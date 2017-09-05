< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Orlando Pride return home for midweek match against Chicago Posted Sep 10 2019 04:12PM EDT (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - Orlando Pride (4-13-2, 14 points) return home to face the Chicago Red Stars (10-8-2, 32 points) on Wednesday, Sept. 11 at Exploria Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. ET with the match set to be nationally televised on ESPNews and available internationally across ESPN's platforms. </p><p>"Obviously we've played them recently so we kind of know what to expect. They've got one of the best forwards in the world and she's right in form again so we need to make sure that we neutralize her. That will be a tough ask but I trust the players to be able to do that," Pride Head Coach Marc Skinner said. "It'll be a tough game but I think there's something we learned from last time, if you can perform with style of play than you have a good chance of taking the result. I think that was probably our best performance and resilience of the season last time so I'm hoping for a similar kind of performance with maybe a bit more of an attacking threat."</p><p>The Pride will look to bounce back from a 3-1 loss at Reign FC this past Saturday. The Reign jumped out to a 3-0 lead early with finishes in the third, 12th and 17th minutes respectively before the match was delayed for two hours due to inclement weather. Camila scored the lone goal for the Pride in the match in the 79th minute, converting from the penalty spot.</p><p>Marta leads the Pride with five finishes this season, while Rachel Hill and Joanna Boyles sit tied for the team lead in assists with two apiece.</p><p>Chicago enters Wednesday's match following a 3-0 victory at home over the Houston Dash on Sunday. Sam Kerr secured a brace in the match, finding the back of the net in the seventh and 44th minutes, while Savannah McCaskill added to the Red Stars lead in the 65th minute to secure three points for the home side.</p><p>Kerr leads the Red Stars and all of NWSL with 15 finishes this season while teammate Yuki Nagasato holds the league-lead in assists with six in 2019.</p><p>Wednesday's match will serve as the third and final between the two sides this season. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>No. 9 Florida avoiding any 'revenge' talk against Kentucky</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">MARK LONG, AP Sports Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 12 2019 04:50PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>No. 9 Florida insists last year's loss to Kentucky, which ended a 31-game winning streak in the series, won't be a motivating factor when the teams play Saturday in Lexington.</p><p>At least that's what some of them say.</p><p>But the Gators (2-0) surely will use that 27-16 setback - they got dominated on both lines of scrimmage - as a prodding tool before and during the rematch.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/orlando-pride-falls-to-the-chicago-red-stars-0-1" title="Orlando Pride falls to the Chicago Red Stars 0-1" data-articleId="428426212" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/10/21/PRIDE%201280%20720_1445485054290_390965_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/10/21/PRIDE%201280%20720_1445485054290_390965_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/10/21/PRIDE%201280%20720_1445485054290_390965_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/10/21/PRIDE%201280%20720_1445485054290_390965_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/10/21/PRIDE%201280%20720_1445485054290_390965_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Orlando Pride falls to the Chicago Red Stars 0-1</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 11 2019 09:45PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 11 2019 10:39PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Orlando Pride took on the Chicago Red Stars in Orlando at the Exploria Stadium on Wednesday.</p><p>They fell to the Chicago Red Stars with a final score of 0-1.</p><p>Orlando Pride Head Coach Marc Skinner said that "If I look at the game today, I thought we were excellent. Our mental resilience at the back considering we've given away three sloppy goals against Seattle [Reign FC]. We had just— mistakes, rookie mistakes from a counterattack which they know how to defend; they just make decisions that are incorrect because they're young and inexperienced."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/orlando-pride-to-host-breast-cancer-awareness-match-on-october-12th" title="Orlando Pride to host Breast Cancer Awareness match on October 12th" data-articleId="428419703" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/03/22/orlando%20pride_1458686611914_1059083_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/03/22/orlando%20pride_1458686611914_1059083_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/03/22/orlando%20pride_1458686611914_1059083_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/03/22/orlando%20pride_1458686611914_1059083_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/03/22/orlando%20pride_1458686611914_1059083_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Orlando Pride to host Breast Cancer Awareness match on October 12th</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 11 2019 08:56PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 11 2019 08:57PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Orlando Pride will host its first ever Breast Cancer Awareness match on Saturday, Oct. 12, the team’s 2019 home finale. In addition, the match events will be bolstered by a league-wide online auction to benefit Libby’s Legacy , an Orlando-based non-profit selected by Pride defender Toni Pressley. Pressley, a four-year Pride veteran, announced she was diagnosed with breast cancer on Aug. 7.</p><p>Tickets for the Oct. 12 match are available for just $21 at the link here, with $5 from each ticket going back to Libby’s Legacy. </p><p>The Pride will wear limited-edition pink logo pre-match tops during warm-ups, which will be auctioned off following the match, as well as a number of game day activations from the pregame Fan Zone through the end of the match. Orlando, in partnership with Fanatics, will be offering two special merchandise pieces to support the initiative. A limited-edition t-shirt will be available in the Den at Exploria Stadium beginning Sept. 17. A speciality scarf will also be available starting Sept. 25. Both items can be purchased on pre-sale at ShopOrlandoPride.com with a portion of proceeds from sales going to Libby's Legacy. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div id="article_10155_402429_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/four-people-arrested-across-two-florida-counties-after-picking-berries"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/12/wofl_berry%20arrests_091219_1568326018649.png_7654822_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="wofl_berry arrests_091219_1568326018649.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Four people arrested across two Florida counties after picking berries</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/disgraced-former-guardian-now-investigated-for-overcharging-hospital-and-clients"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/12/WOFL_guardian%20rebecca%20fierle%20investigation_091219_1568324973917.png_7654809_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="WOFL_guardian rebecca fierle investigation_091219_1568324973917.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Disgraced former guardian now investigated for overcharging hospital and clients</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/tropical-wave-to-bring-heavy-rain-to-florida-as-chances-of-development-increase"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/12/NHC_humberto_091219_1568322771391_7654759_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="NHC_humberto_091219_1568322771391.png"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Disturbance expected to become Tropical Storm Humberto, warnings issued in northwest Bahamas</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/little-boy-s-up-birthday-photoshoot-with-great-grandparents-will-melt-your-heart"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/12/24DA13A0202543FDAE46C99C71C5B5BF_1568320099152_7654619_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Courtesy: Rachel Perman Photography" title="24DA13A0202543FDAE46C99C71C5B5BF_1568320099152-401385.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Little boy's 'Up' birthday photoshoot with great-grandparents will melt your heart</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0663_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0663"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3194289_1.1"> <div> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Fox 35 News App</h3></header> <!-- Content Starts Here --> <table border="0" width="100%"> <tbody> <tr> <td> <img border="0" height="250" src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/mobile-apps_2017.jpg" /></td> </tr> <tr> <td align="center"> <strong><a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPhone</a></strong> | <strong><a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPad</a></strong> | <strong><a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxwofl" target="_blank">Android</a></strong></td> </tr> <tr> <td align="center"> <a href="http://www.toyotaoforlando.com/" target="_blank"><img alt="" border="0" height="30" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/disgraced-former-guardian-now-investigated-for-overcharging-hospital-and-clients" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/12/WOFL_guardian%20rebecca%20fierle%20investigation_091219_1568324973917.png_7654809_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/12/WOFL_guardian%20rebecca%20fierle%20investigation_091219_1568324973917.png_7654809_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/12/WOFL_guardian%20rebecca%20fierle%20investigation_091219_1568324973917.png_7654809_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/12/WOFL_guardian%20rebecca%20fierle%20investigation_091219_1568324973917.png_7654809_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/12/WOFL_guardian%20rebecca%20fierle%20investigation_091219_1568324973917.png_7654809_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Disgraced former guardian now investigated for overcharging hospital and clients</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/tropical-wave-to-bring-heavy-rain-to-florida-as-chances-of-development-increase" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/12/NHC_humberto_091219_1568322771391_7654759_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/12/NHC_humberto_091219_1568322771391_7654759_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/12/NHC_humberto_091219_1568322771391_7654759_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/12/NHC_humberto_091219_1568322771391_7654759_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/12/NHC_humberto_091219_1568322771391_7654759_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Disturbance expected to become Tropical Storm Humberto, warnings issued in northwest Bahamas</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/little-boy-s-up-birthday-photoshoot-with-great-grandparents-will-melt-your-heart" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/12/24DA13A0202543FDAE46C99C71C5B5BF_1568320099152_7654619_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/12/24DA13A0202543FDAE46C99C71C5B5BF_1568320099152_7654619_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/12/24DA13A0202543FDAE46C99C71C5B5BF_1568320099152_7654619_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/12/24DA13A0202543FDAE46C99C71C5B5BF_1568320099152_7654619_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/12/24DA13A0202543FDAE46C99C71C5B5BF_1568320099152_7654619_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Rachel&#x20;Perman&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Photography" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Little boy's 'Up' birthday photoshoot with great-grandparents will melt your heart</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/no-9-florida-avoiding-any-revenge-talk-against-kentucky-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/27/Florida-Gators-logo_1440730118225_132904_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/27/Florida-Gators-logo_1440730118225_132904_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/27/Florida-Gators-logo_1440730118225_132904_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/27/Florida-Gators-logo_1440730118225_132904_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/27/Florida-Gators-logo_1440730118225_132904_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>No. 9 Florida avoiding any 'revenge' talk against Kentucky</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/google-earth-leads-to-remains-of-missing-florida-man-in-lake-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/12/GETTY_google%20earth_091219_1568320989184.png_7654623_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/12/GETTY_google%20earth_091219_1568320989184.png_7654623_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/12/GETTY_google%20earth_091219_1568320989184.png_7654623_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/12/GETTY_google%20earth_091219_1568320989184.png_7654623_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/12/GETTY_google%20earth_091219_1568320989184.png_7654623_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;Illustration&#x20;by&#x20;Rafael&#x20;Henrique&#x2f;SOPA&#x20;Images&#x2f;LightRocket&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Google Earth leads to remains of missing Florida man in lake</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" 