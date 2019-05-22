< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="423879597" data-article-version="1.0">Quantrill, Padres beat Rays for 1st time since 2010</h1>
</header> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Quantrill, Padres beat Rays for 1st time since 2010&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports/quantrill-padres-beat-rays-for-1st-time-since-2010-1" data-title="Quantrill, Padres beat Rays for 1st time since 2010" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports/quantrill-padres-beat-rays-for-1st-time-since-2010-1" addthis:title="Quantrill, Padres beat Rays for 1st time since 2010"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-423879597.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-423879597");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-423879597-408503724"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-423879597-408503724" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports/quantrill-padres-beat-rays-for-1st-time-since-2010-1">TERRY BLOUNT, Associated Press </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 14 2019 10:48PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-423879597" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>SAN DIEGO (AP)</strong> - The Tampa Bay Rays finally fell in San Diego, though they didn't dwell too much on their loss.</p><p>It's hard to be down when the rest of their road trip was perfect.</p><p>"If you go 5-1 on the road you have to be happy with that," the Rays' Tommy Pham said. "Now we have to take that same effort home and play some great baseball."</p><p>Cal Quantrill contributed with his arm and bat as the Padres beat Tampa Bay for the first time in over nine years, topping the Rays 7-2 on Wednesday.</p><p>San Diego had lost nine in a row to the Rays overall since June 23, 2010, in an interleague matchup that hasn't occurred too often.</p><p>The Padres also posted their first home win over Tampa Bay - they were 0-3 against the Rays in 2004 when Petco Park opened, and had dropped the first two games of this series.</p><p>"These are two teams that don't see much of each other, so overall I'm really pleased with the way we played," Rays manager Kevin Cash said. "Going 5-1 on the road is the kind of ball we expect to play."</p><p>Eric Hosmer homered to help San Diego stop a three-game losing streak. Tampa Bay had won five in row, along with nine straight on the road.</p><p>"We still believe this team has a chance at the postseason," Hosmer said of the Padres, who have upcoming series against Philadelphia and Cincinnati. "Now we're going up against teams where it matters and that kind of gets us all fired up."</p><p>Quantrill (6-3) gave up a two-run homer to Pham in the first inning, but little else before leaving with one out in the sixth. He allowed three hits and walked one, striking out six.</p><p>Padres manager Andy Green praised the way his starter bounced back from the poor beginning of the game.</p><p>"The whole thing about was just incredibly impressive," Green said. "A lot of young pitchers would have just lost it at that point. But he didn't yield. He was just a bulldog on the mound and kept fighting."</p><p>Quantrill is 4-1 with a 1.32 ERA since the All-Star break. The rookie also had his first major league hit and RBI with a single to right in the second inning.</p><p>"I was just OK today," Quantrill said. "Those first 12 pitches of the game certainly were not the way I wanted to start, but I managed to keep the ball in the strike zone and fight through it. That team makes you throw strikes and I was able to battle with them and get the job done."</p><p>Rays starter Jalen Beeks (5-2) allowed five runs on eight hits in five innings.</p><p>The Padres scored twice on four hits in the fourth to break a 2-2 tie. Luis Urias, who has six RBIs in the last two games, doubled and Hosmer hit his 18th homer in the fifth.</p><p>TRAINER'S ROOM</p><p>Rays: OF Avisail Garcia (right oblique strain) was placed on the 10-day injured list. The Padres recalled RHP Jose De Leon from Triple-A Durham. DeLeon pitched two innings Wednesday, allowing one run.</p><p>Padres: SS Fernando Tatis Jr. did not play after leaving Tuesday's game with lower back spasms. The Padres hope he can play Friday in the series opener at Philadelphia.</p><p>UP NEXT</p><p>Rays: After an off day Thursday, RHP Charlie Morton (13-4, 2.90 ERA) is expected to start as the Rays begin a six-game homestand Friday against Detroit. Morton has the third-best ERA among AL starting pitchers, but he has allowed four or more in three of his last five starts.</p><p>Padres: After an off day Thursday, RHP Chris Paddack (7-5, 3.26 ERA) is expected to start for the Padres when they begin a six-game road trip Friday in Philadelphia. Orlando City draws 1-1 against Toronto FC

Posted Aug 10 2019 09:37PM EDT
Updated Aug 10 2019 10:58PM EDT

The Orlando City Lions drew 1-1 against Toronto FC on Saturday.

The Lions entered Saturday's match after falling to Atlanta United in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Semifinal by a score of 2-0 on Tuesday. 

The Five Stripes scored on both sides of the break in the 37th and 78th minutes respectively to end City's record-breaking Open Cup run.

Akindele goal lifts Orlando City past Sporting KC 1-0

Posted Aug 14 2019 10:09PM EDT

Tesho Akindele scored his team-leading ninth goal in the 21st minute and Orlando City beat Sporting Kansas City 1-0 on Wednesday night.

Orlando City (9-11-6) jumped into a three-way tie for seventh place with Montreal and Toronto in the Eastern Conference.

Akindele scored on one-timer from just off the penalty spot off a centering pass from Carlos Ascues. That climaxed a patient buildup in the offensive end with Oriol Rosell slotting the ball forward to Ascues in the box.

Orlando City B to host Lansing on Friday

Posted Aug 14 2019 01:19PM EDT

Orlando City B returns to match play following a week off, set to host Lansing Ignite on Friday, August 16 at Montverde Academy. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

The Lions will look to avenge a 3-0 loss to the Ignite in their last outing on August 3. Lansing found the back of the net twice early, in the eighth and 14 minutes respectively, before securing the victory with another finish in the 84th.

Thiago De Souza leads the Lions with five goals this season, while teammate Serginho leads the team with four assists. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Akindele goal lifts Orlando City past Sporting KC 1-0</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 14 2019 10:09PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Tesho Akindele scored his team-leading ninth goal in the 21st minute and Orlando City beat Sporting Kansas City 1-0 on Wednesday night.</p><p>Orlando City (9-11-6) jumped into a three-way tie for seventh place with Montreal and Toronto in the Eastern Conference.</p><p>Akindele scored on one-timer from just off the penalty spot off a centering pass from Carlos Ascues. That climaxed a patient buildup in the offensive end with Oriol Rosell slotting the ball forward to Ascues in the box.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/orlando-city-b-to-host-lansing-on-friday" title="Orlando City B to host Lansing on Friday" data-articleId="423762204" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/07/31/soccer-ball-gerneric_1438374042457_65352_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/07/31/soccer-ball-gerneric_1438374042457_65352_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/07/31/soccer-ball-gerneric_1438374042457_65352_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/07/31/soccer-ball-gerneric_1438374042457_65352_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/07/31/soccer-ball-gerneric_1438374042457_65352_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Orlando City B to host Lansing on Friday</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 14 2019 01:19PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Orlando City B returns to match play following a week off, set to host Lansing Ignite on Friday, August 16 at Montverde Academy. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.</p><p>The Lions will look to avenge a 3-0 loss to the Ignite in their last outing on August 3. Lansing found the back of the net twice early, in the eighth and 14 minutes respectively, before securing the victory with another finish in the 84th.</p><p>Thiago De Souza leads the Lions with five goals this season, while teammate Serginho leads the team with four assists.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get the App Now! <a href="/news/12170291-story">Click Here ›</a></h3> <a class="app-icon" href="/news/12170291-story"><img src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/fox-weather-app-icon_NEW.jpg" alt=""/></a> </div> </div> </section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5624_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5624"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/poorly-lit-school-bus-stop-causing-concerns-for-parents"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/14/dark-school-bus-stop_1565841497273_7593886_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="dark-school-bus-stop_1565841497273.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Poorly lit school bus stop causing concerns for parents</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/florida-deputy-attacked-during-traffic-stop-suspects-arrested-in-school-zone"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/14/man-attacked-deputy_1565840413158_7593855_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="man-attacked-deputy_1565840413158.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Florida deputy attacked during traffic stop, suspects arrested in school zone</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/woman-says-stranger-sent-nude-photo-via-airdrop"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/14/airdrop-nude-photo_1565838682098_7593838_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="airdrop-nude-photo_1565838682098.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Woman says stranger sent nude photo via AirDrop</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/police-say-man-with-gun-threatened-family"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/14/Kevin%20Gadbois_1565837800997.jpg_7593932_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Kevin Gadbois_1565837800997.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Police say man with gun threatened family</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0663_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0663"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" Most Recent

Florida deputy attacked during traffic stop, suspects arrested in school zone

Woman says stranger sent nude photo via AirDrop

Court rejects Cruz arguments on jail visitor logs

Police say man with gun threatened family

Quantrill, Padres beat Rays for 1st time since 2010 data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/14/man-attacked-deputy_1565840413158_7593855_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/14/man-attacked-deputy_1565840413158_7593855_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/14/man-attacked-deputy_1565840413158_7593855_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/14/man-attacked-deputy_1565840413158_7593855_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Florida deputy attacked during traffic stop, suspects arrested in school zone</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/woman-says-stranger-sent-nude-photo-via-airdrop" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/14/airdrop-nude-photo_1565838682098_7593838_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/14/airdrop-nude-photo_1565838682098_7593838_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/14/airdrop-nude-photo_1565838682098_7593838_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/14/airdrop-nude-photo_1565838682098_7593838_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/14/airdrop-nude-photo_1565838682098_7593838_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Woman says stranger sent nude photo via AirDrop</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/court-rejects-cruz-arguments-on-jail-visitor-logs" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/14/Nikolas%20Cruz_1565836859316.jpg_7593697_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/14/Nikolas%20Cruz_1565836859316.jpg_7593697_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/14/Nikolas%20Cruz_1565836859316.jpg_7593697_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/14/Nikolas%20Cruz_1565836859316.jpg_7593697_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/14/Nikolas%20Cruz_1565836859316.jpg_7593697_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Court rejects Cruz arguments on jail visitor logs</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/police-say-man-with-gun-threatened-family" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/14/Kevin%20Gadbois_1565837800997.jpg_7593932_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/14/Kevin%20Gadbois_1565837800997.jpg_7593932_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/14/Kevin%20Gadbois_1565837800997.jpg_7593932_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/14/Kevin%20Gadbois_1565837800997.jpg_7593932_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/14/Kevin%20Gadbois_1565837800997.jpg_7593932_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police say man with gun threatened family</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/quantrill-padres-beat-rays-for-1st-time-since-2010-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Quantrill, Padres beat Rays for 1st time since 2010</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: 