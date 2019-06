Orlando Pride (0-7-1, 1 point) returns to action when it visits the Houston Dash (3-2-2, 11 points) on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 8:30 p.m. ET at BBVA Stadium.

The match will be nationally streamed on Yahoo! Sports. International fans can tune in on NWSLsoccer.com.

“[Houston's] a very good team. I’m expecting a very, very good team, well organized, and I’m expecting, as it was last time, a tough game,” Orlando Pride Head Coach Marc Skinner said. “We’ve got to get to a point where we can play anybody. I’m happy with the progress, not the results I will say that, but we’re happy with the progress that the players are showing. If we can limit the mistakes and make the other team make more mistakes we’ll be in a good place.”

Both the Pride and Dash return to the field after a two-week break across NWSL for the start of the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Last time out for the Pride, they were defeated at home by the North Carolina Courage 3-0 on June 1. The Pride shutout the visiting Courage in the first half of play, but the reigning NWSL champions took all three points on the night thanks to a second-half hat trick from Kristen Hamilton, who found the back of the net in the 59th, 66th and 85th minutes.

Midfielder Dani Weatherholt enters Saturday’s match with the opportunity to become the Club’s all-time leader in minutes played. The fourth-year Pride player currently sits at 4,628 minutes in regular season matches, just one minute behind Kristen Edmonds’ 4,629 minutes.

The Dash enter Saturday’s contest coming off a 1-1 draw in their last outing against Reign FC on June 2. The Reign opened the scoring in the 32nd minute with a goal from Bethany Balcer, but the Dash scored late to force the two sides to split the points with former Orlando Pride midfielder Christine Nairn accounting for the finish.

Saturday’s match will be the second meeting between the Pride and the Dash and the second at BBVA Stadium, with the Pride looking to avenge a 1-0 loss at Houston on May 5. Orlando will the Dash later this season at Exploria Stadium on August 10.

