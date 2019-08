- In anticipation of Hurricane Dorian making landfall on Florida in the coming days, the National Women’s Soccer League match between the Orlando Pride and the Washington Spirit has been postponed.

The match was originally slated to be played on Saturday, Aug. 31 at Exploria Stadium, The match will be rescheduled for Saturday, Oct. 5, with kickoff at 5 p.m. ET at the same venue.

Tickets for Saturday’s match will be valid for entry on the rescheduled date. Fans wishing to exchange their tickets for either of the Pride’s remaining two home matches on Sept. 11 or Oct. 12 can do so by calling (855) ORL-CITY or by emailing tickets@orlandocitysc.com.

Orlando Pride encourages all of those who may be impacted to make appropriate arrangements in preparation for Dorian. Exploria Stadium is not an approved emergency shelter and will not be open to the public during the storm. For information on approved shelters, please contact your County.