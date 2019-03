- Orlando City SC has its first road test of the season, as the Lions will travel to SeatGeek Stadium to take on the Chicago Fire on Saturday. The match will be locally televised on My65, and kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.

Orlando City (0-0-1, 1 point) enters the match coming off a 2-2 draw against New York City FC, having rallied from a two-goal halftime deficit for the tie. Chicago (0-1-0, 0 points) is hoping to bounce back from a 2-1 season-opening loss to the LA Galaxy.

“I think they [Chicago] played very well [against LA Galaxy] to be honest. I think they were very unfortunate not to get more out of the game,” said Orlando City SC Head Coach James O’Connor. “So it’ll be a tough game, obviously Chicago at home they’re playing well and be full of confidence.”

Saturday marks the first of two meetings between the teams for the season. The Fire will travel to Orlando City Stadium on Saturday, October 6, in a match that will serve as the regular-season finale for both clubs.

In the series matchup with Chicago, each club has two wins and a draw. A win would mark the Lions’ first over the Fire since 2015. For more Orlando City SC coverage and season scheduled, click here.

Some information taken from the Orlando City Soccer.