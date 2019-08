- Orlando City SC travels west to take on San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday, August 31. Kickoff is slated for 10:30 p.m. ET at Avaya Stadium.

The match will be locally broadcast on My65 and available on YouTube TV while being transmitted on Real Radio 104.1 FM in English and Acción 97.9 FM, 810 AM in Spanish.

"Obviously looking forward to a good game. San Jose have been playing some good football, it'll be a tough game for us, but I think for us we're excited and looking forward to what will be a great game," Head Coach James O'Connor said. "For us again it's understanding the same old adage of what are our attacking principles and what we need to do to go and get a positive result there. It's just understanding how they operate, how we want to operate and then the execution piece becomes really important as always."

The Lions will look to bounce back from a 1-0 loss to Atlanta United this past Friday at Exploria Stadium. Josef Martinez scored the eventual game-winner in the 60th minute for the Five Stripes, while City posted a season-high 22 shots in the match but were unable to find the back of the net.

Nani and Tesho Akindele sit tied for the team lead in goals scored for the Lions this season with nine apiece. The Portuguese midfielder also holds the team lead in assists with eight to his credit.

San Jose enters Saturday's match following a 3-1 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps last Saturday. Jakob Nerwinski found the back of the net for the Whitecaps in the sixth minute, but the Earthquakes responded with finishes in the seventh, 34th and 73rd minutes respectively to secure all three points.

Chris Wondolowski leads the Earthquakes with 11 finishes this season, followed by Vako with eight. Cristian Espinoza leads the side with 11 assists.

Following Saturday's match, the Lions will return home for their next two contests, hosting LAFC on Saturday, September 7 at Exploria Stadium followed by a matchup with the New England Revolution on Saturday, September 14.

