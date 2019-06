- Orlando City B (3-5-3, 12 points) will face a quick turnaround at Montverde Academy as it hosts FC Tucson (3-4-3, 12 points) on Wednesday, June 12. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Friday’s match will serve as the teams’ second matchup in less than two weeks and final of the 2019 campaign.



Orlando City B is coming off a 2-1 win over Forward Madison on Friday, June 7. Friday’s match served as OCB’s fourth consecutive match in which the Lions have secured a point. The Lions have won three of their last four contests, while drawing one against FC Tucson on Friday, May 31. All three victories have come at home.



Captain and forward of OCB, Rafael Santos, entered Friday’s match named to Team of the Week and Goal of the Week for Week 10. On Friday, Santos scored his second goal in as many games for OCB, both of which opened the scoring for the Lions. He is currently in the running with forward/midfielder Serginho for the month of May’s Goal of the Month.



Thiago De Souza is now tied with forward/midfielder Koby Osei-Wusu for the team lead in goals, having three apiece. De Souza scored in the 63rd minute against Forward Madison, giving OCB the teams third consecutive win on home turf. Forward/midfielder Serginho leads the team in assists, registering three on the season thus far.



The Lions now face a busy stretch, entering a period of three games in eight days. Following Wednesday’s game, the team will travel to South Georgia to face Tormenta FC on Saturday, June 15. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET.