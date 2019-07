- The Orlando Magic have re-signed free agent center Nikola Vucevic and free agent guard/forward Terrence Ross, President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman announced on Saturday.

Originally selected in the first round (16th overall) of the 2011 NBA Draft by Philadelphia, Vučević was acquired by Orlando as part of a four-team, 12-player trade on Aug. 10, 2012.

Ross was originally selected in the first round (8th overall) of the 2012 NBA Draft in Toronto.

He was acquired by Orlando in exchange for Serge Ibaka and a first round draft pick on Feb. 14, 2017.