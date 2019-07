- The Orlando Pride, the Greater Orlando Sports Commission, City of Orlando and Orange County will host a watch party for the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup Final.

The match, which kicks off at 11 a.m. ET on Sunday, will feature three Orlando Pride players in forward Alex Morgan, defender Ali Krieger and Pride captain and goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris, as the U.S. Women's National Team faces off against the Netherlands for the trophy.



The Watch Party will include:

LED Screen broadcasting the match on the Amphitheater Stage

Beer Garden

Local Food Vendors on the Lake Eola Lawn

Inflatables and Tailgate Games

Official For Club and Country Merchandise for Purchase

Further details on the event can be found here.