- The Orlando Magic will open the 2019 preseason at San Antonio on Saturday, October 5. Orlando then hosts its first preseason game at Amway Center on Friday, October 11 vs. Boston. Tip-off is 7 p.m.

The team announced it 2019 preseason schedule on Wednesday. Tickets for the 2019 preseason are on sale now. Fans may log on to OrlandoMagic.com or call 407-89-MAGIC.

The Magic will play a total of six preseason games, including three at Amway Center. The other two home games are Sunday, October 13 vs. Philadelphia and Thursday, October 17 vs. Miami.

Orlando Magic season tickets, partial plans, group and single-game Amway Center suite rental opportunities are on sale now. For ticket information log on to OrlandoMagic.com or call 407-89-MAGIC. Orlando opens training camp on October 1 at Amway Center.

Date Opponent Time (ET)

Oct. 5 @ San Antonio 8:30 p.m.

Oct. 7 @ Detroit 7 p.m.

Oct. 9 @ Atlanta 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 11 BOSTON 7 p.m.

Oct. 13 PHILADELPHIA 6 p.m.

Oct. 17 MIAMI 7 p.m.