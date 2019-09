- Orlando City B (3-18-4, 13 points) began its four-game road trip by falling 3-2 to Toronto FC II (7-9-8, 29 points) at BMO Training Ground on Friday.

OCB took the lead in the 23rd minute when midfielder Lucas Ontivero scored off a left footed shot following a clever turn from just inside the box. The goal served as Ontivero's first for OCB in just his third appearance. Leo Simas was credited with the assist, his first of the year.

TFC II were able to equalize with a penalty kick taken by Jordan Perruzza in the 39th minute. Perruzza was able to secure a brace when he tapped in a cross from midfielder Jordan Faria in the 56th minute to give Toronto the lead.

OCB was able to find an equalizer of their own from the penalty spot in the 71st minute when team-leading goal scorer Thiago De Souza scored his sixth of the year.

Toronto scored the game-winner in the 85th minute via an own goal from OCB defender Tanner Hummel.

Next Match: Orlando City B continues on the road, traveling to face the Chattanooga Red Wolves on Saturday, Sept. 21 with kickoff set for 7 p.m. ET at David Stanton Field.