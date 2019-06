Orlando City SC loans midfielder Josué Colmán to Paraguayan Club Cerro Porteño. The deal is through a year and a half, with City having the option to recall Colmán during the January or June 2020 window.



“As a Club we feel this is a transaction that benefits both the player and the team,” Executive Vice President of Soccer Operations Luiz Muzzi said. “For Josué, this gives him an opportunity to play on a consistent basis in an environment he’s familiar with in his former Club in Paraguay. For Orlando City, it gives us roster flexibility moving forward.”



Since the start of the 2018 campaign, Colmán has appeared in 32 matches for the Lions, recording one goal and six assists in 1,208 minutes played.



Colmán, 20, joined Orlando City from Cerro Porteño of Paraguay’s Primera División. In the 2017 season with Porteño, Colmán appeared in 32 matches including 28 starts helping Porteño to a Torneo Clausura Championship.



In total at the senior level for Porteño, Colmán appeared in 48 matches with 43 starts scoring four goals for the Paraguayan Club. At the international level, Colmán tallied two starts for Paraguay at the South American U-20 Football Championships in 2017, along with four appearances for the Paraguay U-23 National Team in 2016.

