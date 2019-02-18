< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Preview: Orlando City returns home to face Philadelphia Preview: Orlando City returns home to face Philadelphia  class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-415741356-390173003"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/18/orlando%20city%20soccer%20club_1550513479041.png_6794735_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/18/orlando%20city%20soccer%20club_1550513479041.png_6794735_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/18/orlando%20city%20soccer%20club_1550513479041.png_6794735_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/18/orlando%20city%20soccer%20club_1550513479041.png_6794735_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/18/orlando%20city%20soccer%20club_1550513479041.png_6794735_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-415741356-390173003" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/18/orlando%20city%20soccer%20club_1550513479041.png_6794735_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/18/orlando%20city%20soccer%20club_1550513479041.png_6794735_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/18/orlando%20city%20soccer%20club_1550513479041.png_6794735_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/18/orlando%20city%20soccer%20club_1550513479041.png_6794735_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/18/orlando%20city%20soccer%20club_1550513479041.png_6794735_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 05:05PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-415741356" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ORLANDO, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - Orlando City SC (6-8-3, 21 points) returns home to face the Philadelphia Union (9-5-5, 32 points) on Wednesday. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at Exploria Stadium. </p><p>The match will be televised locally on My65 and available to stream on YouTube TV. It will also be broadcast on FM 96.9 The Game in English and La Nueva 990am in Spanish.</p><p>"[We're expecting] a very tough game. Jim [Curtin] has done an incredible job, huge respect for the job that Jim has done there. I think he's someone that just gets on with it, but he's dealt with a lot and great credit to him," Head Coach James O'Connor said. "They're playing really well, they're a very tough team. They've obviously got a lot of weapons to choose from so we need to be very mindful of what they may do and then be prepared to hopefully try and cause them some problems when we have the ball as well."</p><p>The Lions enter Wednesday's contest fresh off a 2-0 victory at Columbus this past Saturday. Chris Mueller opened the scoring in the match with a finish in the 41st minute, serving as his fourth goal of the season. Tesho Akindele followed in the 66th with his seventh goal of the 2019 season, across all competitions. Goalkeeper Brian Rowe recorded three saves en route to his fourth shutout this year.</p><p>Nani leads the Lions with eight goals, tied for fifth in the league with three other players. The Portuguese midfielder also leads City with six assists, having recorded two in Columbus this past Saturday to extend his team lead. </p><p>The Union come into Wednesday's match looking to bounce back from a 4-2 loss at NYCFC last Saturday. Philadelphia opened the scoring in the seventh minute with a finish from Fafa Picault, but the home side responded after Maxi Moralez converted a penalty in the 23rd. The Union regained the lead in the 30th minute thanks to a goal from Kacper Przybylko, but the home side would go on to score three goals in the second half of play to take all three points on the night.</p><p>Przybylko leads the Union with six goals in 2019, followed by Ilsinho and Jamiro Monteiro with four each. Ilsinho sits as the squad leader in assists with six this season.</p><p>Wednesday's match will be the first of two between the two Clubs in a four-day span. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WOFL_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Orlando City Soccer Club" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"402517" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Orlando City Soccer Club Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/sports/chicago-red-stars-defeat-orlando-pride-3-2" title="Chicago Red Stars defeat Orlando Pride 3-2" data-articleId="415606832" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/09/05/Orlando-Pride_1504645841184_4093920_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/09/05/Orlando-Pride_1504645841184_4093920_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/09/05/Orlando-Pride_1504645841184_4093920_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/09/05/Orlando-Pride_1504645841184_4093920_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/09/05/Orlando-Pride_1504645841184_4093920_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Chicago Red Stars defeat Orlando Pride 3-2</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 30 2019 08:23PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 30 2019 08:57PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Orlando Pride lost to the Chicago Red Stars on Sunday.</p><p>The final score: 3-2.</p><p>The team earned its first victory of the 2019 National Women's Soccer League season last weekend when the Pride defeated Sky Blue FC at Yurcak Field in New Jersey.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/orlando-city-soccer-club/orlando-city-beats-crew-2-0" title="Orlando City beats Crew 2-0" data-articleId="415502402" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/08/Orlando-City-Lions-logo_1552087278135_6874113_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/08/Orlando-City-Lions-logo_1552087278135_6874113_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/08/Orlando-City-Lions-logo_1552087278135_6874113_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/08/Orlando-City-Lions-logo_1552087278135_6874113_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/08/Orlando-City-Lions-logo_1552087278135_6874113_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Orlando City beats Crew 2-0</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 29 2019 10:17PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 29 2019 10:20PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Chris Mueller and Tesho Akindele scored, Nani assisted on both goals and Orlando City beat the Columbus Crew 2-0 on Saturday night.</p><p>Mueller opened the scoring for Orlando (6-8-3) in the 41st minute, settling Nani's pass and punching it between the goalkeeper and the near post. Nani slipped a pass between a pair of defenders to find Akindele in open space in the 66th minute. Akindele was under no pressure as he curled home a 25-yarder for his sixth goal of the season.</p><p>Columbus (5-11-2) has a six-game winless streak.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/orlando-city-soccer-club/game-preview-orlando-pride-returns-home-on-sunday-to-face-chicago" title="Game Preview: Orlando Pride returns home on Sunday to face Chicago" data-articleId="415256874" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/09/05/Orlando-Pride_1504645841184_4093920_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/09/05/Orlando-Pride_1504645841184_4093920_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/09/05/Orlando-Pride_1504645841184_4093920_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/09/05/Orlando-Pride_1504645841184_4093920_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/09/05/Orlando-Pride_1504645841184_4093920_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Game Preview: Orlando Pride returns home on Sunday to face Chicago</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 28 2019 11:17AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Orlando Pride (1-7-2, 5 points) returns to its newly named home in Exploria Stadium on Sunday to host the Chicago Red Stars (3-4-2, 11 points). Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. ET. The match will be available to stream on Yahoo! Sports, with international fans able to tune in on NWSLsoccer.com.</p><p>"I think Chicago is a great team, there's no doubt about it. They're going to be a hard, tough opposition, but the last game I saw personality [from the Pride]. I saw a team that wanted to get on the ball under pressure situations and play out," Orlando Pride Head Coach Marc Skinner said. "We'll see a team that wants to play, a team that wants to dictate possession and play, and that's what my teams will do. That's my identity as a coach so I hope that's what we see on Sunday and that we actually take it to a quality team and show people who we are."</p><p>On Sunday, the Orlando Pride will host its annual Pride Night, with the team sporting one-of-a-kind jerseys with rainbow numbers. Following the match, those game-worn jerseys will be auctioned off to support LBGTQ+ initiatives by the Orlando City Foundation. The Club will also be selling a Pride-themed game day poster designed by Orlando Pride defender Erin Greening, speciality "Pride in Our City" merchandise and a limited-edition Pride CityiD patch. 