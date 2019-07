- Orlando City B (3-11-4, 13 points) returns home to take on Tormenta FC (7-3-5, 26 points) on Wednesday, July 24. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at Montverde Academy, with the match available to stream on ESPN+.

The Lions enter Wednesday's match following a 1-0 loss at Richmond this past Saturday. After a scoreless first half, the Kickers broke through with the eventual game-winner in the 70th minute, with Dennis Chin accounting for the finish. Both sides finished the match shorthanded, with Orlando City B players William Bagrou and Randy Mendoza each receiving a red card, along with Richmond goalkeeper Akira Fitzgerald, in the 83rd minute.

Midfielder Thiago De Souza leads the Lions with four goals this season, while teammate Serginho leads the team with three assists.

Tormenta comes into Wednesday's match following a scoreless draw to North Texas SC this past Saturday. The South Georgia side was reduced to 10 men in that match, with Nil Vinyals being shown a red card in the 74th minute.

Marco Micaletto leads Tormenta with four goals this season, followed by Conner Antley and Alex Morrell each with three. Antley also holds the team lead in assists with three in 2019.

Wednesday's contest will serve as the third and final between the two sides this season. The two battled to a 1-1 draw in Tormenta's first visit to Montverde Academy on April 14, while the Lions fell 2-0 in Georgia on June 15.

Following Wednesday's match, the Lions will head out on the road for a match against Forward Madison FC on Saturday, July 27 at Breese Stevens Field.