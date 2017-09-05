Orlando Pride keeping eye on Irma ahead of Saturday's match

- Hurricane Irma may be heading to Florida, leaving the Orlando Pride with a choice to make in regards to a Saturday night home game against Seattle Reign FC.

With Orlando being one of the many possible destinations for the current category five storm, the Orlando Pride released a statement, saying a decision on the team’s schedule will be released within the next 24 hours.

“We are closely monitoring the weather conditions in Florida with the appropriate authorities within the NWSL, and the group will make the necessary adjustments to the game schedule in coordination with Seattle Reign FC as there is a clearer picture of what to expect in Orlando with Hurricane Irma,” the Orlando Pride said.

The Orlando Pride (10-6-5) currently sit in fourth place within the NWSL standings, but Seattle Reign FC (8-7-6) is right behind them, sitting in fifth place.