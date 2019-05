- Orlando City snapped a winless drought with a barrage of goals over the weekend, but the team will be without one of its stars for their next match on Friday against the LA Galaxy.

Striker Dom Dwyer got a yellow card in Sunday’s match against FC Cincinnati, which was his fifth yellow card of the season.

Dwyer had gone five-straight matches without a yellow before Sunday, which usually triggers a ‘good behavior’ incentive.

That incentive would reduce a player’s yellow card accumulation by one, but Dwyer also previously received what the MLS calls ‘supplemental discipline’ in a game against Montreal.

Dwyer now faces a one-match suspension.