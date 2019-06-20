< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story413905449" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="413905449" data-article-version="1.0">Magic pick Auburn's Chuma Okeke No. 16 overall in NBA draft</h1> </header> Magic pick Auburn's Chuma Okeke No. 16 overall in NBA draft pick Auburn's Chuma Okeke No. 16 overall in NBA draft"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-413905449.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <figcaption>Chuma Okeke #5 of the Auburn Tigers dribbles the ball against the Missouri Tigers during the second round of the SEC Basketball Tournament at Bridgestone Arena on March 14, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/GettyImages-%20Chuma-Okeke_1561080768248.jpg_7428521_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/GettyImages-%20Chuma-Okeke_1561080768248.jpg_7428521_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/GettyImages-%20Chuma-Okeke_1561080768248.jpg_7428521_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/GettyImages-%20Chuma-Okeke_1561080768248.jpg_7428521_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Chuma Okeke #5 of the Auburn Tigers dribbles the ball against the Missouri Tigers during the second round of the SEC Basketball Tournament at Bridgestone Arena on March 14, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Chuma Okeke #5 of the Auburn Tigers dribbles the ball against the Missouri Tigers during the second round of the SEC Basketball Tournament at Bridgestone Arena on March 14, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-413905449-413904470" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/GettyImages-%20Chuma-Okeke_1561080768248.jpg_7428521_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/GettyImages-%20Chuma-Okeke_1561080768248.jpg_7428521_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/GettyImages-%20Chuma-Okeke_1561080768248.jpg_7428521_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/GettyImages-%20Chuma-Okeke_1561080768248.jpg_7428521_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/GettyImages-%20Chuma-Okeke_1561080768248.jpg_7428521_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Chuma Okeke #5 of the Auburn Tigers dribbles the ball against the Missouri Tigers during the second round of the SEC Basketball Tournament at Bridgestone Arena on March 14, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Chuma Okeke #5 of the Auburn Tigers dribbles the ball against the Missouri Tigers during the second round of the SEC Basketball Tournament at Bridgestone Arena on March 14, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports/orlando-magic/magic-pick-chuma-okeke-with-no-16-pick-in-nba-draft">By FRED GOODALL AP Sports Writer </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 09:33PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 09:40PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-413905449" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ORLANDO, Fla. Orlando Magic release 2019 preseason schedule

Posted Jun 19 2019 08:31PM EDT

The Orlando Magic will open the 2019 preseason at San Antonio on Saturday, October 5. Orlando then hosts its first preseason game at Amway Center on Friday, October 11 vs. Boston. Tip-off is 7 p.m. The team announced it 2019 preseason schedule on Wednesday. Tickets for the 2019 preseason are on sale now. Fans may log on to OrlandoMagic.com or call 407-89-MAGIC. The Magic will play a total of six preseason games, including three at Amway Center. The other two home games are Sunday, October 13 vs. Philadelphia and Thursday, October 17 vs. Miami. The other two home games are Sunday, October 13 vs. Philadelphia and Thursday, October 17 vs. Miami.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/orlando-magic/magic-making-final-preps-for-thursday-s-nba-draft" title="Magic making final preps for Thursday's NBA Draft" data-articleId="413187864" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/17/NBA-Draft-2019_1560808703157_7410812_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/17/NBA-Draft-2019_1560808703157_7410812_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/17/NBA-Draft-2019_1560808703157_7410812_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/17/NBA-Draft-2019_1560808703157_7410812_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/17/NBA-Draft-2019_1560808703157_7410812_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. Magic making final preps for Thursday's NBA Draft

Posted Jun 17 2019 05:59PM EDT

Orlando Magic President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman says this is the busiest time of year for him and the front office staff, as they finish preparations for the NBA Draft on Thursday. Then, they immediately pivot to free agency. Weltman was non-committal on the team's plans for Nik Vucevic or Terrence Ross, and he all but said the team would draft the best available player with the 16th overall pick. It's the first time in franchise history that the Magic will be selecting from the 16th draft slot. The Magic will also have the 46th pick in the second round. The Magic will also have the 46th pick in the second round.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/orlando-magic/taylor-griffin-work-out-for-the-orlando-magic-ahead-of-the-nba-draft" title="Taylor, Griffin work out for the Orlando Magic ahead of the NBA Draft" data-articleId="412902404" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/15/Taylor__Griffin_work_out_for_the_Orlando_0_7402967_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/15/Taylor__Griffin_work_out_for_the_Orlando_0_7402967_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/15/Taylor__Griffin_work_out_for_the_Orlando_0_7402967_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/15/Taylor__Griffin_work_out_for_the_Orlando_0_7402967_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/15/Taylor__Griffin_work_out_for_the_Orlando_0_7402967_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 35 News" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Taylor, Griffin work out for the Orlando Magic ahead of the NBA Draft</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 15 2019 08:16PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 15 2019 10:31PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>There were some familiar faces at the AdventHealth Practice Facility at Amway Center.</p><p>UCF guard BJ Taylor worked out for the Orlando Magic on Saturday. Taylor, Griffin work out for the Orlando Magic ahead of the NBA Draft

Posted Jun 15 2019 08:16PM EDT
Updated Jun 15 2019 10:31PM EDT

There were some familiar faces at the AdventHealth Practice Facility at Amway Center. UCF guard BJ Taylor worked out for the Orlando Magic on Saturday. The Magic hosted players from schools around the country ahead of Thursday's NBA Draft. Taylor, who also played at Boone High School in Orange County, ranks seventh in career scoring for the Knights, and is tied for the school's career free throw record. (Getty Images)" title="2 african teams_1561081166437.png-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>2 African teams — Nigeria and Cameroon — advance to knockout round for 1st time in WWC history</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/study-finds-that-people-are-more-likely-to-return-lost-wallet-if-it-contains-money"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/GETTY%20wallet_1561077681832.jpg_7427551_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="In this file photo, twenty dollar bills sit in a wallet on August 29, 2017 in San Anselmo, California. (Photo Illustration by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)" title="840633624_1561077681832-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Study finds that people are more likely to return lost wallet if it contains money</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0663_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0663"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div id="p_56_INSTANCE_k7BkCoxW0yHm"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3194289_1.1"> <div> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Fox 35 News App</h3></header> <!-- Content Starts Here --> <table border="0" width="100%"> <tbody> <tr> <td> <img border="0" height="250" src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/mobile-apps_2017.jpg" /></td> </tr> <tr> <td align="center"> <strong><a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPhone</a></strong> | <strong><a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPad</a></strong> | <strong><a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxwofl" target="_blank">Android</a></strong></td> </tr> <tr> <td align="center"> <a href="http://www.toyotaoforlando.com/" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/authorities-seek-help-in-identifying-bodies" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/apopka-bodies_1561084001572_7428629_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/apopka-bodies_1561084001572_7428629_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/apopka-bodies_1561084001572_7428629_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/apopka-bodies_1561084001572_7428629_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/apopka-bodies_1561084001572_7428629_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Authorities seek help in identifying bodies</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/senators-receive-classified-briefing-on-navy-ufo-sightings" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/DoD%20Navy%20UFO%20Banner_1561081265113.jpg_7428464_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/DoD%20Navy%20UFO%20Banner_1561081265113.jpg_7428464_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/DoD%20Navy%20UFO%20Banner_1561081265113.jpg_7428464_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/DoD%20Navy%20UFO%20Banner_1561081265113.jpg_7428464_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/DoD%20Navy%20UFO%20Banner_1561081265113.jpg_7428464_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="An&#x20;unidentified&#x20;flying&#x20;object&#x20;is&#x20;spotted&#x20;by&#x20;a&#x20;navy&#x20;pilot&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;recently&#x20;declassified&#x20;video&#x20;from&#x20;the&#x20;Department&#x20;of&#x20;Defense&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Senators receive classified briefing on Navy UFO sightings</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/facebook-instant/nigeria-and-cameroon-make-history-as-1st-african-teams-to-advance-to-knockout-round-of-wwc" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/2%20african%20teams_1561081166437.png_7428463_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/2%20african%20teams_1561081166437.png_7428463_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/2%20african%20teams_1561081166437.png_7428463_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/2%20african%20teams_1561081166437.png_7428463_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/2%20african%20teams_1561081166437.png_7428463_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Pictured&#x20;left&#x20;to&#x20;right&#x2c;&#x20;Cameroon&#x20;defeats&#x20;New&#x20;Zealand&#x2c;&#x20;while&#x20;Nigeria&#x20;defeats&#x20;South&#x20;Korea&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>2 African teams — Nigeria and Cameroon — advance to knockout round for 1st time in WWC history</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/orlando-magic/magic-pick-chuma-okeke-with-no-16-pick-in-nba-draft" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/GettyImages-%20Chuma-Okeke_1561080768248.jpg_7428521_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/GettyImages-%20Chuma-Okeke_1561080768248.jpg_7428521_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/GettyImages-%20Chuma-Okeke_1561080768248.jpg_7428521_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/GettyImages-%20Chuma-Okeke_1561080768248.jpg_7428521_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/GettyImages-%20Chuma-Okeke_1561080768248.jpg_7428521_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Chuma&#x20;Okeke&#x20;&#x23;5&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;Auburn&#x20;Tigers&#x20;dribbles&#x20;the&#x20;ball&#x20;against&#x20;the&#x20;Missouri&#x20;Tigers&#x20;during&#x20;the&#x20;second&#x20;round&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;SEC&#x20;Basketball&#x20;Tournament&#x20;at&#x20;Bridgestone&#x20;Arena&#x20;on&#x20;March&#x20;14&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;Nashville&#x2c;&#x20;Tennessee&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Andy&#x20;Lyons&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Magic pick Auburn's Chuma Okeke No. 16 overall in NBA draft</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/study-finds-that-people-are-more-likely-to-return-lost-wallet-if-it-contains-money" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/GETTY%20wallet_1561077681832.jpg_7427551_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/GETTY%20wallet_1561077681832.jpg_7427551_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/GETTY%20wallet_1561077681832.jpg_7427551_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/GETTY%20wallet_1561077681832.jpg_7427551_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/GETTY%20wallet_1561077681832.jpg_7427551_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="In&#x20;this&#x20;file&#x20;photo&#x2c;&#x20;twenty&#x20;dollar&#x20;bills&#x20;sit&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;wallet&#x20;on&#x20;August&#x20;29&#x2c;&#x20;2017&#x20;in&#x20;San&#x20;Anselmo&#x2c;&#x20;California&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;Illustration&#x20;by&#x20;Justin&#x20;Sullivan&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Study finds that people are more likely to return lost wallet if it contains money</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end 