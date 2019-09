- Orlando Pride (4-13-2, 14 points) could not overcome an early flurry of goals, falling 3-1 to host Reign FC (8-5-6, 30 points) on Saturday night in Tacoma. After 22 minutes, the match was subject to a two-hour weather delay when lightning surrounded Cheney Stadium.

The Pride came out of the delay with renewed energy, holding the hosts scoreless for the remainder of the match and Camila scored her first goal of the season on a penalty kick to spoil the clean sheet bid.

Orlando Pride Head Coach Marc Skinner:

"You know, there were 14 minutes of madness where we allowed three goals that just weren't good enough and then, I'm really proud of the team after that point. To have a rain delay, to go down three goals and then to come back in the last 70 minutes and, effectively, win the game 1-nil, that shows what we should have done from the start. It's just a wasted, short amount of time that you can't have in this league, especially against a team that are chasing to be in the playoffs. I was proud of them, I'm going to remain proud of them for their 70-minute performance and then we have to wipe those other minutes away."

Scoring Recap:

3' Darian Jenkins (Bethany Balcer) - RFC 1, ORL 0

The home side took an early lead after Bethany Balcer picked up a mishandled ball deep in the Pride's defensive half. Balcer found Darian Jenkins on the left for a slotted goal to the near side.

12' Darian Jenkins - RFC 2, ORL 0

Jenkins recorded her brace with an individual effort on the left side, driving through the defense then roofing a ball into the far side of the net.

17' Beverly Yanez (Rosie White) - RFC 3, ORL 0

Reign FC made it a three goal game in the 17th minute, with a ball slipped across the box that Yanez first-timed in from the middle.

79' Camila (PK) - RFC 3, ORL 1

The Pride got one back late in the second half after Danica Evans and Camila caused a turnover in the Reign 18-yard box, which led to Evans drawing a penalty kick. Camila stepped to the spot for the shot, putting in her first goal of the season to end the shutout bid.

Match Notes:

• Defender Erin Greening made her first career appearance at center back, lining up in a backline that featured Kristen Edmonds, Shelina Zadorsky and Carson Pickett

• Camila scored her first goal of the season on Saturday night, slotting home the third penalty kick the the Pride have been awarded this season

• The match marked the first in a two week span for the Pride, after last week's scheduled game against Washington was postponed to October 5 due to Hurricane Dorian

• Dani Weatherholt made her 70th career appearance for the Pride, while Kristen Edmonds recorded her 97th NWSL appearance to inch closer to the 100-game mark

Next Match: The Pride will play their second of three games in a week, returning home to face the Chicago Red Stars on Wednesday, September 11 in a 7 p.m. kickoff. That game will be aired on ESPNEWS. Following that match, Orlando returns to the road to face the North Carolina Courage on Saturday, September 14.