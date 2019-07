- Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac has been named to the 13-man USA Basketball Select Team, USA Basketball Men's National Team Managing Director Jerry Colangelo announced on Thursday.

The Select Team will train daily with the USA National Team during their training camp in Las Vegas at UNLV's Mendenhall Center, Aug. 5-8 (not open to the public). They will also participate in the USA Blue/USA White exhibition game that will take place on Friday, Aug. 9 at 10 P.M. ET (7 P.M. local) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. For ticket information, please visit usab.com/mnttickets.

Joining Isaac on the 2019 USA Basketball Select Team are: Jarrett Allen (Brooklyn), Marvin Bagley III (Sacramento), Mikel Bridges (Phoenix), Jalen Brunson (Dallas), John Collins (Atlanta), Pat Connoughton (Milwaukee), D'Aaron Fox (Sacramento), Joe Harris (Brooklyn), Mitchell Robinson (New York), Landry Shamet (L.A. Clippers), Derrick White (San Antonio) and Trae Young (Atlanta). The team will be coached by Jeff Van Gundy.

Originally selected by Orlando in the first round (sixth overall) of the 2017 NBA Draft, Isaac has played in 102 career NBA regular season games (74 starts), all with the Magic, averaging 8.5 ppg., 5.0 rpg., 1.0 apg. and 1.25 blkpg. in 24.8 minpg.

Information provided by the Orlando Magic.