Orlando City Face FC Dallas on Saturday Orlando City Face FC Dallas on Saturday class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-421756323.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-421756323");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-421756323-5163208"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/04/orlando-city-logo-center_1438717924202_80513_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/04/orlando-city-logo-center_1438717924202_80513_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/04/orlando-city-logo-center_1438717924202_80513_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/04/orlando-city-logo-center_1438717924202_80513_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/04/orlando-city-logo-center_1438717924202_80513_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-421756323-5163208" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/04/orlando-city-logo-center_1438717924202_80513_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 01 2019 11:43PM EDT</span></p> <div id="relatedHeadlines-421756323" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ORLANDO, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - Orlando City SC (7-11-5, 26 points) returns home to face FC Dallas (9-8-6, 33 points) on Saturday, Aug. 3. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at Exploria Stadium.</p><p>The match will be locally televised on My65 and available on YouTube TV, while being broadcasted on FM 96.9 The Game.</p><p>"Obviously really excited and looking forward to the game against Dallas. It'll be a big game for us and it'll be great to get back home and play in front of our supporters," Head Coach James O'Connor said. "Hopefully we can go and give a good, strong performance."</p><p>The Lions enter Saturday's match following a 4-1 loss at the New England Revolution a week ago. The Revolution jumped out to a 4-0 lead with goals in the 3rd, 47th, 60th and 75th minutes respectively. Tesho Akindele scored the lone goal for the Lions in the 77th minute of the match, with Dom Dwyer and Nani earning assists on the finish.</p><p>Nani leads the Lions with eight goals scored this season and eight assists. Akindele follows with seven finishes in 2019.</p><p>FC Dallas comes into the match following a scoreless draw to Real Salt Lake this past Saturday. Jesus Ferreira and Dominique Badji lead Dallas with six goals apiece this season, while Michael Barrios leads the side with eight assists.</p><p>Following Saturday's match, the Lions will face off against Atlanta United FC in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Semifinals on Tuesday, Aug. 6 at Exploria Stadium. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WOFL_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Orlando City Soccer Club" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"402517" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Orlando City Soccer Club Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/sports/orlando-city-defeats-fc-dallas-2-0" title="Orlando City defeats FC Dallas, 2-0" data-articleId="422066811" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/08/Orlando-City-Lions-logo_1552087278135_6874113_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/08/Orlando-City-Lions-logo_1552087278135_6874113_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/08/Orlando-City-Lions-logo_1552087278135_6874113_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/08/Orlando-City-Lions-logo_1552087278135_6874113_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/08/Orlando-City-Lions-logo_1552087278135_6874113_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Orlando City defeats FC Dallas, 2-0</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 03 2019 11:12PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 04 2019 09:06AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Tesho Akindele scored against his former team in the 13th minute and Orlando City held on to beat FC Dallas 2-0 on Saturday night. Defender Ruan put in the leg work to get Akindele open. Ruan penetrated from the touchline into the middle of the attacking the third and sent in a through ball that allowed Akindele to directly challenge the goalkeeper with a one-timer.</p><p>Carlos Ascues secured the victory with a second-half stoppage-time goal, finishing Sacha Kljestan's flick pass from close range. It was Ascues' first goal with Orlando City (8-11-5).</p><p>Brian Rowe had two saves for his sixth shutout of the season.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/orlando-city-soccer-club/orlando-city-win-2019-mls-all-star-skills-challenge" title="Orlando City win 2019 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge" data-articleId="421229414" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/30/Orlando_City_win_MLS_All_Star_Skills_Cha_0_7561390_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/30/Orlando_City_win_MLS_All_Star_Skills_Cha_0_7561390_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/30/Orlando_City_win_MLS_All_Star_Skills_Cha_0_7561390_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/30/Orlando_City_win_MLS_All_Star_Skills_Cha_0_7561390_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/30/Orlando_City_win_MLS_All_Star_Skills_Cha_0_7561390_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 35 News at 10 p.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Orlando City win 2019 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 30 2019 10:47PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The first ever MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by Target came down to literally the final kick of the ball. And as many Portugal and Manchester United fans could tell you, there's perhaps no one better to depend on in that situation than Orlando City 's own Nani .</p><p> </p><p> </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/orlando-city-soccer-club/orlando-city-sc-signs-uruguayan-midfielder-mauricio-pereyra" title="Orlando City SC signs Uruguayan midfielder Mauricio Pereyra" data-articleId="421161923" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/04/orlando-city-logo-center_1438717924202_80513_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/04/orlando-city-logo-center_1438717924202_80513_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/04/orlando-city-logo-center_1438717924202_80513_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/04/orlando-city-logo-center_1438717924202_80513_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/04/orlando-city-logo-center_1438717924202_80513_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Orlando City SC signs Uruguayan midfielder Mauricio Pereyra</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 30 2019 04:53PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 30 2019 04:54PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Orlando City SC has agreed to a deal with Uruguayan playmaker Mauricio Pereyra [Peh-rei-rah] through the 2020 season. Pereyra joins City as a mid-year Designated Player on a free transfer after his contract expired with FC Krasnodar, pending an International Transfer Certificate and P1 Visa. Pereyra will occupy an International Spot. </p><p>"As a Club we are always looking to strengthen our roster and Mauricio fits the mold of what we look for in a new acquisition. We have important matches on the horizon both in league play and U.S. Open Cup competition, and we feel Mauricio will make an impact for us as we close out the 2019 campaign," Orlando City SC EVP of Soccer Operations Luiz Muzzi said. "The move also makes sense when you look at the roster flexibility and player designations for 2020." </p><p>Pereyra, 29, began his professional career with Club Nacional de Football in the first division of soccer in Uruguay. The midfielder's first match came in a qualifying match in the 2009 Copa Libertadores. Pereyra would go on to compete for Club Nacional until the 2011 season, where he competed in 61 total matches.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get the App Now! <a href="/news/12170291-story">Click Here ›</a></h3> <a class="app-icon" href="/news/12170291-story"><img src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/fox-weather-app-icon_NEW.jpg" alt=""/></a> </div> </div> </section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5624_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5624"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/musk-gives-update-on-starship-build-sites"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/05/starship-spacex-florida_1565047690027_7574617_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="starship-spacex-florida_1565047690027.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Musk gives update on Starship build sites</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/the-loneliest-generation-22-percent-of-millennials-say-they-have-no-friends-according-to-study"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/05/lonely_1565044630846_7574524_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A young woman suns herself alone in Berlin, Germany. A recent study found that millennials are more likely than Gen X and Baby Boomers to feel lonely. (Photo by Sebastian Gollnow via Getty Images)" title="millennials-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>‘The loneliest generation': 22 percent of millennials say they have ‘no friends,' according to study</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/after-el-paso-mass-shooting-walmart-will-reportedly-still-sell-guns-and-ammunition"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/05/WalmartStillSellingGuns_Banner_Getty_1565042331897_7574291_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Flowers and signs at a makeshift memorial outside the El Paso, Texas, Walmart where a mass shooting occurred Saturday. Walmart has said that it will continue to sell guns and ammunition. (Photo by MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)" title="WalmartStillSellingGuns_Banner_Getty_1565042331897-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>After El Paso mass shooting, Walmart will reportedly still sell guns and ammunition</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/detroit-mom-to-7-killed-in-crossfire-over-shoes-after-basketball-game"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/05/Detroit_mom_to_7_killed_in_crossfire_ove_0_7574274_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Detroit_mom_to_7_killed_in_crossfire_ove_0_20190805213053-65880"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Detroit mom to 7 killed in crossfire over shoes after basketball game</h3> </a> </li> </ul> Most Recent

'The loneliest generation': 22 percent of millennials say they have 'no friends,' according to study

After El Paso mass shooting, Walmart will reportedly still sell guns and ammunition

Detroit mom to 7 killed in crossfire over shoes after basketball game

Lightning sign Shattenkirk after buyout by Rangers

Chirinos becomes third Rays starting pitcher on IL src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/05/lonely_1565044630846_7574524_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/05/lonely_1565044630846_7574524_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/05/lonely_1565044630846_7574524_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/05/lonely_1565044630846_7574524_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/05/lonely_1565044630846_7574524_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;young&#x20;woman&#x20;suns&#x20;herself&#x20;alone&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;in&#x20;Berlin&#x2c;&#x20;Germany&#x2e;&#x20;A&#x20;recent&#x20;study&#x20;found&#x20;that&#x20;millennials&#x20;are&#x20;more&#x20;likely&#x20;than&#x20;Gen&#x20;X&#x20;and&#x20;Baby&#x20;Boomers&#x20;to&#x20;feel&#x20;lonely&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Sebastian&#x20;Gollnow&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>‘The loneliest generation': 22 percent of millennials say they have ‘no friends,' according to study</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/after-el-paso-mass-shooting-walmart-will-reportedly-still-sell-guns-and-ammunition" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/05/WalmartStillSellingGuns_Banner_Getty_1565042331897_7574291_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/05/WalmartStillSellingGuns_Banner_Getty_1565042331897_7574291_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/05/WalmartStillSellingGuns_Banner_Getty_1565042331897_7574291_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/05/WalmartStillSellingGuns_Banner_Getty_1565042331897_7574291_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/05/WalmartStillSellingGuns_Banner_Getty_1565042331897_7574291_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Flowers&#x20;and&#x20;signs&#x20;at&#x20;a&#x20;makeshift&#x20;memorial&#x20;outside&#x20;the&#x20;El&#x20;Paso&#x2c;&#x20;Texas&#x2c;&#x20;Walmart&#x20;where&#x20;a&#x20;mass&#x20;shooting&#x20;occurred&#x20;Saturday&#x2e;&#x20;Walmart&#x20;has&#x20;said&#x20;that&#x20;it&#x20;will&#x20;continue&#x20;to&#x20;sell&#x20;guns&#x20;and&#x20;ammunition&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;MARK&#x20;RALSTON&#x2f;AFP&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>After El Paso mass shooting, Walmart will reportedly still sell guns and ammunition</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/detroit-mom-to-7-killed-in-crossfire-over-shoes-after-basketball-game" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/05/Detroit_mom_to_7_killed_in_crossfire_ove_0_7574274_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/05/Detroit_mom_to_7_killed_in_crossfire_ove_0_7574274_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/05/Detroit_mom_to_7_killed_in_crossfire_ove_0_7574274_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/05/Detroit_mom_to_7_killed_in_crossfire_ove_0_7574274_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/05/Detroit_mom_to_7_killed_in_crossfire_ove_0_7574274_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Detroit mom to 7 killed in crossfire over shoes after basketball game</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/lightning-sign-shattenkirk-after-buyout-by-rangers" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/13/tampa-bay-lightning%20-%20Copy_1557775216789.png_7252782_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/13/tampa-bay-lightning%20-%20Copy_1557775216789.png_7252782_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/13/tampa-bay-lightning%20-%20Copy_1557775216789.png_7252782_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/13/tampa-bay-lightning%20-%20Copy_1557775216789.png_7252782_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/13/tampa-bay-lightning%20-%20Copy_1557775216789.png_7252782_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Lightning sign Shattenkirk after buyout by Rangers</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/chirinos-becomes-third-rays-starting-pitcher-on-il-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Chirinos becomes third Rays starting pitcher on IL</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div 