Magic making final preps for Thursday's NBA Draft
Posted Jun 17 2019 05:59PM EDT data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Magic making final preps for Thursday's NBA Draft&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports/orlando-magic/magic-making-final-preps-for-thursday-s-nba-draft" data-title="Magic making final preps for Thursday's NBA Draft" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports/orlando-magic/magic-making-final-preps-for-thursday-s-nba-draft" addthis:title="Magic making final preps for Thursday's NBA Draft"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-413187864.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-413187864");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-413187864-413187289"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/17/NBA-Draft-2019_1560808703157_7410812_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/17/NBA-Draft-2019_1560808703157_7410812_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/17/NBA-Draft-2019_1560808703157_7410812_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/17/NBA-Draft-2019_1560808703157_7410812_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/17/NBA-Draft-2019_1560808703157_7410812_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-413187864-413187289" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/17/NBA-Draft-2019_1560808703157_7410812_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/17/NBA-Draft-2019_1560808703157_7410812_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/17/NBA-Draft-2019_1560808703157_7410812_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/17/NBA-Draft-2019_1560808703157_7410812_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/17/NBA-Draft-2019_1560808703157_7410812_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 05:59PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-413187864" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ORLANDO, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - Orlando Magic President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman says this is the busiest time of year for him and the front office staff, as they finish preparations for the NBA Draft on Thursday. Then, they immediately pivot to free agency.</p><p>Weltman was non-committal on the team's plans for Nik Vucevic or Terrence Ross, and he all but said the team would draft the best available player with the 16th overall pick.</p><p>It's the first time in franchise history that the Magic will be selecting from the 16th draft slot. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WOFL_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Orlando Magic" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"402525" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Orlando Magic Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/sports/orlando-magic/taylor-griffin-work-out-for-the-orlando-magic-ahead-of-the-nba-draft" title="Taylor, Griffin work out for the Orlando Magic ahead of the NBA Draft" data-articleId="412902404" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/15/Taylor__Griffin_work_out_for_the_Orlando_0_7402967_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/15/Taylor__Griffin_work_out_for_the_Orlando_0_7402967_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/15/Taylor__Griffin_work_out_for_the_Orlando_0_7402967_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/15/Taylor__Griffin_work_out_for_the_Orlando_0_7402967_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/15/Taylor__Griffin_work_out_for_the_Orlando_0_7402967_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 35 News" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Taylor, Griffin work out for the Orlando Magic ahead of the NBA Draft</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 15 2019 08:16PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 15 2019 10:31PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>There were some familiar faces at the AdventHealth Practice Facility at Amway Center.</p><p>UCF guard BJ Taylor worked out for the Orlando Magic on Saturday. The Magic hosted players from schools around the country ahead of Thursday's NBA Draft.</p><p>Taylor, who also played at Boone High School in Orange County, ranks seventh in career scoring for the Knights, and is tied for the school's career free throw record.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/kevin-durant-undergoes-surgery-for-ruptured-achilles" title="Kevin Durant undergoes surgery for ruptured Achilles" data-articleId="412321727" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/12/durant_getty_1560371794681_7389604_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/12/durant_getty_1560371794681_7389604_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/12/durant_getty_1560371794681_7389604_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/12/durant_getty_1560371794681_7389604_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/12/durant_getty_1560371794681_7389604_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Kevin Durant&nbsp;reacts after sustaining an injury during the second quarter against the Toronto Raptors during Game Five of the 2019 NBA Finals at Scotiabank Arena on June 10, 2019 in Toronto, Canada.&nbsp;(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Kevin Durant undergoes surgery for ruptured Achilles</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 04:33PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 05:20PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant announced Wednesday on social media that he underwent surgery for a ruptured right Achilles tendon.</p><p>Durant revealed the severity of his injury two days after getting hurt during Game 5 of the NBA Finals in Toronto in his return following being sidelined for a month with a right calf strain. The 30-year-old posted a photo on Instagram showing himself in a hospital bed and wrote: "I wanted to update you all: I did rupture my Achilles. Surgery was today and it was a success, EASY MONEY."</p><p> </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/former-ucf-fsu-stars-work-out-with-magic" title="Former UCF, FSU stars work out with Magic" data-articleId="410657663" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/Magic-Fall-Mann_1559615913138_7349353_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/Magic-Fall-Mann_1559615913138_7349353_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/Magic-Fall-Mann_1559615913138_7349353_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/Magic-Fall-Mann_1559615913138_7349353_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/Magic-Fall-Mann_1559615913138_7349353_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Former UCF, FSU stars work out with Magic</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Zach Lowie</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 10:30PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 10:42PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Orlando Magic have the 16th pick in the NBA Draft, which means the team has plenty of young talent from which to choose.</p><p>The team started workouts on Monday for prospects, including former University of Central Florida center Tacko Fall and former Florida Sstate Uuniversity guard Terance Mann.</p><p>Fall has been making noise over the last few weeks for a strong showing at the G-League combine and NBA combine. The 7 feet, 6 inch big man has been bumping his draft stock up, where he is now projected to be a second-round pick. Most Recent

54 Jimmy Buffett fans from US fell ill during group trip to Dominican Republic, travel agent says

Sunday's US win most-watched Women's World Cup group match

Pentagon: US to send an additional 1,000 troops to Mideast in response to 'hostile behavior'

City, county leaders discuss where Virgin Trains will go

UCF signs former Aggie guard Brandon Mahan data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/17/JIMMY%20THUMB_1560808359571.jpg_7410448_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/17/JIMMY%20THUMB_1560808359571.jpg_7410448_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/17/JIMMY%20THUMB_1560808359571.jpg_7410448_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/17/JIMMY%20THUMB_1560808359571.jpg_7410448_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE&#x3a;&#x20;Musician&#x20;Jimmy&#x20;Buffett&#x20;performs&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;after&#x20;party&#x20;for&#x20;the&#x20;premiere&#x20;of&#x20;Universal&#x20;Pictures&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;&#x20;&#x26;quot&#x3b;Jurassic&#x20;World&#x26;quot&#x3b;&#x20;at&#x20;Hollywood&#x20;&#x26;amp&#x3b;&#x20;Highland&#x20;on&#x20;June&#x20;9&#x2c;&#x20;2015&#x20;in&#x20;Los&#x20;Angeles&#x2c;&#x20;California&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Kevin&#x20;Winter&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>54 Jimmy Buffett fans from US fell ill during group trip to Dominican Republic, travel agent says</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/sunday-s-us-win-most-watched-women-s-world-cup-group-match" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/17/FIFA-Womens-World-Cup-FOX_1560812556027_7411372_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/17/FIFA-Womens-World-Cup-FOX_1560812556027_7411372_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/17/FIFA-Womens-World-Cup-FOX_1560812556027_7411372_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/17/FIFA-Womens-World-Cup-FOX_1560812556027_7411372_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/17/FIFA-Womens-World-Cup-FOX_1560812556027_7411372_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Sunday's US win most-watched Women's World Cup group match</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/pentagon-us-to-send-an-additional-1-000-troops-to-mideast-in-response-to-hostile-behavior-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/15/pentagon%20aerial%20getty_1560624891940.jpg_7402301_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/15/pentagon%20aerial%20getty_1560624891940.jpg_7402301_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/15/pentagon%20aerial%20getty_1560624891940.jpg_7402301_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/15/pentagon%20aerial%20getty_1560624891940.jpg_7402301_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/15/pentagon%20aerial%20getty_1560624891940.jpg_7402301_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The&#x20;Pentagon&#x20;&#x28;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Pentagon: US to send an additional 1,000 troops to Mideast in response to 'hostile behavior'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/city-county-leaders-discuss-where-virgin-trains-will-go" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/17/City%2C%20county%20leaders%20discuss%20where%20Virgin%20Trains%20will%20go_1560812498480.jpg_7411245_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/17/City%2C%20county%20leaders%20discuss%20where%20Virgin%20Trains%20will%20go_1560812498480.jpg_7411245_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/17/City%2C%20county%20leaders%20discuss%20where%20Virgin%20Trains%20will%20go_1560812498480.jpg_7411245_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/17/City%2C%20county%20leaders%20discuss%20where%20Virgin%20Trains%20will%20go_1560812498480.jpg_7411245_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/17/City%2C%20county%20leaders%20discuss%20where%20Virgin%20Trains%20will%20go_1560812498480.jpg_7411245_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>City, county leaders discuss where Virgin Trains will go</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/ucf-signs-former-aggie-guard-brandon-mahan" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/12/UCF%20Logo_1439398038392_93626_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/12/UCF%20Logo_1439398038392_93626_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/12/UCF%20Logo_1439398038392_93626_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/12/UCF%20Logo_1439398038392_93626_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/12/UCF%20Logo_1439398038392_93626_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" 