- Orlando City SC (7-11-5, 26 points) returns home to face FC Dallas (9-8-6, 33 points) on Saturday, Aug. 3. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at Exploria Stadium.

The match will be locally televised on My65 and available on YouTube TV, while being broadcasted on FM 96.9 The Game.

"Obviously really excited and looking forward to the game against Dallas. It'll be a big game for us and it'll be great to get back home and play in front of our supporters," Head Coach James O'Connor said. "Hopefully we can go and give a good, strong performance."

The Lions enter Saturday's match following a 4-1 loss at the New England Revolution a week ago. The Revolution jumped out to a 4-0 lead with goals in the 3rd, 47th, 60th and 75th minutes respectively. Tesho Akindele scored the lone goal for the Lions in the 77th minute of the match, with Dom Dwyer and Nani earning assists on the finish.

Nani leads the Lions with eight goals scored this season and eight assists. Akindele follows with seven finishes in 2019.

FC Dallas comes into the match following a scoreless draw to Real Salt Lake this past Saturday. Jesus Ferreira and Dominique Badji lead Dallas with six goals apiece this season, while Michael Barrios leads the side with eight assists.

Following Saturday's match, the Lions will face off against Atlanta United FC in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Semifinals on Tuesday, Aug. 6 at Exploria Stadium. They will then return to league play when they head out on the road to face Toronto FC on Saturday, Aug. 10 at BMO Field.



Information provided by Orlando City Soccer Club.