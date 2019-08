Orlando City SC continues its pursuit of the 2019 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup trophy when it hosts MLS rival Atlanta United FC in the Semifinal round on Tuesday at Exploria Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Tuesday's match serves as the first appearance in the Semifinals of the nation's oldest cup competition for both Clubs. The Lions' best previous finish came in the Quarterfinal round in 2012 as a USL Pro franchise and in the MLS era in 2015 and 2018. Prior to their current run, the Five Stripes bowed out in the Round of 16 in each of their previous two Open Cup campaigns.

"I think for them [Atlanta United] and for us, I think both teams will be desperate to win. In a cup competition, it's win or go home," Head Coach James O'Connor said. "They're a team that likes to attack, they've obviously got some very good players, but also for us it's about being intentional on how we're going to try and go and put our stamp on the game and giving our players the freedom to go and express themselves and making sure that they don't get any kind of stagefright. I think that's the biggest thing for both teams, they'll want the players to be able to go and give a level of performance that keeps them happy."