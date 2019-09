- Orlando Pride’s final road game of the 2019 campaign against Sky Blue FC has been moved from Rutgers’ Yurcak Field to Red Bull Arena in Harrison, N.J., it was announced today.

The match, originally scheduled for 1 p.m. ET, will now kickoff at 11 a.m. ET to accommodate New York Red Bulls’ home finale at 5 p.m. ET. Each event will require a separate ticket to enter.

Tickets for the September 29th match will go on sale Tuesday, September 17 at 11 a.m. ET. Ticketing information can be found here.

Sky Blue will honor all prior ticket sales and will be reaching out to ticket purchasers with more information about seating location and game details.

