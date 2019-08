- Orlando Pride has waived forward Chioma Ubogagu, the Club announced today. Ubogagu will be leaving the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) to pursue a playing opportunity in Europe.

"On behalf of everyone at the Pride, we'd like to thank Chioma for her contributions to the Club over the last three seasons," Orlando Pride General Manager Erik Ustruck said. "We wish her the best of luck in this next career move."

Ubogagu, 26, joined the Pride via trade with the Houston Dash on January 23, 2017. Over two and a half seasons with the Pride, the forward totaled 12 goals and seven assists for Orlando. A member of the England Women's National Team, Ubogagu made 57 appearances as a member of the Pride and departs tied for third in Club history for the statistic.

The Orlando Pride contributed to this report.