- The Orlando Magic have signed free agent center Isaac Humphries, President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman announced today. Per team policy, terms of the deal are not disclosed.

Humphries (7'0", 255, 1/5/98) played in five games (one start) last season with Atlanta, averaging 3.0 ppg. and 2.2 rpg. in 11.3 minpg. He also appeared in 46 games (34 starts) with Erie of the NBA G League, averaging 11.3 ppg., 7.0 rpg., 1.2 apg. and 1.11 blkpg. in 21.9 minpg., while shooting .538 (224-416) from the field.

A native of Australia, Humphries played in 61 career games (two starts) during two seasons (2015-17) at the University of Kentucky, averaging 2.4 ppg. and 2.7 rpg. in 8.6 minpg. After going undrafted in 2017, he played 26 games (six starts) with Sydney of the NBL in Australia, averaging 6.9 ppg., 3.7 rpg. and 1.00 blkpg. in 16.5 minpg., while shooting .583 from the floor, and was named NBL Rookie of the Year. Humphries also appeared in 12 outings with FMP Beograd in Serbia, averaging 4.5 ppg. and 2.2 rpg. in 9.0 minpg.





Information provided by The Orlando Magic.