Orlando Magic single-game tickets now on sale

- Single-game tickets for all games of the 2018-19 Orlando Magic 30th anniversary season go on sale August 30 at 10 a.m. to the general public.

The Magic will open the preseason at home on Fri., Oct. 5 vs. Flamengo and the regular season in the Amway Center tips off at 7 p.m. on Weds., Oct. 17 when they host the Miami Heat.

Tickets will be available for purchase: online at www.orlandomagic.com; at the Amway Center (located on Church St.); at all TicketMaster outlets; or by calling 1-800-4NBA-TIX.

Ticket highlights for the Magic's 30th anniversary season in the Amway Center, honored with TheStadiumBusiness Awards’ 2013 Customer Experience Award and named SportsBusiness Journal's 2012 Sports Facility of the Year, include: 2,500 seats priced $20 or less, 8,000 seats priced $40 or less and 9,000 seats priced $50 or under.

