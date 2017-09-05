< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Orlando Pride get first win of 2019 with 2-1 victory at Sky Blue
Posted Jun 22 2019 10:09PM EDT of 2019 with 2-1 victory at Sky Blue" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports/orlando-pride-get-first-win-of-2019-with-2-1-victory-at-sky-blue" addthis:title="Orlando Pride get first win of 2019 with 2-1 victory at Sky Blue"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-414231879.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-414231879");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-414231879-278794935"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/09/05/Orlando-Pride_1504645841184_4093920_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/09/05/Orlando-Pride_1504645841184_4093920_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/09/05/Orlando-Pride_1504645841184_4093920_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/09/05/Orlando-Pride_1504645841184_4093920_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/09/05/Orlando-Pride_1504645841184_4093920_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-414231879-278794935" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/09/05/Orlando-Pride_1504645841184_4093920_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/09/05/Orlando-Pride_1504645841184_4093920_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/09/05/Orlando-Pride_1504645841184_4093920_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/09/05/Orlando-Pride_1504645841184_4093920_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/09/05/Orlando-Pride_1504645841184_4093920_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 22 2019 10:09PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-414231879" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>PISCATAWAY, N.J. (Orlando Pride)</strong> - Orlando Pride (1-7-2, 5 points) earned its first victory of the 2019 National Women's Soccer League season on Saturday night, defeating Sky Blue FC (0-7-2, 2 points) 2-1 at Yurcak Field. The victory marked the first three points for the Pride in the Marc Skinner era, as the team was paced by a goal from Chioma Ubogagu and a Sky Blue own goal forced by rookie midfielder Marisa Viggiano.<br> <br> Ubogagu's opening goal marked the 100th regular season goal scored by the Pride in Club history, hitting the milestone in her 50th appearance for the Club.<br> <br> Orlando Pride Head Coach Marc Skinner:<br> "I'm going to give a lot credit to Sky Blue...I knew they were going to be dangerous, that's why we paid them respect and sat deeper and didn't let them have the spaces because I think they're pretty good. My job at the minute is to define what it means to play for Orlando Pride. Not just to win games, that for me is the thing we want to do. But our name is Orlando Pride and I want the people who support us to be proud of the people who go on the field for them. And, for me, we want to make this Club a ‘soul Club' - it's got soul, full of character and tonight they've showed us character and I'm really proud of all the girls."<br> <br> <u>Scoring Recap</u><br> <br> 32' Chioma Ubogagu (PK) - ORL 1, NJ 0<br> The Pride got on the board first after Carson Pickett drew a penalty kick half an hour into the match when her shot struck a defender's hand in the box. Chioma Ubogagu stepped up to take the spot kick, slotting the ball home with a left-footed shot.<br> <br> 67' Sarah Killion (PK) - ORL 1, NJ 1<br> The home side leveled the match on a penalty kick of their own after another handball was called in the penalty area.<br> <br> 81' Gina Lewandowski (Own Goal) - ORL 2, NJ 1<br> The Pride got the game-winning goal after a tremendous individual effort by rookie Marisa Viggiano, who drove her way through four Sky Blue defenders before hustling to keep the ball inbounds on the endline. Viggiano sent the ball across the face of the goal, forcing an own goal off of Sky Blue defender Gina Lewandowski.<br> <br> <u>Match Notes</u></p><p>• Chioma Ubogagu's goal in the 32nd minute marked the 100th goal scored by Orlando in regular season play. Saturday's match was also Ubogagu's 50th appearance as a member of the Pride.<br> • Ubogagu's goal was her first of the season, ninth as a member of the Pride and 10th of her NWSL career.<br> • The own goal forced by Marisa Viggiano was just the second own goal the Pride have had in their favor in team history. The first came in the Pride's inaugural home game when Andressinha scored an own goal on April 23, 2016 - a 3-1 victory for the Pride over the Houston Dash.<br> • After scoring her first goal of the season in the Pride's 2-2 draw at Houston last week, Danica Evans earned her first start of the season for the Pride Saturday night in New Jersey. She played 68 minutes in the match.<br> • After midfielder Dani Weatherholt exited the match due to injury in the 25th minute, defender Toni Pressley was awarded the captain's armband. Orlando City B falls 2-0 at Lansing
Posted Jun 22 2019 09:54PM EDT
Orlando City B (3-8-3, 12 points) fell 2-0 on Saturday night to Lansing Ignite FC (5-4-5, 20 points) at Cooley Law School Stadium in their first match-up of the season.

After a scoreless first half, Lansing was able to open the scoring early in the second with a goal in the 51st minute by midfielder Nick Moon. Lansing was able to double their lead in the 68th minute with a goal from defender Kevin Coiffic off of a set piece.

Next Match: OCB returns home after two weeks on the road to take on Greenville Triumph SC on Friday, June 28. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m ET at Montverde Academy. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Orlando City B falls 2-0 at Lansing</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 22 2019 09:54PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Orlando City B (3-8-3, 12 points) fell 2-0 on Saturday night to Lansing Ignite FC (5-4-5, 20 points) at Cooley Law School Stadium in their first match-up of the season.</p><p>After a scoreless first half, Lansing was able to open the scoring early in the second with a goal in the 51st minute by midfielder Nick Moon. Lansing was able to double their lead in the 68th minute with a goal from defender Kevin Coiffic off of a set piece.</p><p>Next Match: OCB returns home after two weeks on the road to take on Greenville Triumph SC on Friday, June 28. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m ET at Montverde Academy.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/chapman-gets-to-castillo-again-a-s-beat-rays-4-2" title="Chapman gets to Castillo again, A's beat Rays 4-2" data-articleId="414230762" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. Chapman gets to Castillo again, A's beat Rays 4-2
Posted Jun 22 2019 09:21PM EDT UCF's Tacko Fall, Aubrey Dawkins sign NBA deals
Posted Jun 22 2019 02:59PM EDT
Following an amazing career at UCF, leading the Knights to their first NCAA Tournament victory in program history, Tacko Fall is set to begin the next chapter of his story. The 7-foot-6 center has signed a free agent contract with the Boston Celtics, announced Friday evening.

The 2017 American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year, a 2017 Defensive All-American, and a 2019 All-Conference honoree in The American, Fall left his mark on UCF. The 7-foot-6 center left as the program's all-time leader in blocked shots (280) and field goal percentage (.740).

His career field goal percentage of 74.0 percent (497-for-672) set a new NCAA Division I record and he holds the top four single-season field goal percentage marks in UCF history. The 7-foot-6 center left as the program's all-time leader in blocked shots (280) and field goal percentage (.740).</p><p>His career field goal percentage of 74.0 percent (497-for-672) set a new NCAA Division I record and he holds the top four single-season field goal percentage marks in UCF history.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ Fox 35 News App
iPhone | iPad | Android Most Recent
Orlando Pride get first win of 2019 with 2-1 victory at Sky Blue
Orlando City B falls 2-0 at Lansing
Chapman gets to Castillo again, A's beat Rays 4-2
Florida bus driver wins praise for rescuing young boy
Authorities investigate officer-involved shooting in Florida 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/09/05/Orlando-Pride_1504645841184_4093920_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/09/05/Orlando-Pride_1504645841184_4093920_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/09/05/Orlando-Pride_1504645841184_4093920_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Orlando Pride get first win of 2019 with 2-1 victory at Sky Blue</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/orlando-city-b-falls-2-0-at-lansing" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/08/Orlando-City-Lions-logo_1552087278135_6874113_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/08/Orlando-City-Lions-logo_1552087278135_6874113_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/08/Orlando-City-Lions-logo_1552087278135_6874113_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/08/Orlando-City-Lions-logo_1552087278135_6874113_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/08/Orlando-City-Lions-logo_1552087278135_6874113_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Orlando City B falls 2-0 at Lansing</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/chapman-gets-to-castillo-again-a-s-beat-rays-4-2" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Chapman gets to Castillo again, A's beat Rays 4-2</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/florida-bus-driver-wins-praise-for-rescuing-young-boy-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/07/17/POLK_COUNTY_-graphic-map-gfx-generic_1531884737351_5805667_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/07/17/POLK_COUNTY_-graphic-map-gfx-generic_1531884737351_5805667_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/07/17/POLK_COUNTY_-graphic-map-gfx-generic_1531884737351_5805667_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/07/17/POLK_COUNTY_-graphic-map-gfx-generic_1531884737351_5805667_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/07/17/POLK_COUNTY_-graphic-map-gfx-generic_1531884737351_5805667_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Florida bus driver wins praise for rescuing young boy</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/authorities-investigate-officer-involved-shooting-in-florida" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2018/06/26/police%20lights%20generic%20daytime_1530020755485.jpg_5701554_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2018/06/26/police%20lights%20generic%20daytime_1530020755485.jpg_5701554_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2018/06/26/police%20lights%20generic%20daytime_1530020755485.jpg_5701554_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2018/06/26/police%20lights%20generic%20daytime_1530020755485.jpg_5701554_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2018/06/26/police%20lights%20generic%20daytime_1530020755485.jpg_5701554_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Authorities investigate officer-involved shooting in Florida</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a 