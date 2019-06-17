< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/17/lamar-cup_1560806946427_7409769_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/17/lamar-cup_1560806946427_7409769_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/17/lamar-cup_1560806946427_7409769_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/17/lamar-cup_1560806946427_7409769_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/17/lamar-cup_1560806946427_7409769_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/17/lamar-cup_1560806946427_7409769_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/17/lamar-cup_1560806946427_7409769_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/17/lamar-cup_1560806946427_7409769_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-413178863" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ORLANDO, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - Orlando City SC will continue its pursuit of the 2019 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup trophy in the Round of 16 against the New England Revolution. The match will take place on Wednesday, June 19, with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. ET at Exploria Stadium.</p><p>Tickets to the Round of 16 match are available for $10 to 2019 season ticket members and $15 for the general public. Season ticket members will receive an email with ticketing information, while the general public can purchase at the <a href="https://www1.ticketmaster.com/us-open-cup-orlando-city-sc-v-new-england-revolution/event/220056CDA3B29FF5?brand=ocsoccer">link here</a>.</p><p>The Lions enter the Round of 16 following a 3-1 victory over Memphis 901 FC of USL Championship in the Fourth Round. City opened the scoring in the 38th minute, with Sacha Kljestan converting from the penalty spot to give the Lions a 1-0 advantage. Memphis responded in the 50th minute to level the two sides, but City answered with another goal from Kljestan in the 55th and a finish from Robin Jansson in the 71st to punch its ticket to the next round of the win-or-go-home tournament.</p><p>New England comes into Wednesday's contest following a thrilling 3-2 victory over the New York Red Bulls in its Fourth Round matchup. The Revs started the scoring in the opening minute with a goal from Juan Agudelo, but the Red Bulls scored two unanswered from Tom Barlow in the 19th minute and Cristian Casseres in the 54th. The visiting Revolution battled back with Teal Bunbury finding the back of the net in the 85th minute to level the two sides. Bunbury secured a brace on the night, scoring the game-winner in extra time to advance the Revolution to the Round of 16.</p><p>A win on Wednesday would advance City to the Quarterfinals, matching its best finish in the nation's oldest cup competition in the Club's five-year history, having reached the Quarterfinal round in both 2015 and 2018. The Lions would host the Quarterfinals for the first time in their history if they were to advance, set to face the winner of D.C. United and NYCFC on July 10.</p><p>2019 marks the 106th edition of the U.S. Soccer Lamar Hunt Open Cup, the country's oldest cup competition and U.S. Soccer's National Championship. The 2019 U.S. Open Cup winner will earn $300,000 in prize money, a berth in the 2020 CONCACAF Champions League and have its name engraved on the Dewar Challenge Trophy – one of the oldest nationally-contested trophies in American team sports – now on display at the National Soccer Hall of Fame in Frisco, Texas. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WOFL_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Orlando City Soccer Club" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"402517" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Orlando City Soccer Club Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/world-cup/uswnt-clinches-spot-in-knockout-rounds-with-3-0-win-over-chile" title="USWNT clinches spot in knockout rounds with 3-0 win over Chile" data-articleId="412967034" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/16/0616worldcup_1560705771536_7403467_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/16/0616worldcup_1560705771536_7403467_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/16/0616worldcup_1560705771536_7403467_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/16/0616worldcup_1560705771536_7403467_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/16/0616worldcup_1560705771536_7403467_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="PARIS, FRANCE: Julie Ertz&nbsp;celebrates with teammates after scoring her team&#39;s second goal during the 2019 FIFA Women&#39;s World Cup France group F match between USA and Chile at Parc des Princes on June 16, 2019&nbsp;(Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>USWNT clinches spot in knockout rounds with 3-0 win over Chile</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 16 2019 01:53PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 16 2019 02:13PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The U.S. Women's National Team has advanced to the knockout rounds of the 2019 Women's World Cup following their 3-0 win over Chile.</p><p>The U.S. will play Sweden on Thursday to determine who will top Group F. Both teams currently have six points after two games, but the U.S. sits atop the group on goal difference.</p><p>Sunday's scoreline wasn't as lopsided for the Americans as their first group game against Thailand, but they controlled the game and never relinquished the lead after Carli Lloyd put them up 1-0 in the 11th minute.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/orlando-pride-tied-the-houston-dash-2-2-on-saturday-night" title="Orlando Pride tied the Houston Dash 2-2 on Saturday night" data-articleId="412943021" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/03/22/orlando%20pride_1458686611914_1059083_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/03/22/orlando%20pride_1458686611914_1059083_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/03/22/orlando%20pride_1458686611914_1059083_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/03/22/orlando%20pride_1458686611914_1059083_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/03/22/orlando%20pride_1458686611914_1059083_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Orlando Pride tied the Houston Dash 2-2 on Saturday night</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 16 2019 08:41AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Orlando Pride tied with the Houston Dash on Saturday night with a final score of 2-2. </p><p>Orlando Pride Head Coach Marc Skinner expected the game to be tough going in, stating that "[Houston's] a very good team. I'm expected a very, very good team, well organized, and I'm expecting, as it was last time, a tough game."</p><p>Orlando will face Houston once again at the Exploria Stadium on August 10th.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/orlando-city-soccer-club/orlando-pride-heads-to-houston-for-saturday-match" title="Orlando Pride heads to Houston for Saturday match" data-articleId="412773055" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/09/05/Orlando-Pride_1504645841184_4093920_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/09/05/Orlando-Pride_1504645841184_4093920_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/09/05/Orlando-Pride_1504645841184_4093920_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/09/05/Orlando-Pride_1504645841184_4093920_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/09/05/Orlando-Pride_1504645841184_4093920_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Orlando Pride heads to Houston for Saturday match</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 14 2019 07:43PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Orlando Pride (0-7-1, 1 point) returns to action when it visits the Houston Dash (3-2-2, 11 points) on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 8:30 p.m. ET at BBVA Stadium.</p><p>The match will be nationally streamed on Yahoo! Sports. International fans can tune in on NWSLsoccer.com.</p><p>“[Houston's] a very good team. I’m expecting a very, very good team, well organized, and I’m expecting, as it was last time, a tough game,” Orlando Pride Head Coach Marc Skinner said. “We’ve got to get to a point where we can play anybody. I’m happy with the progress, not the results I will say that, but we’re happy with the progress that the players are showing. If we can limit the mistakes and make the other team make more mistakes we’ll be in a good place.”</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get the App Now! <a href="/news/12170291-story">Click Here ›</a></h3> <a class="app-icon" href="/news/12170291-story"><img src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/fox-weather-app-icon_NEW.jpg" alt=""/></a> </div> </div> </section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5624_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5624"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/human-torso-reportedly-found-in-man-s-car-after-chase-authorities-say"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/17/Dorrae%20Johnson%2016x9_1560799292258.jpg_7409309_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Dorrae Debrice Johnson, 29, is pictured in a booking photo. (Photo credit: Knox County Sheriff's Office)" title="Dorrae Johnson 16x9_1560799292258.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Human torso reportedly found in man's car after chase, authorities say</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/bill-cosbys-fathers-day-social-media-post-sparks-outrage"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/17/bill%202_1560798679172.png_7409305_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE - Bill Cosby departs the Montgomery County Courthouse on the first day of sentencing in his sexual assault trial. (Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images)" title="bill 2_1560798679172.png-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Bill Cosby's Father's Day social media post sparks outrage</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/egypts-ousted-president-mohammed-morsi-dies-in-court-state-tv-says"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/17/morsi%20-%20getty_1560789703955.jpg_7407527_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Egyptian President Mohammed Morsi speaks to the media with German Chancellor Angela Merkel (not pictured) following talks at the Chancellery on January 30, 2013 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images) " title="160373461_1560789703955-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Egypt's ousted president Mohammed Morsi dies in court, state TV says</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/police-share-terrifying-video-as-a-reminder-to-always-stop-on-red"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/17/sarasota%20pd_red%20light%20crash_061719_1560789420875.png_7407666_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="sarasota pd_red light crash_061719_1560789420875.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Police share terrifying video as a reminder to always stop on red</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Fox 35 News App</h3></header> <!-- Content Starts Here --> <table border="0" width="100%"> <tbody> <tr> <td> <img border="0" height="250" src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/mobile-apps_2017.jpg" /></td> </tr> <tr> <td align="center"> <strong><a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPhone</a></strong> | <strong><a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPad</a></strong> | <strong><a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxwofl" target="_blank">Android</a></strong></td> </tr> <tr> <td align="center"> <a href="http://www.toyotaoforlando.com/" target="_blank"><img alt="" border="0" height="30" src="http://198.1.72.241/web/mobile/images/toyota-logo-small.png" width="130" /></a></td> </tr> </tbody> </table> <!-- Content Ends Here --></section> </div><p></p> </div> </div> </div> </div> portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2704_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_2704"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/orlando-city-soccer-club/orlando-city-to-host-new-england-in-lamar-hunt-us-open-cup-round-of-16" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/17/lamar-cup_1560806946427_7409769_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/17/lamar-cup_1560806946427_7409769_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/17/lamar-cup_1560806946427_7409769_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/17/lamar-cup_1560806946427_7409769_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/17/lamar-cup_1560806946427_7409769_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Orlando City to host New England in Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 16</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/mitch-mcconnell-on-jon-stewarts-9_11-fund-outrage-i-dont-know-why-hes-all-bent-out-of-shape" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/17/McConnell%20Stewart%20Banner_1560805061989.jpg_7410035_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/17/McConnell%20Stewart%20Banner_1560805061989.jpg_7410035_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/17/McConnell%20Stewart%20Banner_1560805061989.jpg_7410035_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/17/McConnell%20Stewart%20Banner_1560805061989.jpg_7410035_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/17/McConnell%20Stewart%20Banner_1560805061989.jpg_7410035_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Left&#x3a;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Mitch&#x20;McConnell&#x20;speaks&#x20;during&#x20;a&#x20;news&#x20;briefing&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;in&#x20;Washington&#x2c;&#x20;DC&#x2e;&#x20;Right&#x3a;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Jon&#x20;Stewart&#x20;testifies&#x20;during&#x20;a&#x20;House&#x20;Judiciary&#x20;Committee&#x20;hearing&#x20;on&#x20;reauthorization&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;September&#x20;11th&#x20;Victim&#x20;Compensation&#x20;Fund&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Ales&#x20;Wong&#x20;&#x26;amp&#x3b;&#x20;Zach&#x20;Gibson&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Mitch McConnell on Jon Stewart's 9/11 Fund outrage: 'I don't know why he's all bent out of shape'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/at-least-2-injured-in-toronto-raptors-victory-rally-gunfire-police-say-crowd-runs-from-scene" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/17/Video%20of%20crowd%20toronto_1560805599561.jpg_7410046_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/17/Video%20of%20crowd%20toronto_1560805599561.jpg_7410046_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/17/Video%20of%20crowd%20toronto_1560805599561.jpg_7410046_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/17/Video%20of%20crowd%20toronto_1560805599561.jpg_7410046_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/17/Video%20of%20crowd%20toronto_1560805599561.jpg_7410046_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Videos&#x20;from&#x20;the&#x20;scene&#x20;showed&#x20;many&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;crowd&#x20;running&#x20;near&#x20;the&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Toronto&#x20;Raptors&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;victory&#x20;rally&#x20;and&#x20;parade&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;&#x40;TimLeMule&#x20;&#x2f;&#x20;Twitter&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>At least 2 injured in Toronto Raptors victory rally gunfire, police say; crowd runs from scene</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/human-torso-reportedly-found-in-man-s-car-after-chase-authorities-say" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/17/Dorrae%20Johnson%2016x9_1560799292258.jpg_7409309_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/17/Dorrae%20Johnson%2016x9_1560799292258.jpg_7409309_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/17/Dorrae%20Johnson%2016x9_1560799292258.jpg_7409309_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/17/Dorrae%20Johnson%2016x9_1560799292258.jpg_7409309_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/17/Dorrae%20Johnson%2016x9_1560799292258.jpg_7409309_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Dorrae&#x20;Debrice&#x20;Johnson&#x2c;&#x20;29&#x2c;&#x20;is&#x20;pictured&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;booking&#x20;photo&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Knox&#x20;County&#x20;Sheriff&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Office&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Human torso reportedly found in man's car after chase, authorities say</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/get-a-free-burger-when-your-order-from-chili-s-on-doordash" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/05/12/Chilis_1526147066469_5497172_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/05/12/Chilis_1526147066469_5497172_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/05/12/Chilis_1526147066469_5497172_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/05/12/Chilis_1526147066469_5497172_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/05/12/Chilis_1526147066469_5497172_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy&#x20;of&#x20;Michael&#x20;Rivera&#x2f;Wikimedia" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Get a free burger when your order from Chili's on DoorDash</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2497_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_2497"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div 