<section class="row-wrapper bg-blue-bar">
<div class="portlet-layout row" data-equalizer data-equalizer-mq="large-up">
<div class="portlet-column column large-8" id="column-2" data-equalizer-watch>
<div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2"> e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var <article>
<section id="story425256865" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="425256865" data-article-version="1.0">Preview: Orlando Pride close out two-game road trip against Washington on Saturday</h1>
</header> id="story-headline0" data-article-id="425256865" data-article-version="1.0">Preview: Orlando Pride close out two-game road trip against Washington on Saturday</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-425256865" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Preview: Orlando Pride close out two-game road trip against Washington on Saturday&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports/preview-orlando-pride-close-out-two-game-road-trip-against-washington-on-saturday" data-title="Preview: Orlando Pride close out two-game road trip against Washington on Saturday" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports/preview-orlando-pride-close-out-two-game-road-trip-against-washington-on-saturday" addthis:title="Preview: Orlando Pride close out two-game road trip against Washington on Saturday"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-425256865.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-425256865");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-425256865-278794935"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/09/05/Orlando-Pride_1504645841184_4093920_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/09/05/Orlando-Pride_1504645841184_4093920_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/09/05/Orlando-Pride_1504645841184_4093920_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/09/05/Orlando-Pride_1504645841184_4093920_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/09/05/Orlando-Pride_1504645841184_4093920_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-425256865-278794935" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/09/05/Orlando-Pride_1504645841184_4093920_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/09/05/Orlando-Pride_1504645841184_4093920_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/09/05/Orlando-Pride_1504645841184_4093920_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/09/05/Orlando-Pride_1504645841184_4093920_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/09/05/Orlando-Pride_1504645841184_4093920_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 23 2019 10:54AM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div>
<div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center">
<div id="relatedHeadlines-425256865" style="display: none;">
</div>
<p><strong class='dateline'>ORLANDO, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - Orlando Pride (4-11-2, 14 points) continue this week's two-game road trip when it travels to face the Washington Spirit (6-7-4, 22 points) on Saturday, August 24. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET at Audi Field with the match available to stream domestically on Yahoo! Sports and internationally through ESPN‘s platforms.</p><p>"I expect a very tough team [in Washington] that will be very organized and probably have one of the best playing out abilities in the league, so we have to be vigilant and we have to make sure that we get our details right," Head Coach Marc Skinner said. "If we do that, then we'll have a good chance to take a result."</p><p>The Pride enter Saturday's match following a 2-1 victory at the Chicago Red Stars on Wednesday. Rachel Hill opened the scoring in the 33rd minute of the game, with Chioma Ubogagu doubling the lead for the Pride in the 61st. The Pride were forced to go into stoppage time shorthanded, with Alanna Kennedy being shown a red card in the 90th minute. Tierna Davidson would then go on to score late for the Red Stars in the sixth minute of stoppage, but the rally came up short for the home side giving the Pride all three points on the night.</p><p>Ubogagu now sits tied for the team lead in goals scored with four along with Marta, as well as for the team lead in assists with two with Joanna Boyles. Hill trails Ubogagu and Marta in goals this year with two to her credit. Marta, who missed the previous two matches due to suspension, will be available for selection again for the Pride on Saturday.</p><p>Washington comes into Saturday's matchup facing a quick turnaround as well, after battling to a scoreless draw against the Utah Royals on Wednesday night. The match was delayed for nearly two hours due to inclement weather prior to kickoff.</p><p>Ashley Hatch and Jordan DiBiasi lead the Spirit with four goals apiece this season, followed by Cheyna Matthews with three. Goalkeeper Aubrey Bledsoe leads all of NWSL in saves this season with 62.</p><p>Saturday's match will be the second between the two sides this season and the second in as many weeks. Orlando City B travels to face FC Tucson on Saturday</h4>
</div>
<div class="meta-wrapper">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 23 2019 05:40AM EDT</span></p>
</div>
<div class="body-wrapper ">
<div class="body-content">
<p>Orlando City B (3-15-4, 13 points) travels to face FC Tucson (6-7-7, 25 points) on Saturday, August 24. Kickoff is set for 10:30 p.m. ET at Kino North Stadium with the match available to stream on ESPN+.</p><p>The Lions enter Saturday's match following a 2-1 loss to Lansing Ignite last Friday at Montverde Academy. Lansing jumped out to a 2-0 lead with finishes in the 22nd and 54th minutes respectively. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Orlando City B travels to face FC Tucson on Saturday</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 23 2019 05:40AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Orlando City B (3-15-4, 13 points) travels to face FC Tucson (6-7-7, 25 points) on Saturday, August 24. Kickoff is set for 10:30 p.m. ET at Kino North Stadium with the match available to stream on ESPN+.</p><p>The Lions enter Saturday's match following a 2-1 loss to Lansing Ignite last Friday at Montverde Academy. Lansing jumped out to a 2-0 lead with finishes in the 22nd and 54th minutes respectively. OCB was able to cut the deficit in half with a finish from William Bagrou in the 71st, but the rally came up just short to send the visitors home with all three points.</p><p>CHECK OUT MORE SPORTS NEWS HERE</p>
</div>
</div>
</a>
</li>
<li>
<a href="/sports/miami-dolphins-beat-jacksonville-jaguars-22-7-in-preseason-game" title="Miami Dolphins beat Jacksonville Jaguars 22-7 in preseason game" data-articleId="425199740" >
<div class="headline-wrapper">
<h4>Miami Dolphins beat Jacksonville Jaguars 22-7 in preseason game</h4>
</div>
<div class="meta-wrapper">
By <span class="author">By PAUL GEREFFI Associated Press </span>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 22 2019 11:32PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
<div class="body-wrapper ">
<div class="body-content">
<p>Josh Rosen came off the bench late in the third quarter and engineered a 99-yard touchdown drive, and the Miami Dolphins beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 22-7 in a preseason game on Thursday night.</p><p>Rosen, who is battling Ryan Fitzpatrick for the starting quarterback job for Miami (2-1), was 5-for-7 for 59 yards and a touchdown and ran four times for 23 yards.</p><p>Nick Foles, making his first appearance of the preseason for the Jaguars (0-3), played the first quarter and went 6-for-10 for 48 yards with one touchdown and one interception.</p>
</div>
</div>
</a>
</li>
<li>
<a href="/sports/rays-2b-brandon-lowe-likely-done-for-the-year-1" title="Rays 2B Brandon Lowe likely done for the year" data-articleId="425191809" >
<div class="headline-wrapper">
<h4>Rays 2B Brandon Lowe likely done for the year</h4>
</div>
<div class="meta-wrapper">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 22 2019 10:47PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
<div class="body-wrapper ">
<div class="body-content">
<p>Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe suffered a quad injury during a rehabilitation assignment and likely will miss the rest of the season.</p><p>Manager Kevin Cash said Lowe got hurt on Wednesday while playing for Triple-A Durham.</p><p>"He's most likely done for the year," Cash said Thursday. "I think that's the best way to say it. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Miami Dolphins beat Jacksonville Jaguars 22-7 in preseason game</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">By PAUL GEREFFI Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 22 2019 11:32PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Josh Rosen came off the bench late in the third quarter and engineered a 99-yard touchdown drive, and the Miami Dolphins beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 22-7 in a preseason game on Thursday night.</p><p>Rosen, who is battling Ryan Fitzpatrick for the starting quarterback job for Miami (2-1), was 5-for-7 for 59 yards and a touchdown and ran four times for 23 yards.</p><p>Nick Foles, making his first appearance of the preseason for the Jaguars (0-3), played the first quarter and went 6-for-10 for 48 yards with one touchdown and one interception.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/rays-2b-brandon-lowe-likely-done-for-the-year-1" title="Rays 2B Brandon Lowe likely done for the year" data-articleId="425191809" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Rays 2B Brandon Lowe likely done for the year</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 22 2019 10:47PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe suffered a quad injury during a rehabilitation assignment and likely will miss the rest of the season.</p><p>Manager Kevin Cash said Lowe got hurt on Wednesday while playing for Triple-A Durham.</p><p>"He's most likely done for the year," Cash said Thursday. "I think that's the best way to say it. <header class="mod-header">
<h3>Most Recent</h3>
</header>
<section class="mod-wrapper bg-white">
<div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content">
<ul class="list stories">
<li class="story">
<a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/mlb/orioles-set-mark-for-hrs-allowed-in-late-night-loss-to-rays" >
<h3>Orioles set mark for HRs allowed class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Orioles set mark for HRs allowed in late-night loss to Rays</h3>
</a>
</li>
<li class="story">
<a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/arguments-set-in-parkland-liability-dispute" >
<h3>Arguments set in Parkland liability dispute</h3>
</a>
</li>
<li class="story">
<a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/florida-democrats-fail-to-force-special-session-on-guns-1" >
<h3>Florida Democrats fail to force special session on guns</h3>
</a>
</li>
<li class="story">
<a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/senate-resolves-hammer-complaint" >
<h3>Senate resolves Hammer complaint</h3>
</a>
</li>
</ul> https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/02/28/marjory-stoneman-NSF_1519875660920_5020279_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/02/28/marjory-stoneman-NSF_1519875660920_5020279_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Arguments set in Parkland liability dispute</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/florida-democrats-fail-to-force-special-session-on-guns-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2017/11/02/STATE%20CAPITOL%20TALLAHASSEE_1509637199765_4460395_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2017/11/02/STATE%20CAPITOL%20TALLAHASSEE_1509637199765_4460395_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2017/11/02/STATE%20CAPITOL%20TALLAHASSEE_1509637199765_4460395_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2017/11/02/STATE%20CAPITOL%20TALLAHASSEE_1509637199765_4460395_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2017/11/02/STATE%20CAPITOL%20TALLAHASSEE_1509637199765_4460395_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Florida Democrats fail to force special session on guns</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/senate-resolves-hammer-complaint" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/23/NSF-Marion-Hammer-Florida-NRA_1566604948368_7613373_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/23/NSF-Marion-Hammer-Florida-NRA_1566604948368_7613373_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/23/NSF-Marion-Hammer-Florida-NRA_1566604948368_7613373_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/23/NSF-Marion-Hammer-Florida-NRA_1566604948368_7613373_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/23/NSF-Marion-Hammer-Florida-NRA_1566604948368_7613373_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Senate resolves Hammer complaint</h3> </a> </li> </ul> 