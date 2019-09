- Orlando Pride (4-15-2, 14 points) dropped a 6-1 decision to the league-leading North Carolina Courage (12-4-4, 40 points) on Saturday night at WakeMed Soccer Park. Rachel Hill scored the lone goal for the Pride on the night, off an assist from Danica Evans.

MATCH NOTES:

• Goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris finished the night with six saves, her second-straight match with a half dozen stops.

• Ashlyn Harris denied the Courage from taking a two-goal lead in the 14th minute, diving to her left to block away a penalty kick attempt from Ashlyn Harris.

• With her 82nd minute goal, Rachel Hill notched her third goal of the year.

• Danica Evans picked up her first assist of the year on Hill's goal.

NEXT MATCH:

Orlando will see a bye week before returning to play on Sept. 29, the final road match for the Pride. The team is set to travel to Sky Blue FC, with kickoff scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.