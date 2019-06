- Orlando Pride (1-7-2, 5 points) earned its first victory of the 2019 National Women's Soccer League season on Saturday night, defeating Sky Blue FC (0-7-2, 2 points) 2-1 at Yurcak Field. The victory marked the first three points for the Pride in the Marc Skinner era, as the team was paced by a goal from Chioma Ubogagu and a Sky Blue own goal forced by rookie midfielder Marisa Viggiano.



Ubogagu's opening goal marked the 100th regular season goal scored by the Pride in Club history, hitting the milestone in her 50th appearance for the Club.



Orlando Pride Head Coach Marc Skinner:

"I'm going to give a lot credit to Sky Blue...I knew they were going to be dangerous, that's why we paid them respect and sat deeper and didn't let them have the spaces because I think they're pretty good. My job at the minute is to define what it means to play for Orlando Pride. Not just to win games, that for me is the thing we want to do. But our name is Orlando Pride and I want the people who support us to be proud of the people who go on the field for them. And, for me, we want to make this Club a ‘soul Club' - it's got soul, full of character and tonight they've showed us character and I'm really proud of all the girls."



Scoring Recap



32' Chioma Ubogagu (PK) - ORL 1, NJ 0

The Pride got on the board first after Carson Pickett drew a penalty kick half an hour into the match when her shot struck a defender's hand in the box. Chioma Ubogagu stepped up to take the spot kick, slotting the ball home with a left-footed shot.



67' Sarah Killion (PK) - ORL 1, NJ 1

The home side leveled the match on a penalty kick of their own after another handball was called in the penalty area.



81' Gina Lewandowski (Own Goal) - ORL 2, NJ 1

The Pride got the game-winning goal after a tremendous individual effort by rookie Marisa Viggiano, who drove her way through four Sky Blue defenders before hustling to keep the ball inbounds on the endline. Viggiano sent the ball across the face of the goal, forcing an own goal off of Sky Blue defender Gina Lewandowski.



Match Notes

• Chioma Ubogagu's goal in the 32nd minute marked the 100th goal scored by Orlando in regular season play. Saturday's match was also Ubogagu's 50th appearance as a member of the Pride.

• Ubogagu's goal was her first of the season, ninth as a member of the Pride and 10th of her NWSL career.

• The own goal forced by Marisa Viggiano was just the second own goal the Pride have had in their favor in team history. The first came in the Pride's inaugural home game when Andressinha scored an own goal on April 23, 2016 - a 3-1 victory for the Pride over the Houston Dash.

• After scoring her first goal of the season in the Pride's 2-2 draw at Houston last week, Danica Evans earned her first start of the season for the Pride Saturday night in New Jersey. She played 68 minutes in the match.

• After midfielder Dani Weatherholt exited the match due to injury in the 25th minute, defender Toni Pressley was awarded the captain's armband. Weatherholt was replaced by Bridget Callahan.

• For the second-straight week, the Pride headed into the halftime break with the lead as Chioma Ubogagu's goal served as the only score over the opening 45 minutes.

• The win marked the Pride's first victory of the season, the first under Head Coach Marc Skinner and the first for the team since July 14, 2018 when they won 2-1 at Utah Royals FC.

Next Match

The Pride return home to Exploria Stadium on June 30th, hosting the Chicago Red Stars in a 5 p.m. ET kickoff.