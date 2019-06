The 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup is upon us and the Orlando Pride have nine players representing five different countries in the eighth edition of the most prestigious international women’s tournament in the world.

Alex Morgan, Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris will represent the United States, while Alanna Kennedy and Emily van Egmond will feature for Australia. Marta and Camila will play for Brazil, while Shelina Zadorsky and the newest addition to the Pride, Claire Emslie, will represent Canada and Scotland, respectively.

Downtown Orlando restaurant Lion’s Pride will be showing all World Cup games live throughout the tournament which runs from Friday, June 7 through the World Cup Final on Sunday, July 7. Lion’s Pride and the Pride will also team up to host watch parties for all U.S. Women’s National Team matches, with a block party hosted on Church Street for the U.S. WNT’s final group stage match against Sweden.

For more watch party information, visit Orlando-Pride.com/WorldCup.

The United States and its three Pride players face off against Thailand on Tuesday, June 11 at 3 p.m. ET, Chile on Sunday, June 16 at 12 p.m. ET and will round out its play in Group F against Sweden on Thursday, June 20 at 3 p.m. ET. All three U.S. WNT group stage matches will be live on FOX 35.

