- Orlando City SC (7-10-5, 26 points) head out on the road to face the New England Revolution (8-8-6, 30 points) on Saturday, July 27, looking for a six-point swing in the Eastern Conference standings. Kickoff for the match is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium.

Saturday's game will be televised locally on My65 and available on YouTube TV while being broadcast on FM 96.9 The Game in English and La Nueva 990 AM in Spanish.

"We're looking forward to the game. It's a great game for both teams, there's a lot at stake," Head Coach James O'Connor said. "For us, it's a very competitive league and I think this gives a great indication as to where the league is going when you have another competitive game. We've had, I would say for us, a lot of competitive games, but they're very well organized, they're a good team so we're looking forward to it."

The Lions will look to bounce back from a 1-0 loss to the New York Red Bulls this past Sunday. Brian White scored the eventual game-winner in the 32nd minute of play, while the Lions hit the woodwork three times in the second half but were unable to find the back of the net on the night.

Nani holds the team lead in both goals and assists, with eight and seven respectively. Tesho Akindele follows with six goals this season, while Chris Mueller, João Mountiho and Ruan are next in line in assists with three apiece.

New England enters Saturday's match following a 2-0 victory over FC Cincinnati on Sunday. The Revolution scored on both sides of the break, with Carles Gil finishing in the ninth minute and Antonio Delamia in the 55th to give the visitors all three points on the afternoon.

Gil leads the Revolution with seven goals and eight assists this season, followed by Teal Bunbury with five finishes in 2019.

Saturday's match will be the second between the two sides this year and the first in league play, with the Lions having taken a 2-1 victory over the Revs at Exploria Stadium in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 on June 19. Benji Michel and Tesho Akindele each scored for the Lions in that match in extra time to advance to the U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinals. The Revolution will travel to Orlando once more later in the season on September 14.

Following this weekend's matchup, the Lions will return home to face FC Dallas on Saturday, Aug. 3 at Exploria Stadium.



Information provided by Orlando City Soccer Club.