- There were some familiar faces at the AdventHealth Practice Facility at Amway Center.

UCF guard BJ Taylor worked out for the Orlando Magic on Saturday. The Magic hosted players from schools around the country ahead of Thursday's NBA Draft.

Taylor, who also played at Boone High School in Orange County, ranks seventh in career scoring for the Knights, and is tied for the school's career free throw record.

UCF guard Dayon Griffin was also among the players who worked out for the team. The St. Petersburg native led the team in three-pointers in the 2017-2018 season and had seven points in UCF's first NCAA Tournament victory.