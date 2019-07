- Orlando City SC will look to extend its 2019 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup run on Wednesday when it hosts 2015 expansion rivals New York City FC in the Quarterfinal round of the nation's oldest cup competition. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at Exploria Stadium, with the match available to stream on ESPN+.

Wednesday's match will be the first between the two sides in U.S. Open Cup play and their third of 2019, with both previous MLS contests resulting in draws. Tickets for the midweek Quarterfinal match can be found here, available along the East sideline and in the Supporters Sections for as low as $15.

"It's a massive game for us. To get to the Quarterfinals of the Open Cup is something that we're striving for, to have a run in the Cup," Head Coach James O'Connor said. "If we could get the stadium full that would be incredible for us, the supporters have been incredible. I think for them to have the opportunity of getting a good Open Cup run is something that as a Club we're striving for, so it doesn't take a rocket scientist to understand the more people we have in the stadium the better it is for us. So hopefully we can get a nice vocal atmosphere on Wednesday and give New York [City FC] a tough game."

The Lions earned their spot in the Quarterfinal round following a 2-1 win over the New England Revolution on Wednesday, June 19 in the Round of 16. After a scoreless regulation, the two sides were forced into an extra time period. Benji Michel opened the scoring in the match in the 96th minute for his first professional goal, followed by Tesho Akindele in the 101st. Justin Rennicks cut the Lions' lead in half in the 117th, but the rally for the visitors came up short, sending City through to the Quarterfinals.

New York City enters the Quarterfinals after a 2-1 victory over D.C. United in the Round of 16. Wayne Rooney gave the Black and Red the lead with a finish in the 32nd minute, but the Pigeons responded with goals from Alexandru Mitrita and Ismael Tajouri-Shradi in the 38th and 41st minutes respectively to punch their ticket to the Quarterfinal round.

Wednesday's matchup marks City's fourth appearance in the Quarterfinals of the U.S. Open Cup and its third in the MLS era, having appeared in the last eight in 2012, 2015 and 2018. A win on Wednesday would send City through to the Semifinals for the first time in Club history.