- Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons is back in Central Florida to host two days of youth basketball clinics.

The former Edgewater High School and IMG star will work with players from age seven to 18 this weekend at Lake Brantley High school. He will help collect back to school items for families in need.

FOX 35 Sports Anchor Evan Fitzgerald caught up with Simons to talk about his first year in the NBA, as well as his desire to help local youth basketball players achieve their dreams.

"I think this stuff is invaluable for them in their development as people and basketball players, and I think it's going to be a good time!" Simmons said.

For more information on both the youth clinics or Back to School donation drive, visit AnferneeSimons1.Eventbrite.com.