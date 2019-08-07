< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. 07 2019 08:55PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WOFL"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_422760119_422760428_158169",video:"592508",poster:"https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/07/Anfernee_Simons_to_hold_youth_clinics_in_0_7580114_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"FOX%252035%2520Sports",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wofl.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/08/07/Anfernee_Simons_to_hold_youth_clinics_in_Florida_592508_1800.mp4?Expires=1659833747&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=7GMHb0qjfFqlHaywcSX8s63buBo",eventLabel:"Anfernee%20Simons%20to%20hold%20youth%20clinics%20in%20Florida-422760428",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wofl/sports&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox35orlando.com%2Fsports%2Fportland-trail-blazers-guard-anfernee-simons-to-hold-youth-clinics-in-altamonte-springs"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By Evan Fitzgerald, FOX 35 Sports
Posted Aug 07 2019 08:54PM EDT
Video Posted Aug 07 2019 08:55PM EDT
Updated Aug 07 2019 08:55PM EDT no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/07/anfernee-simmons_1565224983491_7580009_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/07/anfernee-simmons_1565224983491_7580009_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/07/anfernee-simmons_1565224983491_7580009_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/07/anfernee-simmons_1565224983491_7580009_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/07/anfernee-simmons_1565224983491_7580009_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-422760119-422758192" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/07/anfernee-simmons_1565224983491_7580009_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/07/anfernee-simmons_1565224983491_7580009_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/07/anfernee-simmons_1565224983491_7580009_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/07/anfernee-simmons_1565224983491_7580009_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/07/anfernee-simmons_1565224983491_7580009_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-422760119" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. (WOFL FOX 35)</strong> - Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons is back in Central Florida to host two days of youth basketball clinics. </p><p>The former Edgewater High School and IMG star will work with players from age seven to 18 this weekend at Lake Brantley High school. He will help collect back to school items for families in need.</p><p>FOX 35 Sports Anchor Evan Fitzgerald caught up with Simons to talk about his first year in the NBA, as well as his desire to help local youth basketball players achieve their dreams.</p><p>"I think this stuff is invaluable for them in their development as people and basketball players, and I think it's going to be a good time!" Get the New Weather App Now! 