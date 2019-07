Orlando City SC has agreed to a deal with Uruguayan playmaker Mauricio Pereyra [Peh-rei-rah] through the 2020 season. Pereyra joins City as a mid-year Designated Player on a free transfer after his contract expired with FC Krasnodar, pending an International Transfer Certificate and P1 Visa. Pereyra will occupy an International Spot.

"As a Club we are always looking to strengthen our roster and Mauricio fits the mold of what we look for in a new acquisition. We have important matches on the horizon both in league play and U.S. Open Cup competition, and we feel Mauricio will make an impact for us as we close out the 2019 campaign," Orlando City SC EVP of Soccer Operations Luiz Muzzi said. "The move also makes sense when you look at the roster flexibility and player designations for 2020."

Pereyra, 29, began his professional career with Club Nacional de Football in the first division of soccer in Uruguay. The midfielder's first match came in a qualifying match in the 2009 Copa Libertadores. Pereyra would go on to compete for Club Nacional until the 2011 season, where he competed in 61 total matches.