Pham, Rays top Orioles 5-4 in 10 for 5th straight win

By DICK SCANLON, Associated Press

Posted Sep 03 2019 12:02AM EDT ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP)</strong> - With a doubleheader coming up and a monthlong chase for a playoff spot looming, Tommy Pham knew the Rays needed to get off the field.</p><p>Pham delivered with two outs in the 10th inning against the Baltimore Orioles on Monday, driving in Joey Wendle with a single that gave Tampa Bay a 5-4 win.</p><p>"I didn't feel like playing any more innings, especially with a doubleheader tomorrow," Pham said. "We can't really afford to have our pitchers out there for an extended amount of innings."</p><p>And even on Labor Day, Pham noted, "We don't get paid for overtime. So I'm happy."</p><p>Pham's hit completed Tampa Bay's fifth straight win, and the Rays held their narrow lead atop the AL wild-card race.</p><p>"I don't think everyone in this locker room understands the situation that's in front of us," Pham said. "Before the game I'm playing songs to kind of get us hyped for the situation because I haven't been in the postseason in three seasons (with the St. Louis Cardinals). It's not easy. So I'm trying to take advantage of this opportunity."</p><p>At 81-58, Tampa Bay is 23 games over .500 for the first time since the end of the 2010 season.</p><p>Pham's third hit of the game came off Dillon Tate (0-1) after Wendle walked with one out and moved up on a grounder.</p><p>Colin Poche (4-4) pitched one inning for the win.</p><p>Austin Meadows' 25th homer, a two-run drive off Asher Wojciechowski, put the Rays up 2-0 in the third. Pham's double made it 4-0 in the fifth. Meadows and Pham combined for five of the Rays' six hits and drove in all five runs.</p><p>"They're going to have to do that," Rays manager Kevin Cash said of his No. 2 and 3 hitters. "They've worked really hard to get us to where we're at, to play this final month with a lot of exciting stuff ahead."</p><p>Rays starter Ryan Yarbrough was sailing along with a 4-0 lead when Hanser Alberto led off the sixth with a home run. Alberto's 11th homer opened a four-run inning in which Yarbrough gave up five hits and needed 35 pitches.</p><p>Mark Trumbo drove in two of the runs with a two-out double, his first RBIs since Aug. 15, 2018. Trumbo was playing for the first time this season after being out with a knee injury.</p><p>"I was kind of hoping to do something today and help the cause," Trumbo said. "Being out there in of itself was a good feeling but it feels much better if you can do something to help the team, especially against a good opponent."</p><p>Yarbrough, who had a 6-0 record and a 1.75 ERA over his preceding 13 appearances, gave up four runs on nine hits with four strikeouts.</p><p>SUCCESS IS REVENGE</p><p>Pham didn't appreciate comments from the Baltimore dugout after being hit by Tanner Scott's pitch just above the right kneecap in the eighth inning. When Tate brushed him back with another pitch in the 10th, "it was kind of like they were cheering him on, that he was buzzing me up and in," Pham said. "But success is revenge. I got the game-winning hit for us at the end."</p><p>TRAINER'S ROOM</p><p>Orioles: Trumbo went 1 for 4 in his first major league game since Aug. 19, 2018.</p><p>Rays: RHP Tyler Glasnow (strained right forearm) gave up two hits and two walks while striking out three in 1 1/3 scoreless innings in his second rehab appearance for Triple-A Durham. ... RHP Yonny Chirinos, out since Aug. 5 with right middle-finger inflammation, remains "a long way away" from returning, Cash said. ... OF Kevin Kiermaier was given the day off.</p><p>UP NEXT</p><p>The threat of Hurricane Dorian caused Wednesday's scheduled game to be moved up to Tuesday as part of a doubleheader, only the Rays' third twinbill in 22 seasons at Tropicana Field. Jones' Darlington win give Joe Gibbs 4 chances at a title

By PETE IACOBELLI, AP Sports Writer

Posted Sep 03 2019 12:11AM EDT

Joe Gibbs has had the hottest hand in NASCAR this season. Now, after Erik Jones' gritty, overnight victory at Darlington Raceway, the championship owner has four aces ready to contend for another title.

Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr. have each won four times this season. The weak spot seemed to be Jones, a talented young driver carefully brought along by Joe Gibbs Racing who had yet to truly take flight in the NASCAR Cup Series.

But with Busch charging up behind the 23-year-old Jones' bumper, the youngster kept out in front to win the rain-delayed Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway in the early morning hours Monday. Federer, Wawrinka, Serena in quarterfinals

Posted Sep 03 2019 12:09AM EDT

Roger Federer's potential path to the U.S. Open final no longer includes nemesis Novak Djokovic - or anyone else who ever has beaten him on a hard court, for that matter.

Federer is 26-0 on that surface against the players left on his half of the bracket. The next step for the five-time champion at Flushing Meadows is a quarterfinal against unseeded Grigor Dimitrov.

The other men's quarterfinal on Day 9 of the Grand Slam tournament is No. 5 Daniil Medvedev against No. 23 Stan Wawrinka, who advanced when defending champion and No. 1 seed Djokovic retired from their fourth-round match because of a painful left shoulder. Carolina's Williams to 'step away' from NHL to start season

Posted Sep 03 2019 12:07AM EDT

Carolina Hurricanes captain Justin Williams says he is taking a break from the NHL to start this season.

With the start of training camp looming later this month, the 37-year-old forward said Monday that he will "step away" from the sport.

"This is the first time in my life that I've felt unsure of my aspirations with regards to hockey," Williams said in a statement released by the team. "For as long as I can remember, my whole offseason until this point has been hockey and doing what was necessary to prepare for the upcoming season. The next step for the five-time champion at Flushing Meadows is a quarterfinal against unseeded Grigor Dimitrov.</p><p>The other men's quarterfinal on Day 9 of the Grand Slam tournament is No. 5 Daniil Medvedev against No. 23 Stan Wawrinka, who advanced when defending champion and No. 1 seed Djokovic retired from their fourth-round match because of a painful left shoulder.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/carolina-s-williams-to-step-away-from-nhl-to-start-season" title="Carolina's Williams to 'step away' from NHL to start season" data-articleId="427022315" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/05/26/hockey-generic_1464296173235_1353020_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/05/26/hockey-generic_1464296173235_1353020_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/05/26/hockey-generic_1464296173235_1353020_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/05/26/hockey-generic_1464296173235_1353020_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/05/26/hockey-generic_1464296173235_1353020_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Carolina's Williams to 'step away' from NHL to start season</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 03 2019 12:07AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Carolina Hurricanes captain Justin Williams says he is taking a break from the NHL to start this season.</p><p>With the start of training camp looming later this month, the 37-year-old forward said Monday that he will "step away" from the sport.</p><p>"This is the first time in my life that I've felt unsure of my aspirations with regards to hockey," Williams said in a statement released by the team. 