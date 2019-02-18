< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Orlando City splits points with Philadelphia on the road
Posted Jul 07 2019 07:57PM EDT data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Orlando City splits points with Philadelphia on the road&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports/orlando-city-soccer-club/orlando-city-splits-points-with-philadelphia-on-the-road" data-title="Orlando City splits points with Philadelphia on the road" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports/orlando-city-soccer-club/orlando-city-splits-points-with-philadelphia-on-the-road" addthis:title="Orlando City splits points with Philadelphia on the road"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-416782617.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-416782617");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-416782617-390173003"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/18/orlando%20city%20soccer%20club_1550513479041.png_6794735_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/18/orlando%20city%20soccer%20club_1550513479041.png_6794735_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/18/orlando%20city%20soccer%20club_1550513479041.png_6794735_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/18/orlando%20city%20soccer%20club_1550513479041.png_6794735_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/18/orlando%20city%20soccer%20club_1550513479041.png_6794735_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-416782617-390173003" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/18/orlando%20city%20soccer%20club_1550513479041.png_6794735_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/18/orlando%20city%20soccer%20club_1550513479041.png_6794735_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/18/orlando%20city%20soccer%20club_1550513479041.png_6794735_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/18/orlando%20city%20soccer%20club_1550513479041.png_6794735_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/18/orlando%20city%20soccer%20club_1550513479041.png_6794735_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 07 2019 07:57PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-416782617" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CHESTER, PA. (Orlando City Soccer)</strong> - Orlando City SC (6-9-4, 22 points) played to a 2-2 draw against the Philadelphia Union (10-5-6, 36 points) on Sunday afternoon at Talen Energy Stadium. The match was originally set to be played on Saturday evening, but inclement weather pushed the contest's kickoff to Sunday. <br> <br> Dom Dwyer and Orlando product Santiago Patiño each scored for the Lions in the match, with Dwyer accounting for his fifth finish of 2019 followed by Patiño scoring his first professional goal on his first touch of the game. <br> <br> Head Coach James O'Connor:<br> "I'm very proud of the players, obviously not a great start to go down early on. In the first 20 minutes we found it difficult to get in the game but after that I think we did manage to get a foothold of the game. I think the biggest thing that we've shown today is the grit and the level of character that the players showed was outstanding. That's the biggest thing that we can take from today; it's the fight, the commitment, the grit that the guys showed tonight."<br> <br> Scoring Recap:<br> <br> 4' Marco Fabián (Fafa Picault) - PHI 1, ORL 0<br> Fafa Picault sent a ball in from the right side of the pitch, which found the head of Marco Fabián in the box who flicked it back into the left side of the net past goalkeeper Brian Rowe. <br> <br> 67' Dom Dwyer (Nani) - ORL 1, PHI 1<br> The Lions leveled the match off of a set piece, with Nani whipping in a free kick outside the penalty area from the right side. The ball found Dom Dwyer who flicked it into the net with the back of his head.<br> <br> 81' Santiago Patiño - ORL 2, PHI 1<br> City took the lead off another set piece, with Nani sending in a corner kick from the right side that found the head of Chris Mueller in the box. Mueller flicked it on with his head toward Philadelphia goalkeeper Andre Blake, who batted the ball down right to the foot of Santiago Patiño. The Orlando native took advantage of his first touch of the game, poking it into the back of the net for his first career MLS goal. <br> <br> 90' Kacper Przybylko (Matt Real, Anthony Fontana) - ORL 2, PHI 2<br> The Union leveled the match once more, with Fontana finding Real at the edge of the penalty area. Real then played a ball in behind the City defense to Prybylko, who took a touch before sending it past Brian Rowe into the right side of the net. </p><p>Match Notes<br> • Sunday's match was originally scheduled to be played at 7 p.m. on Saturday, however, it was postponed to Sunday due to inclement weather. <br> • Santiago Patiño scored his first professional goal in the match. <br> • Dom Dwyer's finish in the 67th minute served as his fifth of the 2019 season, now tied for third on the team with Chris Mueller. Dwyer appeared in the starting XI for the first time on Sunday since May 12 at Atlanta. <br> • Nani extended his team lead in assists, recording his seventh of the season on the afternoon.<br> • Head Coach James O'Connor made nine changes to his starting lineup on Sunday from Wednesday's match against the Union. </p><p>Next Match: The Lions return to Orlando for a Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinal matchup against NYCFC on Wednesday, July 10 at Exploria Stadium. 