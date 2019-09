The Orlando Magic have exercised their third-year option on center Mo Bamba and their fourth-year team options on guard Markelle Fultz and forward Jonathan Isaac, the team announced on Monday.

Per team policy, terms of the deal are not disclosed. Bamba, Fultz and Isaac are all now signed through the 2020-21 season.

"Mo (Bamba), Markelle (Fultz) and Jonathan (Isaac) have each demonstrated a strong work ethic, while exhibiting a commitment to team values," said Orlando Magic President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman. "We look forward to exciting futures with them as part of the Magic family."