Orlando Pride (0-5-1, 1 point) travels west for a matchup with the Utah Royals FC (3-1-1, 10 points) on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET at Rio Tinto Stadium.

The match will be nationally streamed on Yahoo! Sports. International fans can tune in on NWSLsoccer.com.

“It has been nice to have the bye week to have a little bit of time to prepare,” Head Coach Marc Skinner said. “When we hit the first week, we had three games of three different types of teams. Now we’ve had a little bit of time to prepare and I want to see how the girls come up in the game and show us what they’ve learned.”