- Orlando Pride (4-11-2, 14 points) continue this week's two-game road trip when it travels to face the Washington Spirit (6-7-4, 22 points) on Saturday, August 24. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET at Audi Field with the match available to stream domestically on Yahoo! Sports and internationally through ESPN‘s platforms.

"I expect a very tough team [in Washington] that will be very organized and probably have one of the best playing out abilities in the league, so we have to be vigilant and we have to make sure that we get our details right," Head Coach Marc Skinner said. "If we do that, then we'll have a good chance to take a result."

The Pride enter Saturday's match following a 2-1 victory at the Chicago Red Stars on Wednesday. Rachel Hill opened the scoring in the 33rd minute of the game, with Chioma Ubogagu doubling the lead for the Pride in the 61st. The Pride were forced to go into stoppage time shorthanded, with Alanna Kennedy being shown a red card in the 90th minute. Tierna Davidson would then go on to score late for the Red Stars in the sixth minute of stoppage, but the rally came up short for the home side giving the Pride all three points on the night.

Ubogagu now sits tied for the team lead in goals scored with four along with Marta, as well as for the team lead in assists with two with Joanna Boyles. Hill trails Ubogagu and Marta in goals this year with two to her credit. Marta, who missed the previous two matches due to suspension, will be available for selection again for the Pride on Saturday.

Washington comes into Saturday's matchup facing a quick turnaround as well, after battling to a scoreless draw against the Utah Royals on Wednesday night. The match was delayed for nearly two hours due to inclement weather prior to kickoff.

Ashley Hatch and Jordan DiBiasi lead the Spirit with four goals apiece this season, followed by Cheyna Matthews with three. Goalkeeper Aubrey Bledsoe leads all of NWSL in saves this season with 62.

Saturday's match will be the second between the two sides this season and the second in as many weeks. The Pride took the first with a 4-3 victory on July 6 at Exploria Stadium and will welcome the Spirit once more to Orlando for their next match on Saturday, August 31.