Writer </a> </div>

<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 18 2019 01:09PM EDT</span></p> id="story-headline0" data-article-id="429333765" data-article-version="1.0">Ramsey wants out, doesn't want to be distraction for Jaguars</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-429333765" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Ramsey wants out, doesn't want to be distraction for Jaguars&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports/ramsey-wants-out-doesn-t-want-to-be-distraction-for-jaguars" data-title="Ramsey wants out, doesn't want to be distraction for Jaguars" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports/ramsey-wants-out-doesn-t-want-to-be-distraction-for-jaguars" addthis:title="Ramsey wants out, doesn't want to be distraction for Jaguars"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-429333765.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-429333765");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-429333765-403224527"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/25/GETTY_jalen%20ramsey_042519_1556223907503.png_7171602_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/25/GETTY_jalen%20ramsey_042519_1556223907503.png_7171602_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/25/GETTY_jalen%20ramsey_042519_1556223907503.png_7171602_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/25/GETTY_jalen%20ramsey_042519_1556223907503.png_7171602_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/25/GETTY_jalen%20ramsey_042519_1556223907503.png_7171602_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-429333765-403224527" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/25/GETTY_jalen%20ramsey_042519_1556223907503.png_7171602_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/25/GETTY_jalen%20ramsey_042519_1556223907503.png_7171602_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/25/GETTY_jalen%20ramsey_042519_1556223907503.png_7171602_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/25/GETTY_jalen%20ramsey_042519_1556223907503.png_7171602_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/25/GETTY_jalen%20ramsey_042519_1556223907503.png_7171602_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports/ramsey-wants-out-doesn-t-want-to-be-distraction-for-jaguars">MARK LONG, AP Sports Writer </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 18 2019 01:09PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-429333765" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP)</strong> - Jalen Ramsey arrived for the season in the back of an armored truck , sending a clear message to the Jacksonville Jaguars about his worth.</p> <p>It would be fitting if he departed in a dump truck, assuming the Jaguars (0-2) unload their disgruntled defender.</p> <p>Without saying why or providing much insight, Ramsey confirmed Tuesday that he wants out of Jacksonville and said he doesn't want to be a distraction as Jacksonville prepares to host Tennessee (1-1) on Thursday night.</p> <p>He said his angst has nothing to do with the franchise declining to offer him a contract extension before this season, but hinted that the coaching staff has failed to use him properly.</p> <p>Ramsey took two shots at Jaguars coach Doug Marrone, saying "I don't recall" twice when asked about the sideline argument between the two during a 13-12 loss at Houston on Sunday. Marrone uttered the same phrase after the game.</p> <p>Ramsey's agent called general manager Dave Caldwell a short time later and requested a trade. The plea became public the following day.</p> <p>"Let's be clear about something in regards to that," Ramsey said during a 16-minute interview that added more confusion to an already-awkward situation. "I didn't leak that information. Me and my agent, we are not the ones who leaked that information. And I was very strict about that because I did not want it to get out.</p> <p>"I didn't want to be a distraction. I didn't want everybody asking my teammates all type of questions throughout the week."</p> <p>Ramsey, who said he hasn't spoken to Marrone since the outburst, said he expects to play against the Titans - unless he's traded. It could be a chance for Jacksonville to showcase one of the league's best cornerbacks on national television.</p> <p>"As long as I'm a part of this team, that's all you're going to get from me," Ramsey said. "As long as I'm a part of this team, I hope they go out there and beat the hell out of people. I hope they win every game as long as I'm a part of this team. I got nothing but love for every player on this team; they go out there and play their (butt) off.</p> <p>"We've got good vibes. I love that locker room. Good vibes."</p> <p>Two teammates, linebacker Myles Jack and cornerback Josh Robinson, stood in the back of the room to support Ramsey.</p> <p>"I hope and pray they don't trade his (butt) and he stays here the whole time," Jack said. "I hope he stays here through his fifth year and they tag him and he stays here forever. But that's not my choice. We'll see what the front office does."</p> <p>Two other teammates told The Associated Press the trade request had as much to do with the direction of the franchise than anything else. The players spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the conversations.</p> <p>They said Ramsey is one of several players currently questioning front-office decisions since Tom Coughlin was hired as the team's top football executive in 2017.</p> <p>Jacksonville chose not to re-sign receiver Allen Robinson and cornerback Aaron Colvin last year, parted ways with safety Tashaun Gipson in March and failed to reach an extension with defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, who ranks third in franchise history with 29½ sacks.</p> <p>Meanwhile, they opted to give huge contracts to quarterback Blake Bortles, guard Andrew Norwell and center Brandon Linder. They already cut Bortles, who counts $15.5 million against the 2019 salary cap. And they're essentially stuck with Norwell and Linder, who have missed time with injuries and fallen well short of expectations.</p> <p>"It is a business at the end of the day," running back Leonard Fournette said. "I totally understand where he's coming from; he's all about winning. I talked to him. It's only two weeks into the season. When losing happens like that, it feels like it's going on Week 8. It challenges us as men and as players.</p> <p>"A lot of people say he comes with a lot of baggage, but he is one of the key parts of our team."</p> <p>Jacksonville has lost 12 of its past 14 games, and Ramsey has been a focal point in the past two.</p> <p>He allowed two touchdowns to Sammy Watkins in a season-opening loss to Kansas City, abandoning his zone on one and getting beat in man-to-man coverage on the other. He also took a poor angle on the first of Watkins' three scores.</p> <p>Ramsey rebounded with one of the best games in his four-year career at Houston last week, but his play was overshadowed by his public protest.</p> <p>Ramsey was visibly upset that Marrone didn't challenge DeAndre Hopkins' first-down catch late in the first quarter. Ramsey yelled at Marrone as he walked off the field and appeared to put his hands on the head coach. Marrone responded by getting in Ramsey's face and screaming.</p> <p>"He's an elite player," defensive coordinator Todd Wash said. "Obviously I think some stuff gets misconstrued about how he's a hothead. He's just very competitive. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Rays, streaking Meadows set for matchup against Dodgers</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">The Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 18 2019 01:12PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 18 2019 01:13PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Tampa Bay Rays will face off against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles on Wednesday at 8 p.m. EDT.</p><p>PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Brendan McKay (2-4, 5.27 ERA) Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (3-2, 2.83 ERA)</p><p>BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay's Meadows puts 15-game hit streak on the line against Dodgers.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/seager-drives-in-4-runs-in-dodgers-7-5-win-over-rays" title="Seager drives in 4 runs in Dodgers' 7-5 win over Rays" data-articleId="429333283" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/03/31/DodgerstadiumKTTV_1554058514325_6964692_ver1.0_160_90.PNG" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/03/31/DodgerstadiumKTTV_1554058514325_6964692_ver1.0_1280_720.PNG 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/03/31/DodgerstadiumKTTV_1554058514325_6964692_ver1.0_640_360.PNG 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/03/31/DodgerstadiumKTTV_1554058514325_6964692_ver1.0_320_180.PNG 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/03/31/DodgerstadiumKTTV_1554058514325_6964692_ver1.0_160_90.PNG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Seager drives in 4 runs in Dodgers' 7-5 win over Rays</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">BETH HARRIS, AP Sports Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 18 2019 01:07PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Kenley Jansen has got his groove back with the playoffs nearing.</p><p>He got four outs for his 30th save of the season, Corey Seager drove in four runs, including a go-ahead two-run double in the seventh, and the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied to beat the Tampa Bay Rays 7-5 Tuesday night.</p><p>Jansen struck out two and induced grounders from the other two batters he faced to close out the Dodgers' 98th win of the season. The veteran notched his sixth straight season with 30-plus saves and now has 298.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/dolphins-odds-of-winning-super-bowl-now-20-000-to-1" title="Dolphins' odds of winning Super Bowl now 20,000 to 1" data-articleId="429141044" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/02/03/GettyImages-1093433956_1549241199075_6713386_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/02/03/GettyImages-1093433956_1549241199075_6713386_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/02/03/GettyImages-1093433956_1549241199075_6713386_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/02/03/GettyImages-1093433956_1549241199075_6713386_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/02/03/GettyImages-1093433956_1549241199075_6713386_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Johnny Hekker #6 of the Los Angeles Rams punts in the first half during Super Bowl LIII against the New England Patriots at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Dolphins' odds of winning Super Bowl now 20,000 to 1</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">STEVEN WINE, AP Sports Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 17 2019 09:56AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Miami Dolphins had forced a punt for once, and Jakeem Grant was about to field the kick when teammate Johnson Bademosi ran into him and sent him sprawling, so the ball was downed at the 8-yard line.</p><p>This team literally cannot get out of its own way.</p><p>The Dolphins are 0-2 and have been outscored 102-10; no team since 1961 had a worse point differential after two games. Miami's odds of winning the Super Bowl have soared to 20,000 to 1, or 20 times worse than any other team.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get the App Now! <a href="/news/12170291-story">Click Here ›</a></h3> <a class="app-icon" href="/news/12170291-story"><img src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/fox-weather-app-icon_NEW.jpg" alt=""/></a> </div> </div> </section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5624_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5624"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/person-scales-tower-at-orlando-television-station"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/18/WOFL_man%20on%20WKMG%20tower_091819_1568825131383.png_7664093_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="WOFL_man on WKMG tower_091819_1568825131383.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Person scales tower at Orlando television station</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/foster-couple-each-get-more-than-10-years-in-prison-for-horrific-child-abuse-caught-on-video"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/18/ugcaffiliate_indianafosterparentsmugshots_091819_1568831239140_7664256_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Diane Combs and Timothy Combs are shown in mugshots from 2018. (Photo credit: Dearborn County Sheriff's Department / FOX 59)" title="ugcaffiliate_indianafosterparentsmugshots_091819-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Foster couple each get more than 10 years in prison for ‘horrific' child abuse caught on video</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/vaping-could-cause-tooth-decay-and-potentially-lead-to-oral-cancers-experts-say"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/18/Juul_1568831778467_7664422_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE - A man holds an e-cigarette of the manufacturer "Juul" in his hand. (Photo by Axel Heimken/picture alliance via Getty Images)" title="Juul_1568831778467-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Vaping could cause tooth decay and potentially lead to oral cancers, experts say</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/sandy-hook-promise-releases-chilling-back-to-school-psa-to-bring-awareness-to-horrific-new-normal"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/18/back%20to%20school%20essentials%2016x9_1568821835802.png_7663950_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A girl is seen holding scissors and hiding in a classroom in a new PSA called “Back-to-School Essentials” by Sandy Hook Promise, released Sept. 18, 2019. (Photo credit: Screenshot / Sandy Hook Promise)" title="back to school essentials 16x9_1568821835802.png-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Sandy Hook Promise releases chilling back-to school PSA to bring awareness to 'horrific new normal'</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0663_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_k7BkCoxW0yHm"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3194289_1.1"> <div> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Fox 35 News App</h3></header> <!-- Content Starts Here --> <table border="0" width="100%"> <tbody> <tr> <td> <img border="0" height="250" src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/mobile-apps_2017.jpg" /></td> </tr> <tr> <td align="center"> <strong><a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPhone</a></strong> | <strong><a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPad</a></strong> | <strong><a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxwofl" target="_blank">Android</a></strong></td> </tr> <tr> <td align="center"> <a href="http://www.toyotaoforlando.com/" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/melbourne-officer-s-use-of-racial-slur-under-investigation" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/18/WOFL_melbourne%20police%20department_091819_1568837696647.png_7664494_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/18/WOFL_melbourne%20police%20department_091819_1568837696647.png_7664494_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/18/WOFL_melbourne%20police%20department_091819_1568837696647.png_7664494_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/18/WOFL_melbourne%20police%20department_091819_1568837696647.png_7664494_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/18/WOFL_melbourne%20police%20department_091819_1568837696647.png_7664494_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Melbourne officer's use of racial slur under investigation</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/florida-lawmakers-look-to-hold-down-insulin-costs" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/07/V-INSULIN%20CARAVAN%205_KMSP886f_146.mxf_00.00.05.11_1562550993305.png_7486306_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/07/V-INSULIN%20CARAVAN%205_KMSP886f_146.mxf_00.00.05.11_1562550993305.png_7486306_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/07/V-INSULIN%20CARAVAN%205_KMSP886f_146.mxf_00.00.05.11_1562550993305.png_7486306_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/07/V-INSULIN%20CARAVAN%205_KMSP886f_146.mxf_00.00.05.11_1562550993305.png_7486306_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/07/V-INSULIN%20CARAVAN%205_KMSP886f_146.mxf_00.00.05.11_1562550993305.png_7486306_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Florida lawmakers look to hold down insulin costs</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/convicted-child-sex-offender-bonds-out-sheriff-says-the-scumbag-could-be-out-for-years" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/15/mark%20fugler_1568553084893.png_7658372_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/15/mark%20fugler_1568553084893.png_7658372_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/15/mark%20fugler_1568553084893.png_7658372_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/15/mark%20fugler_1568553084893.png_7658372_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/15/mark%20fugler_1568553084893.png_7658372_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Convicted child sex offender bonds out, Sheriff says the 'scumbag' could be out for years</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/person-scales-tower-at-orlando-television-station" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/18/WOFL_man%20on%20WKMG%20tower_091819_1568825131383.png_7664093_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/18/WOFL_man%20on%20WKMG%20tower_091819_1568825131383.png_7664093_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/18/WOFL_man%20on%20WKMG%20tower_091819_1568825131383.png_7664093_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/18/WOFL_man%20on%20WKMG%20tower_091819_1568825131383.png_7664093_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/18/WOFL_man%20on%20WKMG%20tower_091819_1568825131383.png_7664093_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Person scales tower at Orlando television station</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/politics/jimmy-carter-says-4-more-years-of-president-trump-would-be-a-disaster" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/18/Carter%20Trump%20side%20by%20side%20Getty_1568833362739.jpg_7664260_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/18/Carter%20Trump%20side%20by%20side%20Getty_1568833362739.jpg_7664260_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/18/Carter%20Trump%20side%20by%20side%20Getty_1568833362739.jpg_7664260_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/18/Carter%20Trump%20side%20by%20side%20Getty_1568833362739.jpg_7664260_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/18/Carter%20Trump%20side%20by%20side%20Getty_1568833362739.jpg_7664260_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Former&#x20;U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;President&#x20;Jimmy&#x20;Carter&#x20;speaks&#x20;in&#x20;Plains&#x2c;&#x20;Georgia&#x20;on&#x20;April&#x20;28&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x2c;&#x20;alongside&#x20;President&#x20;Donald&#x20;Trump&#x20;talking&#x20;to&#x20;the&#x20;media&#x20;on&#x20;September&#x20;16&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;Washington&#x2c;&#x20;DC&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photos&#x3a;&#x20;Paul&#x20;Hennessy&#x2f;NurPhoto&#x20;&#x26;amp&#x3b;&#x20;Mark&#x20;Wilson&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Jimmy Carter says 4 more years of President Trump would be a 'disaster'</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a <footer id="footer" class="footer-v2"> href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/trending">Trending Topics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports">Sports</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/good-day">Good Day Orlando</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather">Weather</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather/orlando-hurricane">Orlando Hurricane</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather/7-day-forecast">7 Day Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather-alerts">Alerts</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather">Radar</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/traffic">Traffic</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/traffic/pump-patrol">Pump Patrol</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about">About Us</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/personalities">Personalities</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/community">Community</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/jobs">Jobs at Fox 35</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video">Video</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/live">Live Newscasts & Replays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/good-day">Good Day Orlando</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather">Weather Forecasts</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news">Seen on TV Links</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/tv-listings">TV Listings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fox-recipe-box">Recipe Box</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow Us</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/FOX35Orlando"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/Fox35Orlando"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="email"><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/contact"><i class="fa fa-envelope icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox35orlando/"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/fox35"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 35 News App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxwofl" </footer> 