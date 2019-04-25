< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Ramsey: Jaguars have no plan to give him extension in 2019

By MARK LONG, AP Sports Writer

Posted Jun 12 2019 01:16PM EDT fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Ramsey: Jaguars have no plan to give him extension in 2019&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports/ramsey-jaguars-have-no-plan-to-give-him-extension-in-2019-1" data-title="Ramsey: Jaguars have no plan to give him extension in 2019" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports/ramsey-jaguars-have-no-plan-to-give-him-extension-in-2019-1" addthis:title="Ramsey: Jaguars have no plan to give him extension in 2019"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-412262612.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-412262612");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-412262612-403224527"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/25/GETTY_jalen%20ramsey_042519_1556223907503.png_7171602_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/25/GETTY_jalen%20ramsey_042519_1556223907503.png_7171602_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/25/GETTY_jalen%20ramsey_042519_1556223907503.png_7171602_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/25/GETTY_jalen%20ramsey_042519_1556223907503.png_7171602_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/25/GETTY_jalen%20ramsey_042519_1556223907503.png_7171602_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-412262612-403224527" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/25/GETTY_jalen%20ramsey_042519_1556223907503.png_7171602_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/25/GETTY_jalen%20ramsey_042519_1556223907503.png_7171602_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/25/GETTY_jalen%20ramsey_042519_1556223907503.png_7171602_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/25/GETTY_jalen%20ramsey_042519_1556223907503.png_7171602_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/25/GETTY_jalen%20ramsey_042519_1556223907503.png_7171602_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports/ramsey-jaguars-have-no-plan-to-give-him-extension-in-2019-1">MARK LONG, AP Sports Writer </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 01:16PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-412262612" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP)</strong> - Two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Jalen Ramsey says the Jacksonville Jaguars don't intend to give him a contract extension this season.</p> <p>Ramsey joined teammates for the start of a mandatory, three-day minicamp Tuesday and spoke publicly for the first time since last year ended. He touched on not wanting to take on a leadership role, his desire to see Jacksonville pay defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, the status of absent linebacker Telvin Smith and his recent switch from Jordan Brand to Adidas apparel.</p> <p>But Ramsey raised eyebrows when the session shifted to , desire for a new deal, saying, "I've been let know that I won't be getting a contract extension."</p> <p>He quickly clarified that it won't happen in 2019.</p> <p>"Y'all take it however you may want to take that," Ramsey said. "I've fought through injuries. I've fought through everything, haven't missed a game. ... I feel like I have outplayed my rookie contract and I feel I've earned a new contract, but at the end of the day, it's not the end of the world.</p> <p>"I'm tremendously blessed. I'm so blessed. I'm not down on it or anything like that at all, but that is the circumstance. That is what I've been told."</p> <p>Ramsey is entering the final year of his $23.3 million rookie contract. The Jaguars already exercised the fifth-year option in the deal, meaning he's also tied to the club for $13.7 million in 2020.</p> <p>The Jaguars have made it clear they want the former Florida State standout to be a long-term piece of their defense. But they're not ready to give him an extension with two years remaining on his current contract.</p> <p>Jacksonville, which has a little more than $9 million in cap space available, also expects to be in better financial shape next year after getting rid of about $24 million in dead money already paid to quarterback Blake Bortles, defensive tackle Malik Jackson, safety Tashaun Gipson, tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins and a few others.</p> <p>"The money's always there," Ramsey said. "Money's always there. That's all I'll say about it. I'm happy to be here. I want to be a part of the team, but it won't happen this year. I'll just say that. We'll move on."</p> <p>Ramsey has 193 tackles and nine interceptions in three seasons, developing into a lock-down cornerback who usually shadows the opponent's best receiver.</p> <p>He skipped the team's offseason conditioning program and organized team activities for the second consecutive year, preferring to work out with his father and spend time with his family in Nashville, Tennessee.</p> <p>"I never worry about him being in shape or ready to go," coach Doug Marrone said.</p> <p>Other topics Ramsey addressed:</p> <p>-He said he doesn't want to be a leader this season.</p> <p>"That's not something that you can force. I want to continue being myself, being even more supportive of my teammates and leading kind of from behind the scenes and by actions more so than kind of breaking down the team and giving speeches and stuff. That's not how I view leadership. I think there's different ways to lead."</p> <p>-He reiterated his stance that the team should pay Ngakoue , who has 29 1/2 sacks in three seasons and is due to make $2.025 million in the final year of his rookie contract.</p> <p>"We've built something special. It's a few guys who really came in and changed the culture and made things pop, and he's definitely one of them."</p> <p>He said he talks to Smith all the time and wants people to leave his teammate alone. Smith said last month he plans to sit out the 2019 season to "get my world in order."</p> <p>"We all love football dearly, of course, but that is not everything. ... It's not everything. He has a life. He's enjoying himself. He's getting right, doing what he feels is right, in the right mind frame."</p> <p>Ramsey also explained his switch to Adidas.</p> <p>"They flew me out to Portland, me and the fam. Everything they presented and laid down on the table for me was second to none and that was the move I wanted to make. More Sports Stories All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Linebacker Quincy Williams signs rookie deal with Jaguars</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 01:37PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 01:43PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Quincy Williams, a third-round draft pick from Murray State, has signed his rookie contract.</p><p>Williams signed a four-year deal following mandatory minicamp practice Wednesday, becoming the last of the team's seven draft picks to do so.</p><p>Under the NFL's rookie slotting system, his contract was projected to total around $3.4 million and includes a signing bonus of about $760,000.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/fiers-goes-6-olson-and-davis-homer-as-a-s-beat-rays-4-3" title="Fiers goes 6, Olson and Davis homer as A's beat Rays 4-3" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/09/24/Baseball%20Generic_1443108435201_252994_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/09/24/Baseball%20Generic_1443108435201_252994_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/09/24/Baseball%20Generic_1443108435201_252994_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/09/24/Baseball%20Generic_1443108435201_252994_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/09/24/Baseball%20Generic_1443108435201_252994_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Fiers goes 6, Olson and Davis homer as A's beat Rays 4-3</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">MARK DIDTLER, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 01:19PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Mike Fiers has found his groove and it's been important for the inconsistent Oakland Athletics.</p><p>Fiers pitched six effective innings, Matt Olson and Khris Davis hit consecutive homers, and the Athletics beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-3 on Tuesday night.</p><p>Oakland, at 34-34, is three games behind Texas for the second AL wild card.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/world-cup/alex-morgan-has-5-goals-as-us-routs-thailand-13-0" title="Alex Morgan has 5 goals as US routs Thailand 13-0" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/29/alex%20morgan%20THUMB%20EDITED_1559177470465.jpg_7326899_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/29/alex%20morgan%20THUMB%20EDITED_1559177470465.jpg_7326899_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/29/alex%20morgan%20THUMB%20EDITED_1559177470465.jpg_7326899_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/29/alex%20morgan%20THUMB%20EDITED_1559177470465.jpg_7326899_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/29/alex%20morgan%20THUMB%20EDITED_1559177470465.jpg_7326899_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Soccer star and co-captain of the U.S. Woman&#39;s National Soccer Team, Alex Morgan, is also a prolific children&#39;s book author, penning the &ldquo;The Kicks&rdquo; series. (Photo Credit: Fox Sports)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Alex Morgan has 5 goals as US routs Thailand 13-0</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">ANNE M. PETERSON, AP Sports Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 11:09AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Thailand was never a real threat to the U.S. national team. class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/attractions/-hagrid-s-magical-creatures-motorbike-adventure-to-open-thursday-at-universal-orlando-resort"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/12/Universal%20Orlando%20Resort_hagrid%201_061219_1560358145836.png_7387895_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Universal Orlando Resort_hagrid 1_061219_1560358145836.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>'Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure' to open Thursday at Universal Orlando Resort</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/wet-weather-wednesday"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/12/Weather_report__June_12__2016_0_7386412_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Weather_report__June_12__2016_0_20190612115420"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Wet Weather Wednesday</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/uber-unveiling-plans-for-flying-taxi-program"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/12/WTTG_UberFlyingTaxi%20_OP_6_CP__1560341256332.jpg_7387406_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Uber unveiling plans for flying taxi program" title="WTTG_UberFlyingTaxi (6)_1560341256332.jpg-401720.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Uber unveiling plans for flying taxi program</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/orlando-united-day-2019-pulse-memorial-events-and-tributes"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/12/pulse3_1560338531166_7386244_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="pulse3_1560338531166.png"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Orlando United Day 2019: Pulse memorial events and tributes</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> Most Recent data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/12/desantis%20getty_1560361626212.png_7388047_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/12/desantis%20getty_1560361626212.png_7388047_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/12/desantis%20getty_1560361626212.png_7388047_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/12/desantis%20getty_1560361626212.png_7388047_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Governor DeSantis revises Pulse proclamation after criticism</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/linebacker-quincy-williams-signs-rookie-deal-with-jaguars-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/07/31/football-generic_1438375389499_65357_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/07/31/football-generic_1438375389499_65357_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/07/31/football-generic_1438375389499_65357_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/07/31/football-generic_1438375389499_65357_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/07/31/football-generic_1438375389499_65357_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Linebacker Quincy Williams signs rookie deal with Jaguars</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/crews-searching-lake-in-maitland-after-reports-of-a-plane-crash-police-say" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/12/baoat_1560356181359_7388018_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/12/baoat_1560356181359_7388018_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/12/baoat_1560356181359_7388018_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/12/baoat_1560356181359_7388018_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/12/baoat_1560356181359_7388018_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>No sign of plane, passengers after reported crash into Maitland lake</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/fiers-goes-6-olson-and-davis-homer-as-a-s-beat-rays-4-3" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/09/24/Baseball%20Generic_1443108435201_252994_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/09/24/Baseball%20Generic_1443108435201_252994_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/09/24/Baseball%20Generic_1443108435201_252994_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/09/24/Baseball%20Generic_1443108435201_252994_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/09/24/Baseball%20Generic_1443108435201_252994_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Fiers goes 6, Olson and Davis homer as A's beat Rays 4-3</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/ramsey-jaguars-have-no-plan-to-give-him-extension-in-2019-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/25/GETTY_jalen%20ramsey_042519_1556223907503.png_7171602_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/25/GETTY_jalen%20ramsey_042519_1556223907503.png_7171602_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/25/GETTY_jalen%20ramsey_042519_1556223907503.png_7171602_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/25/GETTY_jalen%20ramsey_042519_1556223907503.png_7171602_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/25/GETTY_jalen%20ramsey_042519_1556223907503.png_7171602_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Mark&#x20;Brown&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Ramsey: Jaguars have no plan to give him extension in 2019</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer 